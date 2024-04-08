THEATRE

The Magdalene

Theatre Chameleon is making its stage debut with the play The Magdalene, written by Scottish writer Rachel Flynn and directed by Michael Richardson.

A young woman, Vassallo, becomes involved with a Church leader who advocates for rehabilitation. He shows her that life has purpose again. Together, they try to fight the people in power and become the new face of politics. Vassallo faces many challenges in her journey. However, with the help of Emanuel, she continues to push through and fight to get to the top.

The cast features Kristen Abela, Matteo Caruana Bond, Alexia Manduca, Richard Godden, Eva Mallia Consiglio, Miguel Farrugia and Eoin Kennedy.

The performance is being staged from April 12 to 14 at the Couvre Port Courtyard, Vittoriosa. Tickets from showshappening.com.

Oliver! The Musical

Masquerade Malta is staging Lionel Bart’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’s novel Oliver Twist by special arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh at the Mediterranean Conference in Valletta until April 14.

The cast includes Dorothy Bezzina, Thomas Camilleri, Mikhail Basmadjan, Cliff Zammit Stevens, Kateriana Fenech, Paul Portelli, and Jamie Sciberras as Oliver.

It is directed by Anthony Bezzina, with musical direction by Kris Spiteri and choreography by Valerie Burke.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Cliff Zammit Stevens and Kateriana Fenech in Oliver! The Musical. Photo via Masquerade

Farcicals

MADC is presenting two loosely connected one-act farces by Alan Acykbourn, featuring the same characters and actors, from April 12 to 21 at 7pm.The cast stars Kate De Cesare, Aldo Zammit, Kim Woods and Gordon Watson.

Tickets from madc.com.mt. Read more about the show in this Times of Malta preview.

The cast: (from left) Aldo Zammit, Kim Woods, Kate De Cesare and Gordon Watson. Photo: Justin Mamo

The Heimlich Hustle

A new black comedy by award-winning writer Malcolm Galea is being staged at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta on April 12-14 and 19-21.

The Heimlich Hustle is the story of a hapless couple whose life is turned upside down when they let a passionate and eccentric young artist into their lives. The new show stars Galea, Angele Galea, Davide Tucci and Myron Ellul, with direction by Chiara Hyzler.

Tickets from kreattivita.org.

Myron Ellul and Malcolm Galea in The Heimlich Hustle. Photo: Elisa von Brockdorff

Once Upon a String

TOI TOI, the Manoel’s Learning and Participation programme, is introducing children to string instruments through storytelling animation.

TOI TOI Collective artist Michaela Agius will lead the audience through a wacky tale or two, accompanied by music from Stranger Things, Disney, Taylor Swift, opera and the Eurovision Song Contest.

The show will feature four of Malta’s finest young string players from the Malta Youth Orchestra.

Once Upon a String is being staged on April 13 and 14 at 4 and 5.30pm.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Photo: TOI TOI

ARTS

Malta Spring Festival

The festival enters its second week with two Rising Stars Concerts at the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta on April 9 and 10, and a programme of contemporary dance at the Casino Maltese, also in Valletta, on April 11 at 8 and 9pm.

Anecdotes of Maltese Early Jazz, which weaves together live music with film, follows at the Manoel Theatre on April 12 at 8pm. This concert portrays an extract from research by Ġużè Camilleri together with musical arrangements and stories consisting of original compositions written by Maltese jazz pioneers, arranged for quintet by Dominic Galea. The stories presented are excerpts from an upcoming documentary entitled Strait Street to Abbey Road. The event stars Camilleri on drums, Galea on piano, Anthony Saliba on double bass, Florent Hinschberger on trumpet and Walter Vella on flute and saxophone.

The 18th edition of the festival will come to a close with a concert by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra at the Manoel on April 13 at 8pm. Under the baton of Danish conductor Anne Marie Granau, the orchestra will perform well-known masterpieces from the mid-19th to the early 20th centuries, while marking Giacomo Puccini’s death centenary.

Tickets from maltaspringfestival.com.

The event's poster

MUSIC

Live – A Musical Journey

After 15 years working together on several shows and events, projects and productions, Kevin Abela and Carl Bee are presenting a unique event at the Manoel Theatre on April 10 at 8pm.

The concert will feature an ensemble of 30 musicians, all under the direction of Abela, two accomplished singers and more, while Carl Bee will perform through a live hybrid set-up.All of this will be complemented and projected with a 4D sound system and lighting show.

