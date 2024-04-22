THEATRE

La Ronde

An adaptation of Arthur Schnitzel’s controversial play La Ronde is being staged at The Splendid in Strait Street, Valletta, from April 24 to 30.

The story is about a delivery driver who meets a prostitute before his date with a cleaner, who shares an illicit encounter with a student she works for, before he sneaks off to a cheap hotel for an affair with a married woman.

The play was banned for obscenity on its publication in 1903 and sparked angry riots when it premiered in Berlin. This bold reimagining places the action in the heart of contemporary Malta, exploring the sexual politics of power, desire, language, class and identity.

It is directed by Philip Leone-Ganado and will star Simone Spiteri and Anton Saliba, who play 10 characters.

The bilingual performance will have English surtitles. Tickets from showshappening.com.

Note: The play features strong language, sexual situations and mature themes and is not suitable for audiences below the age of 18.

The 39 Steps

Secrets, espionage and some side-splitting comedy take centre stage in FM Theatre Productions’ and the Manoel’s co-production of The 39 Steps.

Inspired by the iconic movie by Alfred Hitchcock and the classic John Buchan novel, the play takes a comedic twist in Patrick Barlow’s adaptation.

Set in the 1930s, The 39 Steps follows the misadventures of Richard Hannay (Alan Paris), who has been framed for a mysterious murder in his apartment, which he did not commit, and goes on the run across England and Scotland.

As he trudges from one scenario to the next, he meets various personalities, an impressive 250 eccentric characters, played by Edward Mercieca and Stephen Oliver.

The cast also stars Sarah Mercieca.

The 39 Steps, directed by Chris Gatt, is being performed again at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, from April 26 to 28. Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Alan Paris and Sarah Mercieca in The 39 Steps.

MUSIC

Operatic Arias and Songs for Tenors

Tenor Alan Sciberras, accompanied by pianist Alexei Galea Cavallazzi, will perform a selection of operatic arias at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on April 24 at 7pm.

The programme includes works by Puccini, Bizet, Ponchielli and Massanet, among others.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Tenor Alan Sciberras

Freedom Day Concert

The Fondazzjoni Ċelebrazzjonijiet Nazzjonali and Festivals Malta are mark the 45th anniversary of Freedom Day with a free concert for all ages at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on April 23.

The concert is inspired by an interactive series by Mario Laus on printed newspapers listing the 20 best songs of the moment and sometimes asking readers to match the correct artist.

During the concert, popular local singers, led by Paul Abela, will perform top UK hits alongside Maltese music of the late 1970s. Tickets from showshappening.com.

Uno Stradivari per la Filarmonica La Valette

The Società Filarmonika Nazionale La Valette AD 1874 is holding a choral and orchestral concert on the occasion of its 150th anniversary at the St Paul Shipwreck collegiate church, Valletta, on April 26 at 7.30pm.

Conducted by Mauro Ivano Benaglia, Uno Stradivari per la Filarmonica La Valette will star violinist Lorenzo Meraviglia on a historic 1730 Omofobo Stradivarius, the Accademia Concertante d’Archi of Milan, Italy, the Coro Città di Rivarolo (Torino, Italy), directed by Maria Grazia Laino and the Schola Cantorum ‘Ars Nova’ of Cerro Maggiore, Milan.

The progamme includes Bach’s Concert BMV 140 in a Moll for violin soloist and strings, Scubert’s Mass in G major, D.167 for soli, choir and string orchestra and Mozart’s Sancta Maria, Mater Dei K 273.

The concert is being held in collaboration with the collegiate church. For more details, visit the society’s Facebook page.

Conductor Mauro Ivano Benaglia

Ray Mahoney: L-Għanja li Ħadd Ma Jsikket

Ray Mahoney

An event taking place at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on April 28 is paying tribute to the late poet and songwriter Ray Mahoney.

Mahoney is best known for his rock opera Ġensna and other musicals such as Bastilja, Ulied in-Nanna Venut fl-Amerika, Il-Gwerra ta’ Spiru Cefai and Ali Baba.

L-Għanja li Ħadd Ma Jsikket will feature his music and interviews with guest singers, composers and collaborators along the years.

The show starts at 6pm. Tickets from showshappening.com.

Popular Tunes

Malta-based pianist Natalia Rakhmatulina will perform a programme of popular numbers at the Sagrestia Vault, Valletta Waterfront, on April 28 at 3pm.

Tickets are available from ticketline.com.mt or at the door on the day of the event. Places are limited. Entrance is from the Chapel of the Flight to Egypt.

The event is supported by Arts Council Malta.

MISCELLANEOUS

Malta International Fireworks Festival

This year’s edition of the Malta International Fireworks Festival, themed ‘A celebration of classics’, continues until April 30 across multiple locations.

