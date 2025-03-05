The relatives of 65-year-old Martin Ambinette have been “searching every nook and cranny, including fields and basements” for their loved one, who was living in a residential home before he went missing on Sunday night.

“We are looking for him everywhere. The police, people from the home where he lived, and ourselves - his relatives - are all looking. We drive around and then walk into fields and even basements. We are searching every hole… He had a pacemaker and had some mobility problems after suffering a stroke,” said his brother-in-law Kevin Sciberras.

Kevin explained that Martin had been living at Dar Merħba, a Fgura home for people with disabilities for the last 13 years.

Kevin's wife Moira is Martin’s sister, and they were always in close contact.

On Sunday morning Martin told Moira that the home staff were going to take him and other residents to Valletta for Carnival.

Martin Ambinette as seen on the day he went missing. Photo: Courtesy of Kevin Sciberras

When he returned to the home at around 3.30pm he called his sister.

He told her he was going "to the usual place" – a nearby party club in Fgura. She tried to call him about an hour later, but he did not pick up.

She called her other brother, who lives at the same home, and he told her that Martin had left his mobile charging at the home.

At about 7.30pm, the sister called again but Martin had not returned. So Kevin and his wife went to the party club and were told Martin had left at about 5pm.

Martin is a Milan fan. Photo provided by relatives.

"We are worried because he is weak. He had suffered a stroke that made him weak, and his depression worsened in the past few weeks,” Kevin said.

Martin was last seen in Fgura on Sunday wearing black trousers, a T-shirt, and a cap with the Milan crest.

Anyone with any information about Martin’s whereabouts can pass it on to the Police, even confidentially, on 2122 4001/119 or at the nearest police station.