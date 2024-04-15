ARTS

Gaulitana: A Festival of Music

Gaulitana's OPERA+ Weekend commences with Suite a Cappella on April 19, featuring a programme of solo cello works by Bach and Cassadó performed by Liliana Kehayova at the basilica of the Visitation, Għarb, at 8pm.

The concert is preceded by a presentation on the restoration of the main lateral paintings of the church.

Puccini’s La Bohème is the highlight of this year’s festival, as Gaulitana commemorates the 100th anniversary of the composer’s death with his best-loved opera.

The cast features Federica Vitali, David Junghoon Kim and Yuriy Yurchuk in a full-scale production directed by Enrico Castiglione under the baton of Colin Attard.

The opera, being staged on April 20 at the Aurora Theatre, is being held under the patronage of President Myriam Spiteri Debono.

Throughout the week, Opera @ Gaulitana, a multimedia presentation at Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz, trails the journey of the festival along this genre through the years.

Puccini100, presented in collaboration with the Fondazione Giacomo Puccini (Lucca) at the foyer of the Aurora Theatre, allows patrons to immerse themselves in the world of Puccini and his oeuvres through informative panels, original documents and audiovisual footage.

Gaulitana: A Festival of Music runs until April 21. Events (except the opera) are free of charge. La Bohème online booking is open at www.teatruaurora.com or on +356 7904 5779. For more information, visit www.gaulitanus.com.

THEATRE

Farcicals

MADC is presenting two loosely connected one-act farces by Alan Acykbourn, at its Clubhouse in Santa Venera, from April 19-21.

Certified 14+, the show stars Kate De Cesare, Aldo Zammit, Kim Woods and Gordon Watson.

Tickets from madc.com.mt. Read more about the show in this Times of Malta preview.

Cast members Kate De Cesare and Aldo Zammit. Photo: Justin Mamo

The Heimlich Hustle

A new black comedy by award-winning writer Malcolm Galea is being staged at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta from April 19 to 21.

The Heimlich Hustle is the story of a hapless couple whose life is turned upside down when they let a passionate and eccentric young artist into their lives.

The new show, certified 16+, stars Galea, Angele Galea, Davide Tucci and Myron Ellul, with direction by Chiara Hyzler.

Tickets from kreattivita.org.

Davide Tucci in The Heimlich Hustle. Photo: Elisa von Brockdorff

The 39 Steps

Secrets, espionage and some side-splitting comedy take centre stage in FM Theatre Productions’ and the Manoel’s upcoming co-production of The 39 Steps.

Inspired by the iconic movie by Alfred Hitchcock and the classic John Buchan novel, the play takes a comedic twist in Patrick Barlow’s adaptation.

Set in the 1930s, The 39 Steps follows the misadventures of Richard Hannay (Alan Paris), who has been framed for a mysterious murder in his apartment, which he did not commit, and goes on the run across England and Scotland.

As he trudges from one scenario to the next, he meets various personalities, an impressive 250 eccentric characters, played by Edward Mercieca and Stephen Oliver.

The cast also stars Sarah Mercieca.

The 39 Steps, directed by Chris Gatt, will be performed from April 19 to 21 and 26 to 28. Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Alan Paris and Sarah Mercieca in The 39 Steps.

MUSIC

A Musical Mosaic

Tenor Tom Armitage, mezzo-soprano Lisa Baldacchino, soprano Bettina Zammit and pianist Elaine Mercieca join forces for an evening of classical music at the concert hall of Malta Society of Arts at Palazzo de la Salle in Valletta on April 16 at 8pm and on the 21st at 7pm.

The programme includes pieces by Mozart, Strauss, Faure, Britten, and more.

For more information and tickets, visit artsmalta.org.

Bettina Zammit and Lisa Baldacchino are among the singers taking part in A Musical Mosaic at the Malta Society of Arts.

Dark Malta Festival

The fifth edition of the festival celebrating Gothic, industrial and metal music is being held at Gianpula Village from April 19 to 21.

The line-up includes over 20 international bands, local bands and deejays from all over Europe. As in past years, there will also be an art exhibition and an alternative market.

For more information, visit the dedicated Facebook page.

Bloom Festival

The Vortex at Vincent’s Eco Estate, Mġarr, in collaboration with Bassculture, is holding a day of activities, including live music, workshops and a market on April 20 from 11am to 8pm.

The artists known as Re-Volt, Mistykal B, DJ Loco, Jono, Earthrocker, Yabadub and Dubdaboon will entertain with their music.

The event is suitable for an audience above the age of 18. Tickets from showshappening.com.

Fortunes Festival

Irish singer-songwriter Jazzy. Photo: Facebook/Fortunes Festival

A springtime music festival is taking place at Fort St Elmo in Valletta on April 20.

With doors opening at 2pm, the event will feature various local deejays and will be headlined by Irish dance-pop singer-songwriter Jazzy (Make Me Feel Good, Shooting Star) and popular internet DJ duo ALTÉGO.The organisers say the festival will showcase a diverse range of genres to cater to every music lover’s taste.

The festival will be hosted by Bay Radio presenters Jamie and Taryn.

For more information, visit the event’s page on Facebook or log on to fortunes.mt. Tickets from showshappening.com.

FILM

The 2024 edition of the Italian Film Days – in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv and the M.A. in film studies of the Faculty of Arts (University of Malta) – kicks off at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta on April 16.

L’Ordine del Tempo is a 2023 Italian film directed by Liliana Cavani and freely inspired by the essay of the same name by Carlo Rovelli, who also acted as a scientific consultant in the film.

