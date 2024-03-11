ARTS

Maltabiennale.art

The first edition of the Malta Biennale is opening officially on March 13, featuring exhibitions, theatre, dance and music performances, film screenings, workshops for children, lectures and more in various heritage sites across Malta and Gozo.

Maltabiennale.art runs until May 31. For all the details visit maltabiennale.art. Also read this Times of Malta preview.

Trikki Trakki

The children’s festival is back for its seventh edition, offering more opportunities for students to collaborate with established theatre directors while creating six 15- to 20-minute performances.

These performances will be held on March 16 and 17.

For more information about the festival and tickets, visit https://teatrumalta.org.mt/trikki-trakki/. Also read this Times of Malta preview.

Students rehearsing for one of the shows being presented during the festival. Photo via Trikki Trakki

THEATRE

The Devil’s Passion

A play daringly exploring the Passion of Christ from the devil’s perspective is being staged at St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral in Valletta on March 12 and 13 at 8pm.

Written and performed by Justin Butcher and directed by Olivier Award winner Guy Masterson-Mastroianni, The Devil’s Passion is set against a contemporary ‘war on terror’ backdrop. Inspired by Dario Fo, Butcher delivers a new take on the timeless narrative, blending drama, comedy and poetry to engage audiences in themes of good versus evil, religious extremism, freedom, rebellion, and more.

The play features a soundscape by Jack C. Arnold, video design by Damian Hale and Christian Krupa, and atmospheric lighting by Tom Turner.

Tickets are available from eventbrite.com.

Justin Butcher in The Devil’s Passion.

Danusan Ix-Xow il-Kbir 2024

Comic duo Danusan are presenting another edition of their comedy sketch show at the Junior College Auditorium in Msida until March 16 at 8.30pm.

They will interpret some of their most famous characters like Vinny il-Kaċċatur besides new additions.

The show is suitable for an audience aged 14+. For tickets, visit ticketmonti.com.

West Side Story

The Astra Theatre in Victoria is staging Leonard Bernstein’s renowned musical West Side Story as part of the Vernal Festival between March 15 and 24.

Featuring a libretto by Arthur Laurents and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, the musical tells the story of two young lovers caught in between the prejudice and warring of New York street gangs.

The cast includes Hannah Spiteri, Jasmine Farrugia and Francesco Nicodeme.

Chris Gatt is the artistic director, while Mariella Spiteri Cefai is the music director.

Tickets from teatruastra.org.mt.

The cast during rehearsals. Photo: Facebook/Teatru Astra

MUSIC

Salve Regina

The Jesuits’ Church Foundation is presenting a concert of Marian music for Lent at its oratory on March 14 at 7.30pm.

The programme includes Pergolesi’s Salve Regina in C minor, besides other works by Bach, Vivaldi and Durante, among others. The concert will also include pieces by contemporary Maltese composers Abraham D’Amato and Brian Cassar.

Soprano Astrid Cacciatore and Maria-Elena Farrugia (continuo) will perform.

Entry is by free donation.

AFM concert

The Armed Forces of Malta Band is performing in a charity concert at the St Aloysius College Auditorium on March 15 at 7.30pm.

The band will perform music by Nielsen, Forde, Kern, Volante and Grieg under the direction of Captain Jonathan Borg and guest conductor Helge Haukas.

Tickets are available from showshappening.com.

Agnus Dei

Schola Cantorum Jubilate is organising a Lenten concert at the Gozo Cathedral on March 16 at 7.30pm.

Agnus Dei will feature renowned Renaissance motets by Palestrina, Victoria, Gibbons and Anerio, alongside contemporary choral pieces by Gjeilo, Forrest, Chillcot, and Leavitt. The concert also spotlights Even When He is Silent by Arnesen.

Also participating in the concert are the SCJ Youth Choir, pianist Milica Lawrence and organist Joseph Camilleri, all under the direction of Marouska Attard.

The concert will be accompanied by specially-commissioned contemplative literature by author and critic Matthew Sultana.

Entrance is free and no booking is required.

Schola Cantorum Jubilate in a past performance. Photo: SCJ

Sacred music concert

World-renowned Dutch composer Jacob de Haan will conduct the La Valette Band as the society’s special guest for its 150th anniversary concert being held at the Mdina Cathedral on March 16 at 7.45pm.

