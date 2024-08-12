WH Partners has appointed Mark Galea Salomone as managing associate within its growing tax team.

Galea Salomone brings with him extensive corporate tax experience, having most recently served as a tax senior associate with Dentons in the UK. His expertise includes advising domestic and international groups on a wide range of complex UK, Maltese and international tax issues.

He is experienced in tax restructuring and inbound/outbound investment, tax aspects of corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and private wealth tax law with his main clients being private equity houses, leading multinationals, financial institutions and companies in the technology and crypto space.

Before joining Dentons, he worked at KPMG UK’s corporate tax department.

Prior to moving to the UK, Galea Salomone began his career as a tax lawyer at a Maltese law firm where he earned individual recognition from Chambers and Partners as an ‘associate to watch’ for private wealth law in Malta (2018).

He has lectured the ACCA F6 Tax module (Malta variant) and delivered seminars for the Advanced Diploma in International Tax. He has also contributed to leading journals such as the Cahiers de droit fiscal international for the International Fiscal Association, the International Tax Review and Tax Journal.

Galea Salomone is dually qualified as a lawyer and an accountant. He holds an LL.M. (tax) from the London School of Economics and an LL.D. (doctor of laws) from the University of Malta. He also completed his Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA) degree.

Ramona Cassar Azzopardi, head of tax and private client at WH Partners, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mark within our growing tax team. His extensive experience in the corporate tax realm makes him a natural choice to help drive our firm’s vision forward. I am confident that Mark will bring fresh insights and make impactful contributions. This is an exciting time for WH Partners.”

Galea Salomone said he is “excited” to join WH Partners.

“This is a unique opportunity to work with a dynamic and leading team. The firm’s commitment to excellence and its forward-thinking approach align seamlessly with my professional values and career objectives,” he said.

For more information about WH Partners, visit whpartners.eu.