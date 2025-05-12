The US Federal Reserve has maintained US interest rates for the third consecutive meeting, citing increasing concerns that President Donald Trump’s tariffs could spur inflation and impact the jobs market.

To support its dual objectives of maximum employment and long-term inflation at a rate of 2%, the Fed decided to keep the federal funds rate target at 4.25 to 4.50%.

The Fed acknowledged fluctuations in net exports have influenced the data but noted that recent indicators show economic activity continues to grow at a solid pace.

The central bank also mentioned that the unemployment rate has stabilised at a low level and labour market conditions remain strong, while recognising that inflation is still somewhat elevated.

In recent months, the US president has repeatedly called for the Fed to cut rates and even suggested firing Fed chair Jerome Powell, though he later retracted those comments, as Trump’s tariffs plan seemed to affect the US economy.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Bank of England cut its main interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4.25% despite an unexpected three-way split among policymakers. This decision comes as US President Donald Trump’s tariffs impact global economic growth.

Although the quarter-point cut was anticipated, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) emphasised “a gradual and careful approach” to any further rate reductions, leading traders to lower their expectations on additional cuts this year.

The bank noted that rising energy prices are likely to push inflation to 3.7% by September. However, policymakers expect this increase to be temporary, with inflation returning to the 2% target later in the year. The MPC stated it will carefully assess the extent and pace of future interest rate cuts to ensure inflation remains low.

Finally, in April, growth in the euro area’s private sector growth slowed due to soft demand conditions, which hindered the pace of expansion and affected sentiment, according to the final results of the purchasing managers’ survey by S&P Global released on Tuesday.

The Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 50.4 in April 2025 from 50.9 in March, though it was revised up from the preliminary estimate of 50.1 and exceeded initial market expectations of 50.3.

This marks the fourth consecutive month of expansion in the region’s private sector activity.

