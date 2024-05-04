A fringe MEP candidate has implied that those who disagree with his views should be massacred.

“We will round you up you * traitors and we will hand you over to your enemy without the slightest doubts,” Terrence Portelli wrote on Facebook, adding that it would be “the greatest mass act of Arminius in human history. Not even French Revolution will come close!”

Arminius was a Germanic chieftain famous in history for having wiped out three Roman legions, in one of that empire’s biggest-ever military defeats. The French Revolution is notorious for its years-long reign of terror, when thousands were publicly executed in the streets of Paris.

Portelli is running for an MEP seat for the far-right group Imperium Europa.

Terrence Portelli's post on Facebook. Photo:Facebook

His post, published on Friday, accuses unnamed enemies of having “destroyed our ethnicity, dragging our race to racial extinction, and decimated our identity”.

“They see us as replaceable to feed their masters economic machines that enslaves the individual… If we are replaceable for you, so are you to us.”

His post was accompanied by a far-right propaganda video and a screenshot of a dictionary definition of the word “nation”.

'I am after Abela and Grech's bosses'

Times of Malta contacted Portelli to ask who he was speaking about when referring to traitors.

The MEP candidate said he was talking about ruling class “leeches” and “puppet politicians that enforce the former's demands”.

Asked if he was referring to the prime minister and leader of the opposition Portelli said:

“You know very well that both sides are comprised, including at the European level,” he said.

He said “our politicians” are the enemy and they should be handed over to Putin.

“I am not after Robert [Abela] or Bernard [Grech] I am after their bosses. The same goes for [Roberta] Metsola”.

Claims about Ukraine and 'eating bugs'

Portelli said the elites expect “us to fight and die to defend them and that which is no longer ours.”

“These politicians did nothing for us, why should we go and fight,” he said referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

There are currently no plans by Malta or any EU country to send soldiers to Ukraine.

In subsequent comments to Times of Malta, Portelli went off-tangent.

Financial institutions and others, he said, “are purchasing huge swathes of agricultural land and destroying it on purpose, so we are forced to consume bugs”.