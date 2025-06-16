ARTS

Malta International Arts Festival

The Malta International Arts Festival continues this week with various performances.

These include a series of unique recitals in Underground Valletta, featuring Adriana Babin on pan flute on June 16 and 17, and Italian lutenist and baritone Renato Cadel on June 18 and 19.

The third edition of Young Creatives in Motion will see four dance schools performing choreographies set to music by the Melika Saxophone Quartet (June 17) and to works for piano and percussion performed live by Tricia Dawn Williams and Daniel Cauchi (June 18) at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta.

A double-bill concert featuring a multi-disciplinary fusion of sand-art, music and Italian recipes will take place at the Valletta Campus Theatre on June 19. In Note di Gusto, Italian composer Roberta Vacca takes the audience on a delightful Italian food tour while soprano Patrizia Polia will sing through a menu of recipes from various Italian regions, accompanied by pianist Jacopo Petrucci and percussionist Gianluca Ruggeri.

Another unique concert, Music Painted by Caravaggio, at the Inquisitor’s Palace, Vittoriosa, on June 20, will present a recital of madrigals depicted by the baroque painter in four of his works. KorMalta will take part.

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra will present a programme curated to the theme Between Heaven and Hell at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, on June 21.

The festival will come to an end at the Valletta Campus Theatre on June 22 with the performance Il Mio Corpo è (Come) Un Monte (my body is like a mountain), a project by Collettivo EFFE, in which the body of a dancer is transformed into the landscape of the performance through live videography.

For all the details and tickets, visit www.festivals.mt/miaf.

Victoria International Arts Festival

The second week of the Victoria International Arts Festival opens tomorrow with a piano recital by Laura Farré Rozada.

This will be followed by a mandolin and harpsichord duo (Alon Sariel and Michael Tsalka) on June 17; the Cordia Quartet at St Francis church on June 18; an Opera Nova vocal recital featuring tenor Stanley Joe Portelli on June 19; a pianoforte trio, featuring Jože Kotar (clarinet), Zoran Mitev (bassoon) and Luca Ferrini (piano) on June 20; and another piano trio, starring Florian Muehlberger (clarinet), Anne Harvey-Nagl (violin) and Biliana Tzinlikova (piano) on June 21.

All performances, except where indicated, will be held at the Aula Mgr G. Farrugia in Victoria and start at 8pm. Entry is free of charge.

The month-long festival runs until July 14. For more information, visit viaf.org.mt.

Refugee Week Malta

The fourth edition of Refugee Week Malta (RWM25) returns this week, with various events aimed at contributing to a more inclusive society. The theme for this year is ‘community as a superpower’.

Highlights include: Kisra Ħobż: An exhibition sharing stories of bread-making, migration and memory from Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, Eastern European and South Asian diasporas, at Nenu the Artisan Baker, Valletta from June 16 to 22, noon-10.30pm;

Flaneur: A poetic tribute to Ħamrun, with various activities led by PONKS Collective from June 15 until June 22 at the Scouts premises in Ħamrun;

Roots in Exile: An exhibition by Sima Hosseini, who was forced to leave her home in Iran and has built a new life in Marsascala, at Hastings Gardens, Valletta, on June 17 from 6 to 8pm;

Pride & (In)Visibility: A documentary by MGRM, The Distance We Call Home, shedding light on the lived experiences of LGBTIQ+ migrants in Malta, is being shown at Storeroom, Ta’ Xbiex, on June 19 at 7.30pm; and

A conference marking World Refugee Day 2025, with the theme ‘Protection Begins at Sea’, taking place at the Catholic Institute, Floriana, on June 20 from noon to 5.30pm.

For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/refugeeweekmalta or the event’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

An image from last year's festival. Photo: Stephen Buhagiar

THEATRE

Boċċi: Il-Musical

After opening this weekend in Żurrieq as part of the Malta International Arts Festival, Teatru Malta and Give and Take Productions’ production continues its run at Żejtun boċċi club on June 21 and 22.

Set against the backdrop of a struggling boċċi club on the brink of closure, the musical follows an eccentric group of characters who come together in a last-ditch effort to save the club.

Written by Malcolm Galea, the production stars Joseph Zammit, Rebecca Camilleri, Philip Vella, Adam Ryan, Michela Farrugia, Sandie von Brockdorff, Christian Scicluna and Bertha Farrugia.

The show is being held in other localities in the coming weeks. For more information, visit teatrumalta.org.mt.

