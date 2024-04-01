THEATRE

Oliver! The Musical

Masquerade Malta is staging Lionel Bart’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’s novel Oliver Twist by special arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh at the Mediterranean Conference in Valletta from April 5 to 14.

The cast includes Dorothy Bezzina, Thomas Camilleri, Mikhail Basmadjan, Cliff Zammit Stevens, Kateriana Fenech, Paul Portelli, and Jamie Sciberras as Oliver.Directed by Anthony Bezzina, musical direction by Kris Spiteri and choreography by Valerie Burke.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Baby Series: Egg-citing Easter Adventure

TOI TOI, the Manoel’s Learning and Participation Programme, is featuring another event in their Baby Series programme on April 6 and 7 at 9.30 and 11am.

This time, it is presenting a whimsical and interactive, sing-along production that captures the essence of Easter and introduces the young audience to the lovable character of the Easter Bunny. The young audience will also learn about the importance of sharing and kindness while searching for hidden Easter eggs and solving puzzles.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

ARTS

Malta Spring Festival

The 18th edition of the Malta Spring Festival, featuring music, dance and performances, kicks off on April 2.

The opening concert will see the Dimitry Sitkovertsy and the Purcell School Chamber soloists performing works by Purcell, Bacewicz, Boccherini and Mendelssohn Bartholdy at St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral in Valletta on April 2 at 8pm.

This will be followed by a piano recital from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, featuring the debut of Rachel Gauci at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on April 5 at 8pm. She will perform works by Messiaen and Liszt.

The Ensemble Telemaque will then perform at the Manoel on April 6 at 8pm. They will perform music of three contemporary Mediterranean composers from Corsica, Sardinia and Malta followed by Luciano Berio’s acclaimed Folk Songs.

The festival runs until April 13. For more information and tickets, visit maltaspringfestival.com.

The festival's poster

Sqaqien

An event featuring various artistic performances alongside quaint lanes in San Lawrenz is being held on April 6 after it was postponed from March 9 due to inclement weather.

The route will start from the car park of the Kempinski San Lawrenz at 8pm. Among others, there will be dance, song, folk music, drama, and art.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page. Attendance is free.

MUSIC

Forte Trio in concert

The Manoel Theatre in Valletta and Gaulitana: A Fesival of Music (see below) are presenting a concert by the state trio of the Republic of Kazakhstan on April 3 at 8pm.

The Forte Trio features prize winners of international music contests Maxat Jussupov (violin), Murat Narbekov (cello) and the founder and artistic director of the ensemble, Timur Urmancheev (piano).

Their repertoire ranges from baroque music to modern jazz compositions, Kazakh folklore music and national classic music.

At the Manoel, they will be presenting Serata Romantica with music by Beethoven, Smetana and Bashkatov.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

The Forte Trio. Photo: Facebook

MPO Chamber Series 7

Four of Malta’s leading saxophonists will join forces to perform saxophone quartet works with influences from around the world at Robert Samut Hall in Floriana on April 7 at 11am.

The programme, put on by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, features Zemp’s Air Scandinave with its Scandinavian flair; Glazunov’s quartet, which reflects Romantic era influences; Iturralde’s Suite Hellenique, which blends jazz and Greek dances; and ends with Whitlock’s Celtic Suite which embraces Wales, Scotland and Ireland.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Gatt Groove album launch

Maltese jazz trio Sfera will be launching their first album dedicated to the late Charles ‘City’ Gatt, at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta on April 3 and 4 at 8pm.

The trio will perform their own original material, with all music composed by pianist Paul Giordimaina. Sfera also includes Oliver Degabriele on bass and Ġużè Camilleri on drums.

Singer Nadine Axisa and Swedish trombonist Bertil Strandberg will join Sfera for some numbers during the concert.

Tickets from kreattivita.org.

Paul Giordimaina. Photo: Facebook/Spazju Kreattiv

Gaulitana: A Festival of Music

Gaulitana: A Festival of Music ensues with Soirée Musicale on April 1, with the prize-winning Forte Trio. Boasting a busy touring schedule, the ensemble will perform by Beethoven and Smetana complemented by numbers inspired by native songs at the Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz.

On April 5, Gozitan musicians Pierre Louis Attard and Milica Lawrence will perform in a concert of miniature works including oeuvres by Weber and Martinů, as well as Pawlu Grech and Alex Vella Gregory at Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz.

April 6 will see the recital 6-String Rhythms, with guitarists Giorgio Albiani and Adriano Rullo performing works for solo and two instruments on Saturday at St Anthony of Padova church, Għajnsielem.

Gaulitana: A Festival of Music runs until April 21. Events are free of charge and start at 7.30pm, unless otherwise indicated. For more information, visit www.gaulitanus.com.

Jes Psaila: The Hinge Project album launch

Following the debut of their self-titled album in 2021, The Hinge Project is launching their latest release, Causatum, at the Valletta Campus Theatre on April 6 at 8pm.

The band’s second album, spearheaded by guitarist Jes Psaila, delves into a diverse range of musical styles, drawing inspiration from contemporary instrumental jazz fusion, electronica and world music. The other band members are Mark Attard on piano and keyboards, Luke Briffa on drums and percussion, and André Micallef on bass guitar.

The album launch event will feature a special opening acoustic guitar set by fingerstyle guitarist Frankie Calleja. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase the Vinyl LP Causatum at a discounted price for the duration of the opening night.

Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

The Hinge Project. Photo: Facebook

FILMS

April Fool’s Short Film Festival

Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta has invited local filmmakers of all levels and experience to simply write, shoot and deliver funny films. The challenge culminates with a screening on April 4 at 7.30pm.

By inspiring the local indie film community to come together and get creative, it is hoped that new relationships and collaborations will be made, and new opportunities will emerge as a result.With that spirit in mind, local and prominent companies in the film industry have offered up awesome prizes for the best films, valued in the thousands of euros.

Entrance is free against booking via kreattivita.org.

MISCELLANEOUS

Wanderlust Festival

A first of its kind, premier family music and cultural celebration is being held at the picnic area in Ta’ Qali on April 6 and 7.

The festival features a blend of music, art, wellness and outdoor experiences that aim to create lasting memories for families of all ages. Activities include puppet shows, treasure hunts, storytelling, yoga and face painting.

For more information, visit wanderlustfestival.mt.

Festa Frawli

Mġarr, Malta, is once again celebrating the cultivation and harvest of strawberries on April 7 from 10am to 5pm.

The village square will be replete with stalls selling freshly picked strawberries, handcrafted products and food and drink items made out of strawberries.There will be child-friendly activities and guided tours around the village.

Heritage Malta is also offering special guided visits at reduced admission fees to Ta’ Ħaġrat temples.

The crowd at Festa Frawli last year. Photo: Facebook

VISUAL ARTS

Melita, מלט −mlṭ, refuge

Spazju Kreattiv is hosting an exhibition by photographer Anne Immelé who photographed Maltese Phoenician caves, punic temple remains and punic archeological sites such as Mozia Island (Sicily), Kerkouane and Carthage (Tunisia). She highlights their mineral characteristics, evoking their timelessness.

In echo, her portraits of sub-Saharan refugees convey the ephemerality of human life’s moments and life paths.

The exhibition, which runs until April 7, is being held in collaboration with maltabiennale.art 2024, Stimultania France, EgliseArt Palermo, Jaou Tunis and is supported by the Centre national des arts plastiques (National Centre for Visual Arts), France Embassy of France Malta, French Institut Tunis and French Institut Palermo.

Photos forming part of Melita, מלט −mlṭ, refuge. Photo: Facebook/Spazju Kreattiv

Melitae

Kurt Friggieri's solo exhibition titled Melitae is currently on at the Gemelli Art Gallery in the Crafts Village, Ta’ Qali.

Friggieri has worked on numerous altarpieces in church halls, parish houses, private residences, and churches across Malta. Notably, he contributed to the decorative work at the Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta.

Drawing inspiration from several renowned artists, including Caravaggio, Guido Reni, Francesco Zahra, Raymond Pitrè, and Giuseppe Calì, Friggieri is known for his mastery of canvas technique and his use of different fabric textures. His preferred painting style is baroque, employing the wet-on-dry technique, which involves retouching certain areas after the paint has dried.

In Melitae, he presents 20 scenes from Maltese and Gozitan history, religious processions, traditional feasts, Good Friday, Corpus Christi, as well as landscapes and streetscapes around Malta.

Melitae runs until March 31.

Seeing Music

A collection of works by the late Frank Briffa (1947-2021) is on display at the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta.

Frank Briffa was born in Egypt but was brought up by his Maltese parents in London, never negating his Maltese heritage. The British capital, with its hold of museums and galleries, offered varied inspiration to the young Briffa.

He held a doctorate for his research on copper toxicity, however, he never let go of his interest in the arts, composing various musical pieces. In 1998, he left the official academic world and teaching to pursue his artistic career full time. His creative output is multifaceted.

This exhibition is a homage to Briffa’s love of music, showcasing pieces inspired by compositions that had deeply resonated with him over the years.

Seeing Music is open until April 11 at the Malta Society of Arts, Republic Street, Valletta. Entrance is free.

Works by the late Frank Briffa on display at the Malta Society of Arts. Photo: Mark Scicluna

Unknown Prescription

Artists Mario Abela, Charles Balzan and Justin Falzon are participating in an exhibition curated by artist Austin Camilleri Il-Ħaġar - Heart of Gozo Museum in Victoria.

The works by the three Maltese artists are set off against pieces from the museum’s permanent collection, thus presenting a dialogue between the artefacts from previous centuries and these contemporary works.

The exhibition is on until April 14. One can purchase the exhibition catalogue (No. 28 of Il-Ħaġar Gems Series) from the venue. It features essays by Austin Camilleri, Maria Frendo, Niki Young, and Gabriel Zammit.

The museum is open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.

Dream [of] Land

An interdisciplinary exhibition project combining narratives of identity, belonging and home through the blurred overlap of art-making and craft is on dispay at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

Dream [of] Land brings together a body of collective work exploring the tangible manipulation of matter through acts of weaving, moulding and sculpting, not only of conventional materials but of narratives, memories and legacies.

The exhibition seeks to question and redefine the significance of matter and materiality, by regarding it as an active agent with its own historicity and potentiality for dreams and change.

Curated by Elyse Tonna and Sarah Chircop, it features the work of Francesca Beltrame, Noah Fabri, the LaLaLa Collective, Femmy Otten, Florence Peake, Sephora Schembri, Dasha Tsapenko and Rakel Vella. Margarita Pulè is the project manager.

Dream [of] Land runs until April 21. For more information, visit kreattivita.org. Also read this Times of Malta review.