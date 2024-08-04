A few nights ago, I woke up drenched in sweat at 4am in after another power cut. I’m one of those people who don’t suffer the heat well, so the moment the artificially cool air was gone, so was my sleep. I tossed and turned trying in vain to meet The Sandman again and ended up giving up completely an hour later.

I was so tired and frazzled that I almost thought I was in the middle of some kind of fever dream when I was greeted by the news that the Central Bank governor Edward Scicluna would be stepping down from his role but would still be retaining his salary as this is apparently only a temporary move.

Yes, you read that right. This man is currently facing charges of fraud, misappropriation and fraudulent gain in connection with the much-maligned hospitals deal.

Instead of doing what Maltese people in power seem to feel is unthinkable and gracefully bowing out, he has kept insisting that neither the government nor the opposition can force him to resign.

It would honestly be farcical if it weren’t so tragic. But here we are again in the midst of another scandal with yet another person who not only refuses to metaphorically get off the stage but who is going to be continued to be paid thousands a month in taxpayer money for doing nothing while he attends sittings for a case which will determine whether or not he had a hand in the misuse of millions more of taxpayer money.

It’s almost as unbelievable as when Miriam Dalli said that the power cut crisis is not as bad as last year’s earlier, or when someone recently told me that I was exaggerating the traffic problem for “political reasons”.

There’s literally nothing left that is normal about this country. Nothing that makes sense or that follows any kind of logical pattern - Anna Marie Galea

I have yet to understand what these “political reasons” re since at this point, I’d be more comfortable voting for my dog than anyone else. But apparently, it’s just me and the National Statistics Office dreaming up the daily 63 newly licensed vehicles to grace our islands. And no, that’s not a typo.

The only advantage of sitting in hours-long traffic is that it gives me plenty of time to think about where people find their audacity.

I used to think that perhaps our countryfolk weren’t properly aware of certain things but then I see headlines screaming that 95 per cent of Maltese citizens believe that corruption is widespread, it makes me wonder if people are frosting their morning cereal with cocaine given what the results of our voting continue to show.

There’s literally nothing left that is normal about this country. Nothing that makes sense or that follows any kind of logical pattern.

It’s every man for himself and an ongoing competition about how much you can get away with before the bell tolls for you. Of course, the latter only works if you have some kind of power: if you’re poor or vulnerable, then I’m afraid the law will definitely exact its pound of flesh whether you bleed to death or not.

We should be marching but instead we’re sleeping. Pity we are not important enough to get paid for that.