THEATRE

Her Say Not Hearsay

The lives of three women unfold in a new theatre project at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta between March 8 and 10.

The first monologue of Her Say Not Hearsay goes back to 1945 when working women were being made redundant. The character, a fierce young woman galvanised by the suffragette movement, rises to challenge the religious and social aspects of society at the time, which resulted in women achieving the vote in 1947.

The second monologue deals with menopause, a subject not often discussed in public. Infused with humour and real situations, it aims to make the audience think about how women navigate this transitional phase.

The third monologue delivers a chillingly realistic portrayal of domestic violence, unravelling the intricate nuances of what, how, and why this form of violence must be denounced. Through poignant human connections, it calls for a reckoning with the harsh realities that permeate such relationships.

Directed by Charlotte Grech and Angele Galea, Her Say Not Hearsay features a script by Lara Calleja, Kim Dalli and Simone Spiteri and stars Galea, Grech and Naomi Said.

Tickets are available from kreattivita.org.

Armida

Following its debut on March 3, the Manoel Theatre is restaging its new production of Gioachino Rossini’s opera in three acts, Armida, on March 6, 8 and 10.

First performed in November 1817 with an Italian libretto by Giovanni Schmidt, the opera tells the tale of the Saracen sorceress Armida, who uses her powers to bewitch and ensnare her Crusader enemies.

The production stars Italian soprano Elisa Balbo in the lead role, tenors Nico Darmanin, Anle Gou and Cliff Zammit Stevens, bass Albert Buttigieg, KorMalta (Malta’s national choir), the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and Moveo Dance Company. It is directed by Paul Carr and conducted by Davide Levi, with costume designs by Luke Azzopardi.

The production will also feature rarely seen 19th-century painted backdrops from the theatre’s scenery archives, which were painted in Milan specifically for the Manoel Theatre.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.teatrumanoel.mt or call (+356) 2124 6389.

Nico Darmanin and Elisa Balbo in Armida. Photo: Sebio Aquilina

Aladdin − A Musical Performance

St Paul’s Missionary College is staging the musical Aladdin at St Agatha’s Auditorium in Rabat on March 9 at 6pm. It will be directed by Tezara Saliba.

Tickets are available from showshappening.com.

Danusan Ix-Xow il-Kbir 2024

Comic duo Danusan are presenting another edition of their comedy sketch show at the Junior College Auditorium in Msida until March 16 at 8.30pm.

They will interpret some of their most famous characters like Vinny il-Kaċċatur besides new additions.

The show is suitable for an audience aged 14+. For tickets, visit ticketmonti.com.

GUTZ

Teatru Malta is staging a coming-of-age classroom play in Maltese for post-secondary schools (15+) that explores young people’s relationships with power, shame and the act of standing up and speaking out against the louder voices in our lives.

Written by Alex Weenink and Kurt Gabriel Meli, GUTZ is being held for the public at MCAST in Mosta on March 8 and 9. The creative team includes dramaturg Ruth Borg, mentor Dounia Mahammad and theatre director Chantelle Micallef Grimaud, while the cast features Miguel Formosa, Miguel Samuel and Michela Galea.

GUTZ is then set to tour Maltese sixth forms in March and will also feature in a festival at the Slovene National Theatre Nova Gorica, from April 17 to19, along with another seven classroom plays presented by participating ETC (European Theatre Convention) member theatres from eight countries, who worked on developing eight new texts on diverse, inclusive themes written for young audiences.

For more information, visit teatrumalta.org.mt. For tickets, log on to showshappening.com.

Miguel Formosa, Miguel Samuel and Michela Galea in a promotional shoot for GUTZ. Photo: Elisa von Brockdorff

MUSIC

Popular Classics for Guitar

Guitarist Bernard Catania

Classical guitarist Bernard Catania will perform classical works by Granados, Albeniz, Piazzolla and many more at Our Lady of Victory church in Valletta, on March 5 at 12.30pm.

