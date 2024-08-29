Makeshift barriers installed on the bridge at the Valletta entrance on Thursday were pulled down within hours after sparking controversy on social media.

The wooden structure was placed on both sides of the bridge leading into the capital, resting on the existing railing along the pathway.

They were put up by organisers of a beer festival held in the ditch for safety reasons, however, the capital's mayor said they were not covered by a permit.

A post published in the Valletta residents’ Facebook group at around 4pm alerted social media users to the wooden barriers, captioning a photo of the structure “Welcome to the farm!”

The post quickly drew criticism, with commenters likening the wooden structure to a children’s climbing wall, insisting they were dangerous.

By 6pm, Times of Malta was told they were being pulled down.

A spokesperson for the organisers of the Pinta Beer Festival, which is currently taking place in the Laparelli Gardens below the bridge, said the structure was installed “100 per cent for safety reasons”.

The spokesperson said people often threw objects off the bridge during events, noting that festival staff had already been targeted while setting up for the event.

The spokesperson however admitted that the structure was unsightly.

He said the organisers had been granted permission to set them up but would not say which authority issued the go-ahead.

However, Valletta Mayor Olaf Mckay told Times of Malta the wooden structures had been installed illegally.

He said that while the council had approved the festival, no permission had been granted for the barrier.

“We support events in the capital, but we won’t allow anyone to create unnecessary danger or tarnish the aesthetics of a world heritage site,” Mckay said.

He suggested stationing security personnel on the bridge as an alternative safety measure.