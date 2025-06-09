ARTS

Malta International Arts Festival

The Malta International Arts Festival kicks off on June 13 with a performance of Teatru Malta and Give and Take Productions’ Boċċi il-Musical at Guy Boċċi Club in Żurrieq.

Set against the backdrop of a struggling boċċi club on the brink of closure, an eccentric group of characters comes together in a last-ditch effort to save it.

Written by Malcolm Galea, the Maltese production stars Joseph Zammit, Rebecca Camilleri, Philip Vella, Adam Ryan, Michela Farrugia, Sandie von Brockdorff, Christian Scicluna and Bertha Farrugia.

The show is being held again in Żurrieq on June 14 and 15, and in other localities in the coming weeks (for more information, click here).

MIAF will then honour Maurice Ravel’s 150th birth and Erik Satie’s 100th death anniversaries with a programme of seminal chamber works for piano, violin and cello at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, on June 14 at 8pm. Satie’s homage includes Entr’Acte with the 1924 film projection by René Clair and a new version of the ballet Parade choreographed by Moveo Dance Company.

The sixth M.A.D. – Music and Dance edition will then take place at the Valletta Campus Theatre on June 15 and 16. It features a dance residency uniting international and local artists to create three choreographies by Francesca Abela Tranter from Malta and Jure Gostinčar from Slovenia. These will be accompanied by live music with Silvia Gera on cello and Rodolfo Rossi on percussion, featuring contemporary works by Iannis Xenakis, Giovanni Sollima and Andy Akiho.

The festival runs until June 22. For more information and tickets, visit festivals.mt/miaf.

The cast of Boċċi: il-Musical.

Victoria International Arts Festival

The 28th edition of the Victoria International Arts Festival opens on June 13 with the concert The Gozo Miracle at the Astra Theatre, featuring virtuoso violinist Carmine Lauri and the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of Philip Walsh. They will perform Paganini’s Violin Concert no. 1 and Sibelius’s Symphony no. 2. The concert, which starts at 8pm, is free of charge but seat reservations are advised via info@viaf.org.mt.

The event will be followed by 29 other concerts and artistic/cultural events. These include a concert by the King’s College London Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Daniel Hogan, at the Oratory of Don Bosco on June 14 at 11.30am.

The programme consists of Böhme’s Trumpet Concerto (soloist: Charlie Keeling), Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite and ending with Dvořák’s 8 Slavonic Dances.

Later on June 14, the Deste Trio will perform at the Aula Mgr G. Farrugia at 8pm. The trio consists of Stefan Calleja (violin), Desiree Calleja (violoncello and Stephanie Quintano (piano).

No reservations are necessary for this concert. Seating is on a first-come first-served basis, with a few seats reserved for sponsors and benefactors.

VIAF is sponsored by Arts Council Malta, the Cultural Heritage Directorate - Ministry for Gozo & Planning, the Kunsill Reġjonali Għawdex, and the Rabat − Città Victoria local council. For more information about the festival, visit viaf.org.mt.

THEATRE

FameHungry

On June 14, Spazju Kreattiv is hosting the show FameHungry, a helter-skelter nosedive through the TikTok universe.

Fusing performance art and live TikTok experiences, the show stars award-winning cult London performance artist Louise Orwin in a Sisyphean mission to make art and find beauty and hope in the relentless, algorithm-feeding attention economy.

The show contains loud music and flashing lights and is streamed on TikTok Live. The show starts at 8pm. Tickets from kreattivita.org.

Read more about the event in the Times2 preview.

Louise Orwin in FameHungry. Photo: Clémence Rebourg

Mid-Djarju ta’ Student fi Skola tal-Knisja

Jamie Cardona once again plays himself and other characters in a solo play about his time as a teen at a Church school at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab between June 11 and 15.

Through his diary, the audience follows his mischievous journey while he questions the existence of God, what is right or wrong and how to attract girls, among others.

Directed by Vikesh Godhwani and written by Cardona himself, the record-breaking comedy tackles the insecurities of young Maltese people and the (very slow) process of growth.

Tickets from fmt.com.mt/tnd.

Jamie Cardona in Mid-Djarju ta' Student ta' Skola fil-Knisja. Photo: Owen Michael Galea

MUSIC

University of Aberdeen Chamber Choir in concert

The University of Aberdeen Chamber Choir is performing at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta, on June 10 at 7.30pm.

The choir comprises students and recent alumni of the University of Aberdeen. Conducted by Sam Paul, an alumnus of the university, the choir specialises in contemporary music and also works closely with young conductors. They regularly tour and have visited many places including Northern Ireland, the US, and Poland.

The event is organised by Din l-Art Ħelwa in collaboration with the choir. Entrance is free but donations to Din l-Art Ħelwa would be most appreciated. Since seating is limited, please send an e-mail to info@dinlarthelwa.org to reserve a seat.

Exit: Korean Voice Band

The event's poster

Korean voice band Exit is performing at the Salesian Theatre, Sliema, on June 13 as part of special programme organised by the Korean Cultural Centre in Italy to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Malta.

Composed of five members, the group presents a variety of genres, ranging from K-pop to medleys inspired by the most famous fairy tales, from international pop to traditional Korean folk songs, all strictly in a cappella version.

Entrance is free but one has to register via showshappening.com.

Freddie – The Show Must Go On

After last year’s sold-out performances, the show is back with a new edition at Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta, on June 14.

Featuring the timeless hits of Freddie Mercury and his band Queen, the show will feature dancers, new choreographies, costumes and special effects.

Luca Villaggio performs in the role of Mercury.

Tickets from showshappening.com. The show will also be held on August 9.

Sacred Arias at the Oratory of the Onorati

Husband-and-wife duo, baritone Joseph Lia and organist Natalia Rakhmatulina, will bring to life sacred works at the Oratory of the Onorati, housed with the Jesuits’ church in Valletta, on June 12 at 8pm, as part of the APS Bank Valletta Campus Nights series.

Organised in collaboration with the Research, Innovation and Development Trust (RIDT) of the University of Malta, the event will support local research initiatives with all donations at the door going towards University-led research projects.

Seating is limited. To reserve a place, e-mail info@ridt.org.mt. Read more about the concert here.

The Oratory of the Onorati

MISCELLANEOUS

Lejl Imkebbes 2025

The Citadel in Victoria will light up with thousands of candles during a night of activities for all the family on June 14 from 7pm onwards.

This year’s edition will feature new artistic artefacts and installations, new light structures, a revamped entertainment area, re-enactments, roaming artists and performance and free entrance to all museums.

Entrance is free.

whatson@timesofmalta.com