The event will be followed by an after-show gathering. Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Two Pianists, Four Hands

Polish pianists Julia Miller and Aleksandra Hałat for a four-hand piano recital in the Green Room of Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta on April 9 at 7.30pm.

They will play compositions by the Polish romantic composer Moszkowski, French composers Poulenc and Ravel, Argentinian composer Piazzolla; and Maltese composer Fiorini.

The recital will also include a premiere of a composition by Polish composer Dobrucka, inspired by the theme of migration and the movement of people.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Eynsford Concert Band in concert

One of the UK’s leading wind ensembles, the Eynsford Concert Band, is returning to Malta for its sixth visit.

On April 10, the band will perform a mixed, entertaining programme featuring film, theatre, popular music as well as some classics, at Annunciation Square, Sliema, at 7pm.

Then on April 12, they will perform together with the Imperial Band Mellieħa in the concert Bond of Friendship in the locality’s parish square at 7.30pm. The programme will feature music for all the family.

They will also perform on April 13 in Jean de Valette Square as part of the Valletta Foundation Day. This concert, at 7.30pm, will feature a mixed, entertaining programme featuring film, theatre, popular music, as well as some classic numbers.

All events are free of charge.

The Eynsford Concert Band. Photo: Facebook

German Works for Cello

The Jesuit Church Foundation is holding a recital of German works for cello spanning Bach, Beethoven and Schumann at its oratory in Valletta on April 11 at 7.30pm.

The programme includes Bach’s Cello Suite No. 3, Beethoven’s Cello Sonata No. 3 and Schumann’s Adagio and Allegro. Matthias Conrad and Nicholas Conrad will perform on the cello and piano, respectively.

Entrance is free but donations are welcome.

Gaulitana: A Festival of Music

The festival continues today with A Journey Across Cultures as Aleksandra Hałat and Julia Miller embark on a musical expedition for piano duo at the Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz.

On April 9, concert pianist Marco Podestà returns to Gaulitana in Sonata a Due, performing works by Mozart, Schubert, Grieg and Pärt with his daughter, Italian violin prospect Eleonora, at the Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz.

The final lunchtime concert on April 11, Eastern Hues, presents virtuoso Mei Guo performing on the pipa, the Chinese traditional instrument. Performing in local couture at the Don Bosco Oratory chapel at 11.30am, the concert includes a selection of works from the rock opera Ġwanninu.

On April 12, Puccini100, presented in collaboration with the Fondazione Giacomo Puccini (Lucca), gets inaugurated at the foyer of the Aurora Theatre at 7pm. Curated by Luigi Viani and Joseph Calleja, the exhibition (open until April 21) commemorates the 100th death anniversary of the Italian master.

The weekend ensues with Piano Dances on April 13 as Eugenia Radoslava and Albena Petrovic Vratchanska partner in the second piano duo recital at the festival. The repertoire at the Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz is inspired by dancing tunes and styles rooted in Slavonic, Hungarian and Argentinian rhythms, among others.

Gaulitana: A Festival of Music runs until April 21. Events are free of charge and start at 7.30pm, unless otherwise indicated. For more information, visit www.gaulitanus.com.

MISCELLANEOUS

Lecture on perspective in art

AsinMalta is holding a lecture on ‘The Art of Perspective in Renaissance Italy’ at the Radisson Blu Resort, St Julian’s, on April 11 at 6.30pm.

The development of perspective in Renaissance Italy is considered one of the greatest-ever periods in art history but is often glossed over because it is seen to be ‘too technical’. However, according to lecturer Andrew Spira, not only does perspective epitomise ‘what the Renaissance is all about’; it is also much more accessible than it first appears.

Doors open at 6pm when guests can enjoy a glass of wine prior to the lecture. Members enter free of charge. For registration, contact Nicole Stilon at mem.asinmalta@theartssociety.org.

A trompe-l’œil by Andrea Mantegna at the Camera degli Sposi in Mantova, Italy. Photo: Wikipedia

VISUAL ARTS

Seeing Music

A collection of works by the late Frank Briffa (1947-2021) is on display at the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta.

Frank Briffa was born in Egypt but was brought up by his Maltese parents in London, never negating his Maltese heritage. The British capital, with its hold of museums and galleries, offered varied inspiration to the young Briffa.

He held a doctorate for his research on copper toxicity, however, he never let go of his interest in the arts, composing various musical pieces. In 1998, he left the official academic world and teaching to pursue his artistic career full time. His creative output is multifaceted.

