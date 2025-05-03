Updated 3pm with Momentun PR

A Gaza-bound flotilla remains stranded in international waters just outside Malta on Saturday, more than 24 hours after sustaining damage following a “drone attack”, with the Maltese coast guard flatly refusing it permission to enter territorial waters.

A video circulated on social media shows the captain of the vessel in a call with the Maltese coastguard asking to "at least enter three to four miles extra to feel safe" but the request was repeatedly declined.

"I am just following orders from higher authorities," the coast guard is heard replying. "I cannot give you authorisation to enter territorial waters".

The captain explains on the call that the crew is "feeling unsafe in this location and we are asking just to enter at least three to four miles extra to feel safe."

"We are expecting another terrorist attack," he tells the Armed Forces of Malta.

When contacted, a spokesperson for the flotilla said the activists had no choice but to press charges against the Maltese government.

"Just now our two little boats carrying activists were stopped by the Maltese military as they attempted to join the Conscience. They are still shocked. The generator was deliberately attacked. The lower deck is filling up with water. There is a lot of water at the moment. They are trying to get the water out with buckets."

The boat was located 14 nautical miles off the coast of Malta when the incident happened in the early hours of Friday morning just outside territorial waters. Nobody was injured in the incident, which many have pinned on Israel.

The vessel had sustained damage to the front after activists claiming they had been targeted "twice" resulting in a fire and a breach of the hull.

"The drone attack appears to have specifically targeted the ship’s generator, and the vessel is now at risk of sinking with 30 international human rights activists on board," activists said.

Times of Malta is informed that the government is barring the vessel because it is carrying no flag and has no insurance - even if the right of passage of humanitarian assistance is guaranteed by the Geneva conventions.

The attack was widely reported in international media and sparked worldwide condemnation. Israel has not assumed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, political party Momentum said crucial questions remain unanswered by the government especially since the incident took place inside Malta's Exclusive Economic Zone, Flight Information Region, and Search and Rescue area - zones where Malta has clear responsibilities.

"Specifically, has the Israeli Ambassador been called in by the Foreign Ministry to hear Malta's firm condemnation? This was a threatening, violent, and unprovoked act against an unarmed civilian ship, and Malta cannot remain silent," Momentum said.