A group of old friends find themselves hosted for a short holiday at the seaside villa of two of them and their teenage daughter.

The arrival of vague and uncertain news about a possible imminent end of the world, as well as worrying everyone, upsetting consolidated balances, leads them to reflect on their past and present lives, with mutual awareness and confessions.

The film, certified 15, stars Alessandro Gassman and Claudia Gerini. It starts at 7.30pm and will be shown in Italian with English subtitles. Tickets from kreattivita.org.

MISCELLANEOUS

Malta International Fireworks Festival

This year’s edition of the Malta International Fireworks Festival, themed 'A celebation of classics', will be held between April 20 to 30 across multiple locations.

Fireworks will be let off on April 20 and 24 in Valletta, on April 26 in Marsaxlokk, on April 27 in Nadur, on April 28 in Mellieħa and on April 30 − the grand finale − in Valletta. Various local and foreign fireworks factories will take part.

The event, organised by the Ministry for Tourism & Public Cleanliness and the Malta Tourism Authority, included a special pre-festival night on April 13 at the Granaries in Floriana.

For all the details, visit the event's Facebook page.

This year's programme kicks off on April 20 in Valletta. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Lejl Imkebbes − A Festival of Lights

Over 30,000 candles of all shapes and sizes will illuminate the narrow streets of the Citadel in Gozo, on April 20 from 6pm onwards.

The third edition of the event will also feature numerous activities for all the family with historic re-enactments, extended museum opening hours at discounted rates, live entertainment and children’s activities. Food stalls offering both local and international food, will also be on site.

Entrance is free.

Lejl Imkebbes will feature over 30,000 candles and various activities for all the family.

VISUAL ARTS

Dream [of] Land

An interdisciplinary exhibition project combining narratives of identity, belonging and home through the blurred overlap of art-making and craft is on dispay at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

Dream [of] Land brings together a body of collective work exploring the tangible manipulation of matter through acts of weaving, moulding and sculpting, not only of conventional materials but of narratives, memories and legacies.

The exhibition seeks to question and redefine the significance of matter and materiality, by regarding it as an active agent with its own historicity and potentiality for dreams and change.

Curated by Elyse Tonna and Sarah Chircop, it features the work of Francesca Beltrame, Noah Fabri, the LaLaLa Collective, Femmy Otten, Florence Peake, Sephora Schembri, Dasha Tsapenko and Rakel Vella. Margarita Pulè is the project manager.

Dream [of] Land runs until April 21. For more information, visit kreattivita.org. Also read this Times of Malta review.

An artwork at Dream [of]Land.

Outside the Box

A primary school teacher who retired in 2020 to pursue a new-found love of art is holding her second exhibition at Gemelli Art Gallery at Ta’ Qali Crafts Village.

Sue Gregory discovered art during the COVID lockdown, when she took several online lessons in watercolour. She held her first exhibition at the Phoenicia, Malta, in 2022.

Her works and subjects are diverse, and she uses watercolour, acrylics and even oil.

Gregory has combined all her styles under one theme for her latest exhibition. In line with the title, she continues to paint on to the mount, creating an original take on her artworks.

The exhibition runs until April 24. Opening hours Monday to Friday from 8am to 2.30pm and on Saturdays from 8am to noon.

One of Sue Gregory's artworks

Reflections

Visual artist Lina Rincon from Norway, but currently residing in London, is presenting her latest collection of paintings at Christine X Art Gallery in Sliema.

The exhibition, titled Reflections, transports viewers to the vibrant landscapes of South American summers in Colombia where she was born. She explores the juxtaposition of cultural influences, seamlessly weaving together her Colombian roots with the European experiences accumulated over two decades.

Her oeuvre also serves as a poignant expression of Rincon's personal journey in search of belonging and her quest for identity.

For more information about the exhibition and workshops, visit the gallery's Facebook page, e-mail gallery info@christinexart.com or call +356 9984 4653.

Panama in June by Lina Rincon

Unveiled

Andrew Zarb is exhibiting his latest collection of photographic works at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq in Mqabba.

Unveiled delves into the theme of self-discovery and soul-searching. Upon closer inspection of the series of works, a subtle narrative unfolds. This narrative traces a journey from the veiled, the concealed, the timid and the insecure to the assertive and confident, ultimately culminating in the nude form dominating the artwork and the viewer's personal space.

Curated by Melanie Erixon, the exhibition is on until April 28. For more details, including opening hours, visit the gallery's Facebook page.

Veiled II by Andrew Zarb. Photo: Facebook/Il-Kamra ta' Fuq

In Bloom

Acrylic and oil paintings feature in an exhibition by Julia Borg at the Palm Court Lounge, The Phoenicia Malta.

In Bloom is very much a reflection of Borg's artistic voyage, her womanhood and a representation of timeless tales that have been woven into the fabric of women’s lives. And thus, the flower – often seen as the apt representation of women and femininity – is not represented as delicate, but bold, and thus challenges this common ideology.

The exhibition is open at the Phoenicia until the end of the month and is curated by Charlene Vella.

La vie est belle by Julia Borg

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Curious Beauty: An Alternative Costume Exhibition

Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti is organising the exhibition Curious Beauty: An Alternative Costume Exhibition at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum in Mdina.

Under the artistic direction of Caroline Tonna and Francesca Balzan, historic costume and accessories from the State, Church and important private collections will be displayed in contemporary art installations against the backdrop of the medieval palazzo. Micheal Lowell is the creative director.

The exhibition runs until June 16. For more information, visit www.patrimonju.org/exhibitions/curious-beauty.