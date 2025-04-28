Three years ago, Nigerian national Daniel Jude Okoeguale was “given a great opportunity to be seen” when he met and embraced Pope Francis during the pontiff’s two-day visit to Malta, which included a stop at the Peace Lab.

At the time, Daniel, now 29, shared his story with the Pope - a deeply personal account of what led him to flee Nigeria in search of safety and a better life.

He spoke of leaving his hometown five years earlier and enduring a harrowing 13-day journey to Libya, where he was abused by smugglers and eventually detained.

“Some people lost their lives, some lost their senses,” Daniel recalled, describing a journey marked by multiple failed attempts before he finally reached Malta. Initially, his arrival brought immense relief.“It was all smiles when the Maltese coastguard rescued us… Tears of joy flowed freely. My dreams came true!” he said. “But these were short-lived, since we were put in detention the same night we landed. I almost lost my mind. Most nights I asked God: why?”

Daniel's joy after being rescued at sea was short lived. Photo: Daniel Jude Okoeguale

Now, three years later, Daniel looks back at his encounter with the Pope with deep gratitude. He also reflects on the legacy of Pope Francis, who died on April 21, at the age of 88. The Argentine's pontiff's 12-year papacy was defined by his compassion for refugees and migrants. His funeral was held on Saturday.

“No one cared. My friends drowned and no one cared… I don’t know why I was given the chance to meet the Pope, but I am forever grateful. It gave me a chance to be seen and heard,” Daniel said.

Yet the encounter came with difficult expectations. “After I met the Pope, people assumed I would get my documents. But I didn’t. It wasn’t easy. I wanted to study art in Malta, but I couldn’t because I didn’t have papers. That’s why I made the difficult decision to return to Nigeria, where I am now studying art.”

Daniel’s art is deeply influenced by his experiences. Using acrylic on canvas, he portrays themes of inequality, loss, and hope.

Pope Francis looks at one of Daniel's artworks 'Dying Dreams' that depicts his migration experience. Photo: AFP

One piece, titled Dying Dreams, shows people drowning despite wearing life jackets - a haunting reflection of the disparity between hope and reality. Another painting captures the emotional and physical toll of the migrant journey - the pain, the fight, and the resilience required to survive.

This message of empathy and justice echoed the Pope’s words during his visit to Malta. At the time, Pope Francis urged the country to be a “safe harbour” for migrants, stressing that asylum seekers are not statistics but people with dreams and stories.

He warned authorities against complicity in the violation of fundamental rights and referenced the kindness shown to Saint Paul and his shipwrecked companions in Malta.“Not merely with kindness, but with rare humanity,” the Pope said. “It is my hope that this is how Malta will always treat those who land on its shores.”

Daniel's piece Equal by Nature is on permanent exhibition at Xplore Malta. Credit: Daniel Jude Okoeguale

Another person who remembers that visit vividly is Jaiteh Lamin, from Gambia. Jaiteh was seriously injured in September 2021 when he fell two storeys at a construction site and was allegedly dumped on the roadside.

His employer was charged in court.“I spoke to the Pope and we shook hands. He was a very kind man. I’m not Christian, but back home in Gambia my neighbours were Christian, and we respected each other,” Jaiteh said.

He had previously told Times of Malta how, despite holding refugee status in Italy, he came to Malta hoping to earn money to support his family.

While his status allowed him to visit another EU country for up to three months, it did not permit him to work legally.

Lamin was left lying, injured on the roadside by his employer and is still trying to get residency. Photo: Lamin Jaiteh

Since September, he has returned to Bari, Italy, as he couldn’t obtain residency in Malta. He now works as an upholsterer.

“The Maltese people helped me very much, but I couldn’t get my residency permit,” he said. He continues to suffer from back and leg pain and is still waiting for his court case to be concluded