The band will perform de Haan’s Missa Brevis for choir and wind band, which premiered on June 23, 2002. De Haan himself had conducted the premiere in Alsace, France.

The main performers will be soprano Rosabelle Bianchi, baritone Louis Andrew Cassar, Mro Dominic Darmanin, violinist George Curmi ‘il-Pusé’, and the Coro Bel Canto.

Tickets are available from the La Valette Band Club, in Republic Street, Valletta, by calling 7988 2828 or e-mailing lavaletteband1874@gmail.com. Tickets are also available from showshappening.com.

Dutch composer Jacob de Haan

Mosaïc Ensemble

Jazz will meet the Mediterranean as the Mosaïc Ensemble will present their original sound at the Valletta Campus Theatre on March 16 as part of the Vernal Festival (March 15 to 24).

The ensemble comprises six musicians from Bulgaria, France, Portugal and Tunisia, who blend the Balkan, European and North Africa music, to produce original compositions.

For more information, visit https://vernalfestival.com/events/mosaic-ensemble/. Tickets are available from showshappening.com.

Celebrating Lent

The Joy Gospel Singers will be giving a Lenten concert of sacred music at St Lawrence collegiate parish church, Vittoriosa, on March 16 at 7.30pm.

The 50-strong mixed choir will be under the musical direction of Michelle Marie Abela.

The programme includes traditional sacred music, such as Amazing Grace and Vio Dolorosa.

Entrance is free.

The Joy Gospel Singers

DANCE

Intimate Żfin

ŻfinMalta is collaborating with singer-songwriter Alexandra Alden for an intimate music and dance event at the Archaeology Museum in Valletta on March 15 and 16.

The national dance company is putting on a series of choreographic sketches by its artistic director, Paolo Mangiola, while Alden and her band will perform works from Alden’s albums Wild Honey (2018) and Leads to Love (2021) and give a preview of her upcoming album.

The band is made up of both Maltese and Dutch musicians who Alden has collaborated with closely over the years.

The event is supported by maltabiennale.art and Heritage Malta. For tickets, visit showshappening.com.

Alexandra Alden performing alongside ŻfinMalta dancers in a 2022 performance at Palazzo Parisio. Photo: Camille Fenech Art & Photography

MISCELLANEOUS

ĊineXjenza

ĊineXjenza is screening the thriller Memento (certified 18) at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta on March 12 as part of the Brain Awareness Week, a global campaign to increase public awareness of the progress and benefits of brain research.

Memento follows Leonard Shelby (Guy Pearce), a man who suffers from anterograde amnesia, resulting in short-term memory loss and the inability to form new memories.

For this special event, ĊineXjenza is collaborating with the student organisation Betapsi Malta to discuss how memories are formed and how they can be lost.

There will also be experts to discuss dementia patients and their carers. Aġenzija Żgħażagħ will be facilitating the discussion.

The event starts at 7pm. For tickets, visit kreattivita.org.

Malta Café Scientifique

The next edition of the Malta Café Scientifique will take a look at the science behind a cybermind on March 14 at 7pm.

Natasha Padfield from the Centre for Biomedical Cybernetics at the University of Malta will give a presentation, describing a range of successful examples of brain-computer interface (BCI) devices while delving into the mind-boggling challenges that researchers are facing, such as decoding thoughts and exploring commercial applications.

The event is free but booking is required on kreattivita.org.

FAA Floriana Gardens Tour

Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar is organising a tour of Floriana Gardens on March 16 at 9.30am. Botanists will take participants round the Mall, Argotti and St Philip’s Gardens, giving insights into their history and information on the trees and plants to be found there, while delving into the lives of those who created them, cherished them and made them the gems they are today.

The tour will start at The Mall at 9.30am. It is open to FAA members and the public. More information and tickets can be found on https://ticketengine.faa.org.mt.

The Argotti Gardens in Floriana. Photo: Shutterstock.com

VISUAL ARTS

Poema

A collection of paintings and sculptures by Maltese artist Dione Borg is currently on show at Art..E Gallery, Victoria, Gozo.

The artist shows a marked versatility thematically speaking as nudes, ballet dancers and streetscapes feature prominently and poetically, hence the choice of title of the exhibition.

The artist is known for the detail of his paintings and the chromatic compositions which are his fingerprint, somehow recalling Willie Apap’s technique of division of compositional space.

Poema is on until March 15. Consult the gallery’s Facebook page for opening hours.

