THEATRE

Deathtrap

Ira Levin’s dark comedy thriller Deathtrap is being staged by MADC at its clubrooms in Santa Venera on May 2-4 and 9-11.

Directed by Joe Depasquale, the show tells the story of a once-successful playwright (Richard Godden) who is desperate for a hit show. He becomes obsessed with a young writer’s (Adrian Farrugia) manuscript, and soon the two of them are locked in a deadly battle of wits and creativity.

The cast also includes Eoin Kennedy, Angelica Sant and Giselle Borg Oliver.

The show is suitable for an audience aged over 14. Tickets from madc.com.mt.

Richard Godden and Adrian Farrugia, the protagonists of Deathtrap.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s multi award-winning show Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is being staged by CSM Events at Sir Temi Zammit Hall, University of Malta Msida Campus on May 2 and 3 at 8pm.

The show features much-loved pop and musical theatre classics, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door, There’s One More Angel In Heaven and Go, Go, Go Joseph.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Young cast members of Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat during rehearsals. Photo: CSM Events

TOI TOI: Splashing Through Water

TOI TOI participatory theatre, produced for babies between 0-3 years, is presenting the final part of a four-part series exploring the elements at the Manoel’s Studio Theatre at 81, Old Mint Street, Valletta, on May 3, 4, 10 and 11.

With the help of storytellers (and some very special friends), the young audience members will discover the wonders of water. The show features newly commissioned music, played live as part of the accessible, immersive production introducing babies to musical instruments.

There will be shows at 9.30 and 11am on all performance dates.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Naughty Malta 3

Naughty Malta, a show based and inspired by real, anonymous confessions, is back for its third edition with new confessions.

Created and directed by comedian Steve Hili, the show stars Comedy Knights Pia Zammit and Naomi Said, TikTok personality James Ryder, actor Toni Attard and Hili himself.

Naughty Malta 3, suitable for an audience over 18 years of age, will be staged on May 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18 at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab.

For more information, visit naughtymalta.com. Tickets from showshappening.com.

Cast members of Naughty Malta 3. Photo: Naughty Malta

Murder on the Dancefloor

Final-year theatre studies students are staging an original production titled Murder on the Dancefloor at the Valletta Campus Theatre on May 2 and 3 at 7.30pm.

Written in English and Maltese by Brendon Thearle and Julia Camilleri, the story follows two characters, Kate (Angelique Attard) and Emily (Monique Falzon), who meet for possibly one last time.One is actually no longer part of this world but wants one last party on the dancefloor with their best friend. The other is still alive but doesn’t want to say goodbye forever to their dance partner and best friend.

The show is recommended for an audience aged 15+ and tickets are available from Eventbrite.com.

Monique Falzon (left) and Angelique Attard are the protagonists of Murder on the Dancefloor.

ARTS

Gaulitana: A Festival of Music

Gaulitana: A Festival of Music continues tonight with Echoes of Italy: Il Novecento, the second concert by the Duo Trainini - Ponteriero. Held at Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz, the 20th-century works performed explore connections between the Italian musical heritage and the innovative spirit of Stravinsky.

May 2 marks the opening of the Opera+ Weekend, a three-day cultural bonanza bringing Gaulitana 2025 to a conclusion.

The evening concert, A Journey Through Time, features the Ultra-Son Flute Duo in an exotic journey tapping traditional instruments at the Cittadella Cultural Centre in Victoria.

The highlight of the festival is Verdi’s ever-popular opera Nabucco, presented on May 3 at the Aurora Theatre under the patronage of President Myriam Spiteri Debono.

The full-scale production, directed by Enrico Castiglione, features a star-studded cast with the Gaulitanus Choir and the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Colin Attard.

The event is preceded by a pre-opera talk by music critic Albert Storace.

The festival comes to a conclusion on May 4 with Finale at St Francis church in Victoria. The Gaulitanus String Orchestra, led by Colin Attard, will perform a number of popular works by Mendelssohn and Mozart. Mina Ghobrial will join the fray for Mercadante’s Flute Concerto.

Gaulitana: A Festival of Music runs from April 5 to May 4. Events (except the opera) are free of charge and start at 7.30pm, unless otherwise indicated. For more information, visit www.gaulitanus.com.

The Ultra-Son Flute Duo

MUSIC

Memorji

The third edition of Memorji will take place at St Francis Square, Victoria, on May 2 at 9pm.

This year, the event is marking the 50th anniversary since The Tramps’ iconic song Xemx was released. The concert will feature Ivan Grech, Pamela Bezzina, Daniel Cauchi, Sarah Bonnici and John Cassar (il-Cash).

The repertoire includes local songs and international hits, together with new arrangements by Richard and Mark Grech (Domenic Grech’s sons) for The Tramps’ lesser-known songs.

Memorji is organised in collaboration with the Cultural Heritage Directorate within the Ministry for Gozo and Planning. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.

Bir Miftuħ International Music Festival

The Bir Miftuħ International Music Festival, organised by Din l-Art Ħelwa, continues on May 2 with a string quartet performance by Inmaculada Muñoz Salgüero (violin), Agnieska Kuzma (violin), Ester García Salas (viola) and Desireé Calleja (cello). They will perform works by Turina, Toldrà and Albéniz.

The concert, made possible with the support of the Embassy of Spain, is being held at the medieval Bir Miftuħ chapel, in Gudja, at 7.30pm.

The festival’s last concert is scheduled for May 10.

Tickets for each concert are against a donation of €25 per person and include refreshments after the performance in the church grounds. Block tickets are also available.

For more tickets details, visit the event’s Facebook page, call Din l-Art Ħelwa on 2122 0358/2122 5952 or e-mail info@dinlarthelwa.org.

The audience at a previous edition of the festival. Photo: Facebook/Din l-Art Ħelwa

MISCELLANEOUS

Malta International Fireworks Festival

The grand finale of the Malta International Fireworks Festival is taking place on April 30 in Valletta.

There will be traditional displays, non-competitive pyro shows, a pyro show competition and entertainment on stage in Quarry Wharf Road, Valletta.

For the programme and more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Medieval Mdina Festival

The popular medieval festival returns to Mdina on May 3 and 4.

Visitors will be transported back in time to witness swordfights, live demonstrations by various local and foreign re-enactment groups, falconry shows and interactive performances for the young ones.

For all the details, visit the event’s Facebook page.

The re-enactment group Show of Arms are among the many groups taking part in Medieval Mdina. Photo: Show of Arms

VeganFest

An alternative festival dedicated to all things vegan and well-being is taking place at the Oak Tree Circle, National Park, Ta’ Qali, on May 3 and 4 from 11am to 7pm.

There will be live singers, musicians and performers, an eco market, a sports and fitness area, a wellness area, a kids area, a chillout area and a food court where one can enjoy various vegan dishes.

For more information, visit the Facebook page VeganFest Malta.

A Night at the Salesians

An event in support of animal welfare is being held at the Salesian Theatre in Sliema on May 3.

Organised by the MSPCA, A Night at the Salesians will shine a spotlight on the need for stronger legislation, effective enforcement and, most importantly, a cultural shift towards empathy and respect for animals, and for one another, the organisers say.

Maggie Roberts, a leading UK figure in animal welfare and director of Feline Welfare at Cats Protection, will be a guest speaker. There will also be performances by Matthew James (vocals), Tricia Dawn Williams (piano) and the Alison White dancers.

The event will be compèred by Colin Fitz.

Doors open at 7pm. Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

The event's protagonists

