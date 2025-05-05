There’s been a lot of chatter over the last few days about the number of empty seats at Wembley Stadium for last weekend’s FA Cup semi-final between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.

Footage clearly showed huge swathes of seating that hadn’t been filled, some sections capable of taking thousands of fans. And this led to a lot of people taking the micky out of City for not being able to sell out their allocation – cue the ‘you’re only a small club’ selection of insults.

I’m rarely on City’s side on any topic, but what do people expect from their fans? Their club has played at Wembley goodness knows how many times over the past decade – this was their seventh consecutive FA Cup semi-final alone – and trekking down to London is not like popping to the corner shop.

At the end of the day, no matter how passionate a fan may be, there is a limit to the amount of disposable income they can spend following their team. Going to Wembley costs hundreds for the ticket, travel, refreshments and various other bits and pieces. For a family of four to make the outing you are looking at upwards of a £1,000 for the day.

For the other three semi-finalists this was more of a unique occasion, so them selling most of their allocations was not surprising. But when it comes to City they are almost victims of their own success with ‘Wembley fatigue’ setting in.

One thing these highly visible rows of emptiness has done, however, is provoke a bit more debate about whether or not the semi-finals should be held at Wembley in the first place. I have always been against it and, as time goes by, my hatred for it grows.

I have long said that playing the semis at Wembley devalues the competition and the venue in equal measure. Wembley should be reserved for the final, just as it is for the League Cup, making it a special, sacred pitch that only the best get to play on.

The semi-finals should be on neutral ground, just like they used to be. City and Forest could easily have played at Old Trafford, Villa Park or Anfield. Yes a few less people would be able to watch but at least those that did go wouldn’t need to re-mortgage their house to get there.

Given the geographical locations of the other two teams in the last four, a London semi for them made more sense. But that could easily have been played at Tottenham Hotpur or Arsenal.

Playing semis at Wembley is wrong on so many levels – financially, logistically and environmentally. However, it will always remain the dilution of the unique Wembley magic that makes this situation truly irritating.

Wembley should be reserved for the final, just as it is for the League Cup, making it a special, sacred pitch that only the best get to play on

A few decades ago you knew as a fan that you would only get to see your team at Wembley if they made it to a major final. It made it a mystical destination, a holy grail-like place; a stadium reserved for the elite that you longed to be part of. Not so any more.

The decision to play both semis at Wembley was taken on the official basis that it would allow more fans to see the games. However, everyone knows the real reason was the huge financial hole the FA was facing after going so inexplicably over-budget on building the place.

The hole has long been filled but the idiotic policy remains in place.

Will it ever be reversed? Unlikely but not impossible.

If Sir Jim Ratcliffe finds some unexpected money down the back of the sofa, and the new Manchester United stadium gets built, the FA may be forced to change its policy.

There would be no way on earth they could justify dragging 100,000 fans down from the north for a Liverpool vs Leeds final (random example) when there is a bigger, newer and potentially nicer stadium on the fans’ doorstep.

So, there is hope. Just not a lot of it.

Football turns its back on inclusivity

English and Scottish football is set to ban transgender women from taking part in competitive women’s football from next season.

The move comes in the wake of the recent court ruling in the UK that legally defined a ‘woman’ as someone who was born biologically female.

Scotland were the first to announce the ban (although it is mostly symbolic as there are no transgender players registered in Scottish women’s football) and they were quickly followed by the English FA.

In the case of the latter this is going to be a trickier rule to implement as there are currently 20 transgender players playing women’s or girls’ football in England. A tiny fraction of the hundreds of thousands who play, but it will be extremely sad having to tell those people they can no longer play their chosen sport.

I am trying to be careful not to reopen the can of worms considering the abuse I got last time I touched on this topic. And I am not going to deny that this latest reversal of the rules feels harsh on trans women. It does.

But the integrity and fairness of the sporting competition needs to be front and centre in any thinking on this subject, as does the safety of the biological women and girls who play the game.

I genuinely wish there was a course of action that didn’t involve people being left out of sport. But in the absence of that, a situation where biologically female footballers come first is the only sensible conclusion.

Medals of honour

And now for a little quirky story to finish off the week.

With their promotion to the Championship, Wrexham have continued their incredible – but equally annoying – rise through the divisions. But let’s leave my controversial opinion aside this week and focus on one of their players in particular – Jay Rodriguez.

The one-time England striker started this season at Burnley where he played 20 games and scored two goals. Then, in January, he was dazzled by the Hollywood bling and dropped down a division to join the Welsh club, playing 17 times as they finished runners-up to Birmingham.

With both those clubs finishing in the top two of their respective divisions, that means Rodriguez joins a very, very exclusive club of players who will receive two promotion medals in the same season.

It almost never happens but Football League rules say that you are entitled to a medal if you play in more than 25 per cent of a team’s matches during a promotion season. And Rodriguez has done that comfortably.

I bet Ryan Reynolds is already wondering if there is enough mileage in the Rodriguez story for a spin-off TV series...

E-mail: Jamescalvertmalta@gmail.com

X: @maltablade