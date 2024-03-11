Julia Chetcuti, a girl who was bid farewell today after she died of cancer aged 10 wants people to remember her for staying positive when life around her “crumbled into pieces”.

Puttinu Cares and Julia’s mother Rodianne announced her passing away on Thursday, two years after the girl was diagnosed with cancer.

Her life was celebrated today at the Lija Parish Church, with attendees urged to wear colourful clothes.

At the back of memorial prayer cards handed out at the funeral depicting Julia at her First Holy Communion, is a list, penned by Julia herself asking those present to remember her for:

Being brave in my darkest moments

Never giving up (even though it was really hard)

Staying positive when life was like a place that crumbled down into pieces

My love for school and eagerness to learn – St Monica School = my family

Loving films (Especially Harry Potter)

Living day by day because you never know what’s going to happen tomorrow

Being a bookworm. Books relax me and take me into a different world