Fireworks will be let off on April 24 in Valletta, on April 26 in Marsaxlokk, on April 27 in Nadur, on April 28 in Mellieħa and on April 30 − the grand finale − in Valletta.

Various local and foreign fireworks factories will take part.

The event is organised by the Ministry for Tourism and Public Cleanliness and the Malta Tourism Authority. For all the details, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Ċinexjenza: Artifishal

The next edition of Ċinexjenza will screen Artifishal, a feature-length documentary that explores the damaging effect that humanity has had on the wild salmon population, driving them closer to extinction.

The documentary highlights the interdependence of the communities that depend on salmon runs not just for food but as a part of their culture. It also shows the role politics and commerce play, and how they seem to outweigh the importance of ecosystem preservation.

Countries have tried to rewild rivers by populating them with mass-produced farmed salmon. The strategy has made a bad situation, worse.

After the screening, marine experts will discuss farmed fish, declining fish stocks and how choosing the fish one eats can actually help the situation.

The student organisation ESA and Aġenzija Żgħażagħ will be facilitating the discussion.The event is taking place at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta on April 23 at 7pm. Tickets from kreattivita.org.

Reading Marathon

A reading marathon is being held at the Central Public Library – Malta in Floriana (Beltissebħ) on April 24 as part of the Malta Libraries official programme of events for Libraries Week 2024. This special week coincides with World Book and Copyright Day.

Several authors, librarians and collaborators will be reading excerpts of their choice from favourite books, scripts or poetry collections in Maltese. They will be reading non-stop for 15 minutes each from 9am till 9pm, and the list includes several special guests.

Library counters will also remain open to the public till the evening.

The marathon will be streamed live on Malta Libraries’ online platforms (Facebook and YouTube), as well as on Calypso Radio 101.8FM.

Fort Delimara Special Opening

Heritage Malta is organising an open day at Fort Delimara, which is currently being restored, on April 27 and 28.

Eight guided tours will be held on both days – four in Maltese, at 10am, noon, 2 and 4pm, and four in English, at 11am, 1, 3 and 5pm. Tickets for these tours are limited and must be booked in advance from the Heritage Malta website or from any Heritage Malta site or museum.

Only those who prebook a tour will have the opportunity to visit the Counterscarp Galleries, which will be accessible for the first time. The public may also buy tickets at the door, at slightly lower prices; however, these will give access to the fort without the guided tours.

There will be various other activities, including re-enactment shows about the World War II era, an opportunity to learn about airsoft weapons (this activity is donation-based) and a colourful programme for children.

The fort will be open from 10am till 6pm on both days. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

The parade ground at Fort Delimara. Photo: Heritage Malta

VISUAL ARTS

In Land & Sea

A collaborative exhibition bringing together three artists, each known for their unique styles, is being held at Gallery 23 in Balzan.

In Land & Sea, Christopher Saliba, Marisa Attard and Henry Falzon display a variety of vibrant colours and perspectives with a good dose of detail and humour, while showing an appreciation of the land and seascapes across the Maltese islands.

The exhibition runs until April 26. Opening hours: Wednesdays from 6.30 to 8pm and Sundays from 11am to 12.30pm. One can also visit by appointment on 9942 8272 or by e-mailing info@ gallery23malta.com.

Mdina by Christopher Saliba

Unveiled

Andrew Zarb is exhibiting his latest collection of photographic works at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq in Mqabba.

Unveiled delves into the theme of self-discovery and soul-searching. Upon closer inspection of the series of works, a subtle narrative unfolds. This narrative traces a journey from the veiled, the concealed, the timid and the insecure to the assertive and confident, ultimately culminating in the nude form dominating the artwork and the viewer's personal space.

Curated by Melanie Erixon, the exhibition is on until April 28. For more details, including opening hours, visit the gallery's Facebook page.

Works by Andrew Zarb on display at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq. Photo: Facebook/Il-Kamra ta' Fuq

In Bloom

Acrylic and oil paintings feature in an exhibition by Julia Borg at the Palm Court Lounge, The Phoenicia Malta.

In Bloom is very much a reflection of Borg's artistic voyage, her womanhood and a representation of timeless tales that have been woven into the fabric of women’s lives. And thus, the flower – often seen as the apt representation of women and femininity – is not represented as delicate, but bold, and thus challenges this common ideology.

The exhibition is open at the Phoenicia until the end of the month and is curated by Charlene Vella.

Come Away With Me by Julia Borg

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Curious Beauty: An Alternative Costume Exhibition

Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti is organising the exhibition Curious Beauty: An Alternative Costume Exhibition at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum in Mdina.

Under the artistic direction of Caroline Tonna and Francesca Balzan, historic costume and accessories from the State, Church and important private collections will be displayed in contemporary art installations against the backdrop of the medieval palazzo. Micheal Lowell is the creative director.

The exhibition runs until June 16. For more information, visit www.patrimonju.org/exhibitions/curious-beauty.