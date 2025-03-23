As the country prepares to celebrate the 46th anniversary of Freedom Day, it must remember that economic prosperity flourished since then because wise leaders moved away from war and built the people's future around peace, Robert Abela said on Sunday.

Speaking to supporters at a party event in Mtarfa, Abela extolled the nation's remarkable economic transformation since that day, attributing it to the pivotal decision to embrace neutrality and prioritise social investment over military spending.

"For the first time, thanks to Freedom Day, our economy began to be built around peace, not war," he said, contrasting the present prosperity with Malta's past as a strategic military outpost.

"Before then, our ports were not filled with cruise liners, but destroyers. War planes would land on our runway, not passenger planes."

He credited former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff's decision to secure Malta's freedom as "the best decision any politician has taken in our history," emphasising Mintoff's belief in the nation's potential.

"Mintoff not only loved our country, but also believed in it, and today, Malta has a strong economy."

'Extraordinary economic growth'

He said economic growth has been extraordinary, with Malta becoming one of only five countries globally that had seen their economies grow by more than five per cent annually over the past 50 years.

"Our economy grew six times more strongly than that of the EU average. We went from being among the worst in Europe in employment, to rising among the best," he said.

He attributed this success to the government's commitment to shielding families from global financial hardships, contrasting it with austerity measures he said were implemented under PN administrations and in other countries.

"Faced with global financial hardships, Labour governments shielded and sustained families, and absorbed international shocks instead of introducing austerity measures. That's what a PN government did in 2008 and that is what other countries are doing right now, and their economies are not doing as well as ours."

'A bastion of peace'

He said that while "others" wanted Malta to invest in weapons, he wanted to invest money in families, education and healthcare.

"We want to be a bastion of peace - a strong voice for permanent ceasefire - a place where those of good faith can find support to build their prosperity."

He cited examples of Malta's social benefits, including free public transport, stipends for students, and assistance with home loans.

"Did you ever use public transport for free anywhere in the world? We offer free transport on land, sea and to and from schools, and we give stipends to students and help young people with their home loans."

He also compared the affordability of essential services in Malta to other European countries. With the same expenditure, Maltese citizens get significantly more fuel and electricity than their Danish and Irish counterparts: 50% more petrol compared to the Danes, and triple the electricity compared to Irish citizens, he said.

"Would you prefer that we invest that money in weapons? They want us to fork out €450 million annually for weapons. We spend that money on health, education, research and innovation. Which is the better investment you think?" he said, saying his trip to Brussels this month (for an EU summit) was to ensure Malta sustained its neutral position.

"Our purpose as a fortress is in the past, and our destiny now is to build a new digital prosperity. Let's build a Europe that truly creates prosperity for the people," he said."