The cast of Boċċi: il-Musical.

4/6 New Italian Plays in the World

The first-year students of the BA (Hons) Degree and the Advanced Diploma in Performing Arts at the MCAST Institute for the Creative Arts are staging four plays by Italian playwrights at the MCAST Paola Admin Hall on June 20 and 21 at 7.30pm.

Under the direction of Victor Jacono and dramaturgy of Erica Muscat, the four plays to be performed are Imprimatur by Alessandro Paschitto, Philomela by Fulvia Cipollari, Red Carpet by Giulia Trivero and Intense by Denise Diaz.

The production, certified 16, forms part of the project Nuova scena italiana nel mondo.

All shows will be in English except for Intense, which will be staged in Maltese.

Entrance is free but booking is required here.

Please note this production contains references to physical and emotional abuse and suicide, which some audience members may find distressing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Mid-Djarju ta’ Student fi Skola tal-Knisja

Jamie Cardona once again plays himself and other characters in a solo play about his time as a teen at a Church school at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab between June 18 and 22.

Through his diary, the audience follows his mischievous journey while he questions the existence of God, what is right or wrong and how to attract girls, among others.

The record-breaking comedy is directed by Vikesh Godhwani and is written by Cardona.

Tickets from fmt.com.mt/tnd.

Jamie Cardona in Mid-djarju ta' student fi skola tal-Knisja. Photo: Owen Michael Grech

MUSIC

Deste Trio Concert

Musicians Stefan Calleja (violin), Desirée Calleja (cello) and Stephanie Quintano (piano) are performing in recital in aid of the beatification cause of Henry and Inez Casolani at the Salesian Theatre in Sliema on June 20 at 7.30pm.

The programme feature Brahms’s Piano Trio in C minor and Mendels-sohn’s Piano Trio in C minor.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Exsultate! A concert of sacred music

The St Paul Choral Society is presenting a varied repertoire of sacred music from the 16th century to modern times at St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral in Valletta on June 20 at 7.30pm.

The choir will perform works a cappella and others accompanied by Elisabeth Conrad on the organ.

Hugo Agius Muscat is the choirmaster, aided by Cecilia Agius Muscat.

Entrance is free with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. A retiring collection will be held.

St Paul Choral Society. Photo: Facebook

Kirkop Music Festival

Kirkop Music Festival returns on June 21, headlined by Flash – A Tribute to Queen from the UK.

The evening will open with a set by DJ Chris Funkytown, followed by a performance by Sarah Bonnici and her band. Dj Ryan Spiteri will close the night.

The event is free with any donations going to ALS Malta.

Madonna and 1990s tribute

Celestial Promotions is organising two nights of live music in Żurrieq on June 20 and 21.

June 20 will see Miss Madonna, a tribute act to the ‘Queen of Pop’, with a supporting performance by local act Rug.

The following day, Italy’s biggest live 1990s show – Voglio Tornare Negli Anni 90 − is being brought to Blue Grotto Avenue, featuring the music by Gigi d’Agostino, Gabry Ponte, 883, Eiffel 65 and Corona, among many others. DJ Sue will warm up the stage.

Entry to both events is free with donations going to Puttinu Cares.

MISCELLANEOUS

Malta International Wine Festival

The Malta International Wine Festival returns to Argotti Gardens in Floriana from June 18 to 22, from 6pm to midnight.

There will be over 300 wines to taste and live music on all nights. The headliners will be tribute acts to Phil Collins (June 18), The Police (June 19) and Elvis (June 22). Local acts Family 3 and Captain Romance & the Danger Dogs will headline the June 20 and 21 performances, respectively.

Privé Events will also host club nights, with a different theme on each night of the festival.

For more information and tickets, visit the event’s Facebook page and maltainternationalwinefestival.com.

Museums by Candlelight Valletta

After a successful edition of Museums by Candlelight in Vittoriosa, Heritage Malta is hosting another edition of the event, this time in Valletta, on June 21.

From 7pm onwards, one may visit the National Museum of Archaeology, the Grand Master’s Palace, MUŻA – The National Community Art Museum, St John’s Co-Cathedral and the church of St Catherine of Italy, for just €5 for all the sites. Tickets will be available both online and at the door and are not refundable.

For more information, visit heritagemalta.mt.

One of the restored halls at the Grand Master's Palace in Valletta that have recently opened to the public. Photo: Peter Sammut/DOI

