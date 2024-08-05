MUSIC

Għaxaq Music Festival

The Għaxaq Music Festival is coming to a close this week with a Beatles tribute act and a concert by Tribali.

On August 7, Bootleg Beatles, acclaimed as the ultimate Beatles tribute band, will interpret some of the Beatles’ timeless classics, such as She Loves You, Hey Jude and Strawberry Fields Forever, in Għaxaq square.

Beyond the music, the public can expect a visually stunning spectacle with authentic costumes, instruments and stage settings reminiscent of the Beatles’ era. DJ Steve Agius will warm up the crowd.

After their performances in 2012 and 2014, Tribali will return to the festival on August 8. The local band, known for their fusion of global sounds and infectious rhythms, will debut their highly anticipated fifth album, Alka, besides performing some of their most popular numbers.

Carlo Gerada will kick off the night with a DJ set, while an ethnic market will offer an array of local crafts and food. Entrance for both events on August 7 and 8 is free. Visit the festival’s Facebook page for more information.

Unplugged − Live Music in the Park

The Musea Orchestra Band featuring Aidan, Drakard, Nicole Frendo and Ryan Hili will perform at the Green Open Campus, Milbrae Grove, Mosta, on August 7 from 7pm onwards.

The event is organised by Project Green and entrance is free.

The audience at an unplugged session at the Mosta gardens last year. Photo: Facebook/Project Green

Sfera Ebbasta live in concert

Italian trap singer Sfera Ebbasta is performing again at Gianpula Village on August 5.

The singer is well known for chart-topping hits including Italian Anthem, Mamma Mia, Mi Fai Impazzire, Pablo, Tran Tran and Cupido.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Sfera Ebbasta. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Festival LeġġenDARju

A concert in aid of a new Dar Bjorn home is being held in Xagħra on August 9 at 8pm.

A live orchestra, led by Mro Antoine Mercieca, will be accompanied by well-known local singers Fabrizio and Claudia Faniello, Owen Leuellen, Maxine, Neville Refalo, Denise Mercieca, Janvil and his daughter Giada. This will be followed by a party starting Filetti and JJoy.

Ron Briffa and Peter Busuttil will compère the event.

Entrance is free but donations will be collected in aid of Dar Bjorn Respite.

Mega Malta Festival

Sachsentrance and Neolitika are launching a new festival featuring two full days of clubbing at The Warehouse Club, Żurrieq, on August 10 and 11. The line-up includes local and foreign DJs.

The festival also includes a daytime pool party at Bora Bora Malta Hotel and a closing night time party at Liquid Club on August 12.

For all the details, visit the event’s Facebook page. Tickets from ticketwave.mt/mega-malta.

The event's poster

FILM

Spanish Film Days

Spazju Kreattiv is screening the 2007 Spanish film Siete mesas de billar francés (Seven Billiard Tables) on August 7 at 7.30pm.

The comedy-drama, certified 15, follows Angela and her son Guille who travel to the big city to see Leo, her father and the boy’s grandfather. However, they arrive to discover that he has just passed away.Charo, the dead man’s mistress, explains the dire straits suffered by the paternal business: a hall with seven billiard tables.

Angela learns that her husband has disappeared in mysterious circumstances and resolves to get on and rebuild her life. The first thing she decides to do is put her savings into reopen the old place and its seven tables back.

Entrance to the screening is free but booking is required via kreattivita.org. The film is organised by the Spanish embassy.

National Cinema Day

KRS Releasing is organising the 27th edition of National Cinema Day on August 10, with the support and participation of all cinemas in Malta and Gozo.

A variety of films, including the latest blockbuster releases, Deadpool & Wolverine, Longlegs, Harold and the Purple Crayon and Despicable Me 4, together with two new releases, Trap and Borderlands, will be screened on the day.

All cinemas will be offering reduced admission prices, with shows starting as early as 10am and running until late night. For more information, e-mail info@ krsmalta.com or call 2123 3178.

Deadpool & Wolverine is one of the blockbusters showing on National Cinema Day.

MISCELLANEOUS

La notte di San Lorenzo

On the eve of the feast of St Lawrence in Vittoriosa, a spectacular fireworks display will be let off in Grand Harbour on August 9. The show, organised by the 10th August Pyrotechnic Association of Vittoriosa, kicks off at 10pm.

All those attending are encouraged to gather close to the area next to the Vittoriosa Boċċi Club, on the bastions facing Kalkara, where they will best enjoy the pyromusical show with its lighting effects and live commentary.

On the same night, Esplora Interactive Science Centre in Kalkara is hosting a special opening between 6.30 and 11.30pm. There will be science shows and workshops, and the Planetarium and the exhibition galleries will be open until 10pm. The outdoor areas will be accessible until 11.30pm.

Tickets will be available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis, and online from showshappening.com.

Fireworks during a previous edition of La Notte di San Lorenzo. Photo: Melvin Degiorgio

Malta International Food Festival

The Malta International Food Festival is this year being held at the Granaries in Floriana from August 7 to 11.

The event will features about 40 cuisines, besides a beer garden and a new cocktails and chillout area. There will also be various exhibitors and tasting opportunities, and food workshops.

Live performers will entertain visitors daily. Among others, there will be an Abba tribute show on August 7 and a salsa, bachata and raggaeton event on August 8.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page and website, maltainternationalfoodfestival.com.

Visitors to last year's edition of the food festival. Photo: Facebook/Malta International Food Festival

Antonin Under the Stars

Marsovin is hosting this year’s edition of Antonin Under the Stars at its Ramla Valley Estate in Gozo on August 9 and 10.

For both nights, guided vineyard tours will be held by Marsovin’s wine specialists between 7 and 8pm, half an hour before the event’s official opening time. Ta’ Frenċ will be providing delectable catering throughout the evening, while the Nadine Axisa Trio featuring musicians Harry Eddleston and Karl Galea, will be providing musical entertainment.

Guests will have the opportunity to taste premium wines made from grapes grown on the estate, including Antonin Blanc and Blanc de Cheval, as well as an additional selection of wines produced by Marsovin.

A few tickets are still available for August 9 from this link.

Marsovin’s estate in Ramla Valley, Gozo.

Delicata Wine Festival

The 21st edition of the festival returns to the Upper Barrakka Gardens in Valletta from August 9 to 11, from 7pm until midnight.

There will be over 20 Delicata wines to sample, live cooking stalls serving both traditional Maltese and international dishes and various performers.

On August 9, The Crowns will be followed by Gianni & RUG; on August 10, Kersten Graham and Band will open for Kurt Calleja while, on August 11, Cash and Band will rock the stage before the Spiteri Lucas Band and an ‘All Stars Show’ featuring guest singers Glen Vella, Claudia Faniello, Moira Stafrace, Debbie Scerri, Fabrizio Faniello, Mike Spiteri and Ludwig Galea.

Entrance to the gardens is free. For more information, including how to sample the wine on offer, log on to the event’s Facebook page.

The Delicata Wine Festival returns with more wines and entertainment. Photo: Delicata