A comedian boldly announced he will contest the European elections. Cisk says it will pivot its beloved beer franchise into the realm of running shoes. And Love Island plans to expand its show to include a senior edition, promising romance and drama of a different vintage

They are just three of a series of jokes and tricks flooding social media and news websites on Monday morning as the world marks April Fools' day.

Some of the jokes were complex enough to fool readers, others less so.

Actor and comedian James Ryder took inspiration from the upcoming June European elections, posting a photo of himself and saying he is throwing his hat into the ring.

The slogans chosen by the Late Night Show comedian, whose actual surname is Muscat said: “We’ve had worse” and “Ryding our way to MEP 2024”.

Meanwhile, colleagues at Lovin Malta announced they will be launching their new page Lovin Japan, with head of content David Grech Urpani posting all things Japan-related during his recent trip to the land of the rising sun.

And for those who did not have enough figolli and other Easter treats, the popular ice-cream shop Sottozero launched a "lampuki" flavoured ice cream.

“This quirky concoction is bound to have you hooked at first bite (pun intended),” Sottozero said in a social media post.

Another popular franchise, McDonald’s, also launched a tasty treat for the brave-hearted on Monday. Yet, this one was not a joke.

Don't be fooled, the McFlurry Bacon is not a joke. Photo: McDonald's Malta Facebook

Available just for today, people can head to any McDonald’s outlet and grab a 'McFlurry Bacon', a popular ice-cream treat - topped with crispy bacon bits.

And Malta’s roller derby team, Honey Island Rollers, took inspiration from their namesake and announced their homemade 'Hive Hit Honey'.

Fitness Cub 24/7 also attempted to prank readers by announcing their latest recruit 'Gymbot 247'.

Gymbot 247 will make sure you do all your reps and not waste time taking selfies. Photo: 24/7 Fitness club instagram

“This high-tech marvel is programmed to spot any time-wasting shenanigans from a mile away. And yes, this includes taking too many bathroom selfies or hogging the squat rack for Instagram photo shoots.”

Would the Gymbot 247 be wearing Cisk new trainers?

Cisk, the much-loved Farsons' beer also joined in on the fun, launching its latest merchandise - trainers in the iconic yellow colour.

Would you wear these? Photo: Cisk Facebook

Love Island Malta launched an "overs' edition", giving older contestants the chance to find love on the popular dating show.

"We're looking for sexy, mature single men and women to embark on their journey to find love and the chance of the ultimate cash prize," a post on Love Island Malta website said.

Love Island Malta, a local iteration of the UK-led reality franchise, follows the 'islanders' as they compete for the prize money by coupling up and surviving the public vote eliminations.

Would these "overs" or anyone else for that matter be needing a ride?

If so, local taxi company E-cabs launched their new 'Super Car Rides', giving customers the option to be stuck in traffic looking stylish in a Lamborghini Urus.

Meanwhile, popular bakery Maypole announced its new product: a candle which will fill your space with the delicious fragrance of freshly baked bread with no oven and cooking required!

Were there any other good jokes on local websites that we missed? Tell us about them in the comments board.