ARTROX – Art Expo

Damian Ebejer’s current exhibition at the Carmelite Priory in Mdina, explores the Maltese artist’s versatile oeuvre that incorporates various styles and themes.

Being the son of the famous Maltese playwright and novelist, the late Francis Ebejer, exposed the artist to various artforms from a very young age and that may have encouraged the artist to follow a creative path. The artist doesn’t usually work on a series but rather follows a creative wanderlust that takes him to diverse scenarios, as this exhibition clearly demonstrates.

ARTROX – Art Expo is open every day until March 17 from 11am to 4pm at the Carmelite Priory, Mdina.

Ghost by Damian Ebejer

An Art Affair

An exhibition at Art by the Seaside Gallery in Senglea is celebrating diversity of art, including local and foreign talent.

An Art Affair calls for awareness of cultural influences, artistic techniques and thematic inspiration.

Pieces from Italian jewellery brand Vestopazzo, designed out of sustainable aluminum and brass, will also be on show.

An Art Affair runs until March 24.

I Can’t Breathe

Christine X Art Gallery is hosting the thought-provoking solo exhibition I Can’t Breathe, showcasing a compelling series of paintings by artist Svetislav Martinovic.

The exhibition invites viewers on a profound journey, encouraging introspection and sparking conversations on the interconnected themes of brutality, environmental consequences and societal challenges.

I Can’t Breathe runs until March 28. For opening hours and more information, visit the Christine X Art Gallery Facebook page.

Non posso respirare II by Svetislav Martinovic

Inspire Inclusion

A collective exhibition inspired by the theme of this year's International Women's Day is being held at Rudy Buhler Art gallery in Marsascala.

Featuring the works of five female artists, Inspire Inclusion challenges conventional beauty standards and celebrates the diversity of women’s experiences across cultures, identities and backgrounds.

The participating artists are Anna Galea, Jo Dounis, Jennifer Mallia, Caroline Said Lawrence and Michelle Mahoney.

The exhibition runs at Rudy Buhler Art, 58,, Triq is-Salini in Marsaskala until March 31. Regular opening hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 1pm and from 5pm to 8pm.

Emerging Dimensions

Art educator and artist Lewis Zammit is presenting his latest exhibition of works at the Palm Court Lounge at the Phoenicia Malta in Floriana.

All of the exhibited paintings are firmly linked to questions that preoccupy Zammit such as the brevity of life and how infinitisimley small human beings are in relation to the infinte universe.

He plays around with the idea of the immensity of space, the unknown and that humankind is a mere speck in this continuum. However, Zammit’s inspiration always stems from nature.

Emerging Dimensions, curated by Charlene Vella, is open throughout March.

Spatial Harmony VIII by Lewis Zammit

Paradoxum

Dave Calleja delves into the profound symbolism of masks in his debut solo exhibition at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq in Mqabba.

He here presents a series of masks, each portraying idiosyncratic characteristics. These creations underscore the notion that individuals often obscure their true selves, revealing specific personae based on their circumstances.

He thus provides a poignant commentary on the perpetual quest for self-discovery – an exploration shaped by societal norms and social interactions.

Paradoxum, curated by Melanie Erixon, runs until March 31. Visit the gallery's Facebook page for opening hours and more information.

Melita, מלט −mlṭ, refuge

Spazju Kreattiv is hosting an exhibition by photographer Anne Immelé who photographed Maltese Phoenician caves, punic temple remains and punic archeological sites such as Mozia Island (Sicily), Kerkouane and Carthage (Tunisia). She highlights their mineral characteristics, evoking their timelessness.

In echo, her portraits of sub-Saharan refugees convey the ephemerality of human life’s moments and life paths.

The exhibition, which runs until April 7, is being held in collaboration with maltabiennale.art 2024, Stimultania France, EgliseArt Palermo, Jaou Tunis and is supported by the Centre national des arts plastiques (National Centre for Visual Arts), France Embassy of France Malta, French Institut Tunis and French Institut Palermo.

Exhibition material by photographer Anne Immelé. Photo: Facebook/Spazju Kreattiv

Melitae

Kurt Friggieri's solo exhibition titled Melitae is currently on at the Gemelli Art Gallery in the Crafts Village, Ta’ Qali.

Friggieri has worked on numerous altarpieces in church halls, parish houses, private residences, and churches across Malta. Notably, he contributed to the decorative work at the Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta.

