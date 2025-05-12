Il-Manifest tal-Qlub Maqsuma

A gripping political drama set in Malta’s turbulent 1980s is being staged at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, for a second weekend from May 16 to 18.

The story kicks off near the end of Mintoff’s political reign, in 1984. It follows Kris, the son of Fredu Pisani, whose father’s decisions − made years earlier and driven by family interests − pull him into the turmoil of the past.

Directed by Miguel Formosa, the play stars Ben Abela, Peter Galea, Mikhail Basmadjian, Raquel Theuma, Michela Farrugia, Gianni Selvaggi and Marvic Doughty.

Suitable for an audience aged over 16, the play has English surtitles. Tickets from kreattivita.org.

Read more about the show in this Times of Malta interview.

Into the Woods

The Manoel Theatre is staging the 1987 multiple-award winning musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine. Into the Woods intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters’ wishes and quests.

The main characters are taken from Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, Rapunzel, Cinderella and several others.The story is about a childless baker and his wife and their quest to begin a family, their interaction with a witch who has placed a curse on them, and their interaction with other storybook characters during their journey. The story has an unexpected twist at the end.

The cast includes Joel Parnis, Rachel Fabri, Thomas Camilleri, Ryan Grech, Gianluca Cilia, Nadia Vella, Dorothy Bezzina and Stephen Oliver, among others. Direction is in the hands of Lucienne Camilleri, while Ryan Paul Abela is the musical director.

Into the Woods, certified 6+, is being staged this weekend and on May 14-18. There are also matinée shows. For tickets, visit teatrumanoel.mt.

Dorothy Bezzina as The Witch in Into the Woods.

Għadn’Aħna jew m’Aħniex

The University’s Għaqda tal-Malti is staging a show celebrating the iconic 1980s TV series Aħn’Aħna jew m’Aħniex at Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, on May 16 at 7pm.

Vince Fabri and Peppi Azzopardi will revive the various aspects that made the programme so popular.

For tickets, click here.

Naughty Malta 3

Naughty Malta, a show based and inspired by real, anonymous confessions, is back for its third edition with new confessions.

Created and directed by comedian Steve Hili, the show stars Pia Zammit, Naomi Said, James Ryder, Toni Attard and Hili himself.Naughty Malta 3, suitable for an audience aged over 18, is being staged this weekend and on May 16-18 at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab.

For more information, visit naughtymalta.com. Tickets from showshappening.com.

MUSIC

An Evening in the Salon by Ġukulari Ensemble

The Ġukulari Ensemble is performing in an evening of dance music composed specifically for Malta’s 19th-century society at the Malta Society of Arts premises in Valletta on May 13 at 7pm.

Among the composers of this salon music were the well-known Paolo Nani, Antonio Nani, Alessandro Curmi and several others, who all chose to have their music printed by the Brocktorff artist lithographers.

Their music took the form of fashionable quadrilles, polkas, galops, mazurkas, waltzes or songs. Ladies and gentlemen were proud to master the pianoforte, and other instruments such as the violin, flute or harp. They enjoyed performing to an audience in their drawing rooms, and sometimes even danced to the music.

The same dance forms were then elegantly danced in the ballrooms of the day, such as at the Governor’s Palace, the Borsa or the Union Club (Auberge de Provence).

The ensemble comprises Anna Borg Cardona (research, performance organiser); Anne Marie Camilleri Podesta (harp); Ramona Zammit Formosa (pianoforte, flute) and Silvio Zammit (flute).

Entrance is free but donations at the door would be appreciated.

The Gukulari Ensemble. Photo: Facebook

SummerLust: ’90s edition

Għaxaq Music Events is dedicating the last event of its SummerLust Festival to 1990s music on May 16 at 8pm.

The event will see performances by Ice MC, Alice Dj, Emma Hewitt, Tenishia and Ryan Spiteri.

Entrance is free but VIP tickets are available from showshappening.com.

Emma Hewitt. Photo: Facebook

Carmina Burana

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, in collaboration with NAPA, is presenting Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana at St Elmo Place, Valletta, on May 17 at 8.30pm.

Musical director Riccardo Bianchi leads the orchestra and KorMalta into Orff’s well-known work. The performance also stars Erika Tanaka, Giocomo Leone and Guido Dazzini.

The concert is supported by Bank of Valletta. Tickets from showshappening.com.

Ilħna li Jibqgħu: Klassiċi Maltin

A host of contemporary singers will be interpreting timeless Maltese songs at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on May 18 at 6pm.

Ilħna li Jibqgħu: Klassiċi Maltin, organised by the Valletta Cultural Agency, will celebrate iconic artists such as Dominic Grech - The Tramps, Bayzo, The Greenfields, Enzo Gusman, Joe Cutajar, Tony Gauci, Jon Lucas Woodenman, Joe Grech and Sammy Bartolo. The concert will be under the direction of Paul Abela.

The show is sold out.

The show's poster

FILMS

Met Live in HD: Strauss’s Salome

Met Music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium on May 17 to conduct Strauss’s one-act tragedy, which will be transmitted live from the Metropolitan Opera stage to cinemas worldwide, including the Spazju Kreattiv cinema in Valletta, at 7pm.

Claus Guth, one of Europe’s leading opera directors, gives the biblical story a psychologically perceptive Victorian-era setting. The opera is certified 12A.

Tickets from kreattivita.org.

Die Walkure 2025

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s is screening the Royal Ballet Opera’s second chapter of Wagner’s Ring cycle, Die Walkure, on May 14 at 6.15pm and May 18 at 3pm.

Conductor Antonio Pappano and director Barrie Kosky reunite to continue the mythical adventure that began with Das Rheingold in 2023. The screening is certified PG.

Tickets from edencinemas.com.mt.

MISCELLANEOUS

St Lawrence Hidden Gems: Open Weekend

The parish church of St Lawrence, Vittoriosa, is holding an open weekend between May 16 and 18 from 10am to 5.30pm.

With a donation of €5, visitors will have the chance to explore parts of the parish complex that are not normally open to the public, including the chapter house, the museum, the oratory, the crypts and the belfry. These sites offer a unique glimpse into Vittoriosa’s storied past and the continuing legacy of the Knights of St John.

Children under 12 enter for free.

Detail of a Byzantine cross.

Kluwdo

Theatrical group 4jays is organising a murder mystery walk-through at the Żejtun local council premises from May 16 to 18.

The storyline is about the murder of a baron’s wife during her birthday dinner. Six guests were present for the dinner, but no one has been charged with the murder yet.

A year later, the victim’s sister is recreating the same dinner but this time is inviting the audience to solve the mystery.

There will be shows on May 16 at 7.30pm, on May 17, at 3, 5.30 and 7.30pm and on May 18 at 3, 5.30 and 7.30pm.

The event is suitable for a mature audience. Tickets from the following link: https://forms.gle/GHebesftrHs1K6ye8.

Festa Bengħajsa

The Birżebbuġa local council is holding the first edition of Festa Bengħajsa, a day of activities for all the family in Triq il-Kunċizzjoni, Bengħajsa, from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

There will be a blessing of the animals, a World War II re-enactment, traditional għana, crafts and war items exhibitions, a kite show and a children’s area.

Entrance is free.

whatson@timesofmalta.com