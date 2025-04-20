On December 28, 2021, with Christmas presents and wrappers still scattered around his Burmarrad home, former prime minister Joseph Muscat was frantically googling. He was trying to figure out how to erase his iPhone and how to delete WhatsApp chats. Muscat found what he was looking for. He used his username, password and iCloud access and wiped his iPhone 11 clean. That phone contained two to three years of precious data. Muscat reset it to its factory settings, destroying all the data it held.

Why was Muscat busy scrubbing his phone between Christmas and the New Year? Muscat knew his home was about to be searched.

He was expecting the police to knock on his door. He told Times of Malta later that he was “only half surprised by the police search” after it finally happened on January 19, 2022. As his lawyers admitted in court, “rumours were swirling” that a police raid was imminent.

After all, every major suspect in Malta’s shocking criminal cases was duly informed that the police would swoop. Melvin Theuma knew the police were coming for him and had his photo with Keith Schembri ready. The Degiorgio brothers and Vince Muscat il-Koħħu were expecting the raid at the potato shed, cooly discarding their phones. Yorgen Fenech knew Vince Muscat was speaking to the police and that he would be arrested. It’s no surprise Joseph Muscat knew of his search in advance.

When the police seized his electronic devices and those of his wife and children, Muscat refused to give investigators the passcode to access his phone. He knew there was nothing in it because he’d already erased all data. But he didn’t want the nation to know. Muscat had bragged repeatedly that he wanted the truth to come out, the whole truth because he had nothing to hide. If the country knew that, during Christmas week, he was desperately concealing the data, which may have been evidence, his hyped macho image would be demolished.

In May 2024, as news spread that the magisterial inquiry into the Vitals Steward scam had concluded, Muscat put on another show. He bragged on social media that: “Earlier today, I wrote to the police commissioner… I told him to call me in so I can answer every single question he might have so I can show all the facts.” Muscat knew he had obliterated the facts when he scrubbed that phone. Somebody wanting to show all the facts would have taken good care of that iPhone 11 and would have also downloaded several backups of all the data to make sure it could form part of the evdence.

Had Muscat been honest, he would have given investigators that passcode 227488 as soon as they walked in the door of his house that January morning.

Muscat’s bluff has been exposed. Muscat boasted he had invited Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà to call him in because he had “nothing to hide” and wanted to be “absolutely transparent”. Strange that a man who has nothing to hide should put so much effort in destroying potential evidence. “This is a political vendetta against me and my family, and I will continue believing the truth will come out,” Muscat announced to his loyal gullible supporters. Muscat was playing a game. He knew he had scrubbed the phone destroying data which potentially could have evidence of the truth.

Robert Abela is still using all his power to protect Joseph Muscat. Why? What is Abela afraid of?

In that notorious press conference at the Excelsior, his flitting eyes, his classic frown and his hostility betrayed his guilty conscience. “I’m ready for a fight,” he threatened, “I assume I’m going to be charged with something and I’m saying bring it on… once I get into a fight, I win, not because I’m stronger but because I know that I’m telling the truth.”

Somebody who “tells the truth” doesn’t erase all the data in his phone. Somebody who wants to “show all the facts” doesn’t withhold the passcode to his electronic devices.

Muscat has done everything in his power to stop the truth emerging. He’s used all the legal tools to try and remove the investigating magistrate, to stop her investigating him. He’s deployed intimidating tactics, threats and bullying to cow her into submission. He’s attacked her father and her brother. Prime Minister Robert Abela ruthlessly vilified her, accusing her of “political terrorism” and of timing the conclusion of her inquiry to inflict maximum damage on his party’s political prospects. His media machine has been relentlessly discrediting the inquiry and its court experts. The magistrate has been made a target for Labour loyalists, her image repeatedly plastered onto ONE news items.

But the latest revelations are on a different level. Muscat knowingly erased data from his phone. He knew the police were coming and he actively destroyed potential evidence. This could very well be a crime. Article 111 of Cap 9 of the criminal code states that “whosoever shall knowingly suppress, or in any other manner destroy or alter the traces of, or any circumstantial evidence relating to an offence shall on conviction be liable to imprisonment for a term from four months to one year”.

Gafà, the police commissioner, has sworn testimony by a court expert that Muscat destroyed the data contained in his phone on December 28, 2021, when he knew in advance the police were due to raid his home. The police commissioner has all the work done for him. What is he waiting for to charge Muscat with the crime of destroying evidence?

Muscat erased the data. But the court expert managed to retrieve 35Gb of data out of Muscat’s 128GB iPhone. What Muscat’s frantic google search didn’t tell him is that the messages he sent are hard-coded on the phone’s chip and can be retrieved. Abela may be relieved to know messages Muscat received from third parties aren’t saved on the phone’s microchip.

“I am serene because I know what I did and didn’t do,” Muscat declared in May 2024. The problem for him is that even we are finding out more of what he did – and it looks filthy. Yet, Abela is still using all his power to protect Muscat. Why? What is Abela afraid of?

Kevin Cassar is a professor of surgery.