Drawing inspiration from several renowned artists, including Caravaggio, Guido Reni, Francesco Zahra, Raymond Pitrè, and Giuseppe Calì, Friggieri is known for his mastery of canvas technique and his use of different fabric textures. His preferred painting style is baroque, employing the wet-on-dry technique, which involves retouching certain areas after the paint has dried.

In Melitae, he presents 20 scenes from Maltese and Gozitan history, religious processions, traditional feasts, Good Friday, Corpus Christi, as well as landscapes and streetscapes around Malta.

Melitae runs until March 31.

Seeing Music

A collection of works by the late Frank Briffa (1947-2021) is on display at the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta.

Frank Briffa was born in Egypt but was brought up by his Maltese parents in London, never negating his Maltese heritage. The British capital, with its hold of museums and galleries, offered varied inspiration to the young Briffa.

He held a doctorate for his research on copper toxicity, however, he never let go of his interest in the arts, composing various musical pieces. In 1998, he left the official academic world and teaching to pursue his artistic career full time. His creative output is multifaceted.

This exhibition is a homage to Briffa’s love of music, showcasing pieces inspired by compositions that had deeply resonated with him over the years.

Seeing Music is open until April 11 at the Malta Society of Arts, Republic Street, Valletta. Entrance is free.

Works by Frank Bonnici on display at Palazzo de la Salle. Photo: Mark Scicluna

Unknown Prescription

Artists Mario Abela, Charles Balzan and Justin Falzon are participating in an exhibition curated by artist Austin Camilleri Il-Ħaġar - Heart of Gozo Museum in Victoria.

The works by the three Maltese artists are set off against pieces from the museum’s permanent collection, thus presenting a dialogue between the artefacts from previous centuries and these contemporary works.

The exhibition is on until April 14. One can purchase the exhibition catalogue (No. 28 of Il-Ħaġar Gems Series) from the venue. It features essays by Austin Camilleri, Maria Frendo, Niki Young, and Gabriel Zammit.

The museum is open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.

Dream [of] Land

An interdisciplinary exhibition project combining narratives of identity, belonging and home through the blurred overlap of art-making and craft is on dispay at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

Dream [of] Land brings together a body of collective work exploring the tangible manipulation of matter through acts of weaving, moulding and sculpting, not only of conventional materials but of narratives, memories and legacies.

The exhibition seeks to question and redefine the significance of matter and materiality, by regarding it as an active agent with its own historicity and potentiality for dreams and change.

Curated by Elyse Tonna and Sarah Chircop, it features the work of Francesca Beltrame, Noah Fabri, the LaLaLa Collective, Femmy Otten, Florence Peake, Sephora Schembri, Dasha Tsapenko and Rakel Vella. Margarita Pulè is the project manager.

Dream [of] Land runs until April 21. For more information, visit kreattivita.org.

Visitors viewing artworks at the Dream [of] Land exhibition. Photo: Lisa Attard

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Let Me Be Myself The Life Story of Anne Frank

The University of Malta Library in collaboration with The Tayar Foundation is hosting the exhibition Let Me Be Myself - The Life Story of Anne Frank until March 21.

The exhibition consists of 34 panels, each containing key images and texts about the world that surrounded Anne Frank, from the rise of Hitler to the persecution of the Jews and World War 11. It also gives an account of her life: from her birth in 1929 up to her death in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945.

The library is open Monday to Friday from 7am to 8pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 12.15pm. It is closed on Sundays and public holidays. Entrance is free.

In the Footsteps of the Hospitallers: 900 Years of Chivalry, Faith & Charity

The National Library of Malta in Valletta is hosting an exhibition about the Knights of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta (SMOM).

By means of maps, documents, printed works and objets d’art, In the Footsteps of the Hospitallers traces the story of the Order, starting from their humble beginnings in Jerusalem during the mid-11th century.

The exhibition, curated by Maroma Camilleri, is dedicated to the memory of a prominent Maltese member of the Order of Malta, the Bailiff Fra’ John Edward Critien, Grand Prior of Rome, who passed away on December 3, 2022.

It will remain open during library hours until March: Monday to Friday: 8.30am to 4.30pm; Saturdays: 8.30am to 12.30pm (every third Saturday of the month, the library opens from 8.30am to 3.30pm. Entrance is free.