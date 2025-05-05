In the first quarter of 2025, the euro area’s seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 0.4%, while the EU’s GDP increased by 0.3% compared to the previous quarter, according to a preliminary flash estimate published by Eurostat. This follows a GDP rise of 0.2% in the euro area and 0.4% in the EU during the fourth quarter of 2024.

The latest figures mark the fifth consecutive quarter of growth, which exceeded expectations of 0.2% and indicate a modest rise in economic momentum across the currency bloc.

The quarterly growth rate doubled the growth logged in the last quarter of 2024, providing some reassurance to policymakers dealing with sticky inflation and high interest rates.

The broader EU economy expanded by 0.3% in the first quarter, slightly down from the 0.4% growth in the last quarter of 2024. Year-on-year, the EU’s GDP also increased by 1.4%, maintaining the same pace as the previous quarter.

Data released on Wednesday showed that Germany’s GDP, Europe’s largest economy, grew by 0.2% over the same period, while French GDP increased by 0.1% over the three-month span.

Meanwhile, US labour market showed resilience with the unemployment rate remaining steady. In April, US job growth experienced a slight deceleration, with the labour market outlook becoming more uncertain due to President Donald Trump’s assertive tariff policies which also increases economic uncertainty.

The Labour Department’s Bureau of Labour Statistics reported that non-farm payrolls rose by 177,000 jobs last month, following a downward revision to 185,000 jobs added in March.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecasted an increase of 130,000 jobs for April, after a previously reported gain of 228,000 in March, with estimates ranging from 25,000 to 195,000. To keep up with the expanding working-age population, the economy needs to add about 100,000 jobs each month.

The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.2%. Given that the report is backward-looking, it is too soon for the labour market to reflect the impact of Trump’s on-and-off again tariff policies.

Finally, UK manufacturing activity remained in contractionary territory. UK manufacturing activity continued to decline for the seventh consecutive month in April, impacted by challenging global market conditions and inflationary pressures, final survey results from S&P Global showed on Thursday.

The S&P Global UK Manufacturing PMI for April was revised up to 45.4, higher than the preliminary reading of 44.0 and slightly above March’s 17-month low of 44.9. Despite this upward revision, the index remained in contraction territory, indicating a significant downturn in the sector.

Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, commented on the latest PMI figures, saying: “The start of the second quarter saw UK manufacturing buffeted by adverse global market conditions, rising cost pressures, deteriorating supply chains and increased trade uncertainty. April saw further contractions in output, new orders and exports, as well as a slump in business confidence to its lowest ebb since November 2022.”