This exhibition is a homage to Briffa’s love of music, showcasing pieces inspired by compositions that had deeply resonated with him over the years.

Seeing Music is open until April 11 at the Malta Society of Arts, Republic Street, Valletta. Entrance is free.

Visitors admiring one of Frank Briffa's works at Palazzo de la Salle. Photo: Facebook/Malta Society of Arts

Unknown Prescription

Artists Mario Abela, Charles Balzan and Justin Falzon are participating in an exhibition curated by artist Austin Camilleri Il-Ħaġar - Heart of Gozo Museum in Victoria.

The works by the three Maltese artists are set off against pieces from the museum’s permanent collection, thus presenting a dialogue between the artefacts from previous centuries and these contemporary works.

The exhibition is on until April 14. One can purchase the exhibition catalogue (No. 28 of Il-Ħaġar Gems Series) from the venue. It features essays by Austin Camilleri, Maria Frendo, Niki Young, and Gabriel Zammit.

The museum is open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.

Dream [of] Land

An interdisciplinary exhibition project combining narratives of identity, belonging and home through the blurred overlap of art-making and craft is on dispay at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

Dream [of] Land brings together a body of collective work exploring the tangible manipulation of matter through acts of weaving, moulding and sculpting, not only of conventional materials but of narratives, memories and legacies.

The exhibition seeks to question and redefine the significance of matter and materiality, by regarding it as an active agent with its own historicity and potentiality for dreams and change.

Curated by Elyse Tonna and Sarah Chircop, it features the work of Francesca Beltrame, Noah Fabri, the LaLaLa Collective, Femmy Otten, Florence Peake, Sephora Schembri, Dasha Tsapenko and Rakel Vella. Margarita Pulè is the project manager.

Dream [of] Land runs until April 21. For more information, visit kreattivita.org. Also read this Times of Malta review.

An artwork at the Dream [of] Land exhibition. Photo: Facebook/Spazju Kreativ

Outside the Box

A primary school teacher who retired in 2020 to pursue a new-found love of art is holding her second exhibition at Gemelli Art Gallery at Ta’ Qali Crafts Village.

Sue Gregory discovered art during the COVID lockdown, when she took several online lessons in watercolour. She held her first exhibition at the Phoenicia, Malta, in 2022.

Her works and subjects are diverse, and she uses watercolour, acrylics and even oil.

Gregory has combined all her styles under one theme for her latest exhibition. In line with the title, she continues to paint on to the mount, creating an original take on her artworks.

The exhibition runs until April 24. Opening hours Monday to Friday from 8am to 2.30pm and on Saturdays from 8am to noon.

One of Sue Gregory's artworks on display at Gemelli Art Gallery.

Reflections

Visual artist Lina Rincon from Norway, but currently residing in London, is presenting her latest collection of paintings at Christine X Art Gallery in Sliema.

The exhibition, titled Reflections, transports viewers to the vibrant landscapes of South American summers in Colombia where she was born. She explores the juxtaposition of cultural influences, seamlessly weaving together her Colombian roots with the European experiences accumulated over two decades.

Her oeuvre also serves as a poignant expression of Rincon's personal journey in search of belonging and her quest for identity.

For more information about the exhibition and workshops, visit the gallery's Facebook page, e-mail gallery info@christinexart.com or call +356 9984 4653.

Cartagena in July by Lina Rincon

In Bloom

Acrylic and oil paintings feature in an exhibition by Julia Borg at the Palm Court Lounge, The Phoenicia Malta.

In Bloom is very much a reflection of Borg's artistic voyage, her womanhood and a representation of timeless tales that have been woven into the fabric of women’s lives. And thus, the flower – often seen as the apt representation of women and femininity – is not represented as delicate, but bold, and thus challenges this common ideology.

The exhibition is open at the Phoenicia until the end of the month and is curated by Charlene Vella.

Come Away With Me by Julia Borg

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Curios Beauty: An Alternative Costume Exhibition

Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti is organising the exhibition Curious Beauty: An Alternative Costume Exhibition at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum in Mdina.

Under the artistic direction of Caroline Tonna and Francesca Balzan, historic costume and accessories from the State, Church and important private collections will be displayed in contemporary art installations against the backdrop of the medieval palazzo. Micheal Lowell is the creative director.

The exhibition opens on April 14 and runs until June 16. For more information, visit www.patrimonju.org/exhibitions/curious-beauty.