Malta's seabed will soon be scanned using laser technology, giving the public and researchers an insight into the islands’ underwater world through interactive 3D seascapes.

The bathymetric surveys will be carried out using innovative LidAR laser technology and the data will be used to create accurate 3D maps of the Maltese islands’ seabed.

A bathymetric survey refers to a study that maps the depths and shapes of underwater terrain. It also studies the shape and features of the shoreline.

‘Developing a Spatial LiDAR Bathymetric Dataset for Marine Research (DaSLiM)’ was launched on Monday by Prof. Saviour Formosa, the conductor of the research project.

Formosa explained that the first bathymetric scan took place under the ERDF 156 project in 2012 when 3D aerial surveys monitored the island’s air, water, soil, radiation, noise, and 3D terrestrial and bathymetric surveys.

Formosa explained that the LiDAR scans are designated to scan 15 metres of the seabed, but Malta’s scan, achieved reliable information at 50 metre depths, providing researchers with new insights and information of the island’s seabed.

One of the 2012 discoveries included the L-Għariebel doline complex, an offshore land feature off the northeast coast of Malta and information on sea level rises across Malta.

Why do we need a second survey?

Formosa explained that a second bathymetric scan will provide researchers with an update to the 2012 dataset and also create a 2024 coastal bathymetric map.

“With the new data, we will also be able to provide a contrast map between 2012 and 2024, showing the changes the seabed and marine environment has experienced in the past years,” Formosa said.

He said the research would tell the history of the seabed, and the data can also be used as a prediction modeling tool, providing data to observe changing patterns in particular maritime areas.

“For example, with the 2024 data we will be able to monitor and compare how the water levels across the Maltese coast, have changed and will help us to predict how it will change in the years to come,” he said.

All the data will be made available online on www.cloudisle.org, where the public can already find the bathymetric data for 2012 and the 2012-2018 terrestrial data.

The website provides tools for the public to research particular areas, and be able to measure and calculate heights and distances.

The map the public can access on cloudisle.Photo: Screengrab

Formosa said the aerial laser scans will take place later this year, once a tender has been issued and if all goes to plan, the 2024 data will be accessible to the public early next year.

The research is funded by the Education Ministry and was launched by Parliamentary Secretary Keith Azzopardi Tanti.

Speaking during the launch, Azzopardi Tanti praised the initiative, saying that if one is to protect the sea, they must first understand it.

Also present was university rector Prof. Alfred Vella who said academics have always been instrumental in pushing the boundaries and lead innovation.