The event forms part of a series of lunchtime concerts organised by the Barocco Foundation in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa.

Reservations can be made against a donation of €10 either by booking on baroccobookings@gmail.com or directly at the entrance of the church. A viewing of the 10-minute documentary Grand Master de Valette and his first church of Valletta in the underground cinema is included.

Vera Icon

A concert of funeral marches composed and directed by Antoine Mercieca is being held at St Augustine church, Victoria, on March 9 at 7.45pm.

The marches, organised by the Fondazzjoni Santa Cecilia AD 2013, will accompany reflections on the Passion of Our Lord, written by Mario Borg.

Entrance is free.

Women’s Day Concert

Vox Dulcis Chorale will present its annual Women’s Day Concert at the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta on March 8.

They will perform a variety of genres, including light classical music, musical theatre and contemporary songs.

John Anthony Fsadni will conduct, while Petra Magri Gatt will accompany the choir on the piano. Nicole Vella will host the event.

Tickets can be booked by e-mailing voxdulcischorale@gmail.com or can be purchased at the door.

Vox Dulcis Chorale during a previous edition of their Women's Day Concert.

FILMS

Salt of This Sea (Milh Hadha al-Bahr)

The Palestinian film Salt of the Sea is being shown at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta as part of the Palestinian Film Days cycle of films on March 5 at 7.30pm.

The film talks about how a young Palestinian American travels back to Palestine to try and retrieve the savings that her grandfather left during the Nabka and the new reality she must face in the occupied West Bank.

Released in 2008 and directed by Annemarie Jacir, the film won numerous awards, including best screenplay at the 2008 Dubai International Film Festival and the Cinema in Motion Awards at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

Certified 12, it will be shown in Arabic with English subtitles. Entrance is free but tickets need to be reserved via kreattivita.org.

Lithuanian Film Days

Spazju Kreattiv is hosting three days of films from Lithuania between March 8 and 10.

Remember to Blink, certified 15, on March 8 at 7.30pm is about a French couple who adopt a brother and sister from Lithuania. Their life is soon disturbed by cultural differences, contradictory upbringing methods and rivalry for the kids’ affection.

A programme of children’s short films will follow on March 9 at 11am and the films The Girl and The Echo, certified 12+ on March 10 at 5.30pm and Together Forever, certified 15, on March 10 at 7.30pm. The Girl and The Echo is about a boy and a girl who meet while on vacation whose relationship is ruined by bullies, while the latter film is about a seemingly perfect family who are faced with a vital challenge.

All films will be shown in Lithuanian with English subtitles.

For more information and tickets, visit kreattivita.org.

MET Opera Live in HD: La Forza del Destino

The MET Opera's adaptation of Verdi’s grand tale of ill-fated love, deadly vendettas, and family strife is being screened at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta on March 9 at 6pm.

Director Mariusz Treliński delivers the company’s first new Forza in nearly 30 years, setting the scene in a contemporary world and making extensive use of the Met’s turntable to represent the unstoppable advance of destiny that drives the opera’s chain of calamitous events.

Under music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the opera stars soprano Lise Davidsen as the noble Leonora, tenor Brian Jagde as Leonora’s forbidden beloved, Don Alvaro; baritone Igor Golovatenko as her vengeful brother, Don Carlo; mezzo-soprano Judit Kutasi as the fortune teller Preziosilla; bass-baritone Patrick Carfizzi as Fra Melitone; and bass Soloman Howard as both Leonora’s father and Padre Guardiano.

Tickets for the screening, certified 12A, are available from kreattivita.org.

MISCELLANEOUS

The Big International Woman’s Day Show

Two Black Cats Comedy is hosting a show featuring stand-up comedy, drag and burlesque at Tigullio Club in St Julian’s on March 8.

It will be compèred by actress Pia Zammit and will be followed by an after-party.

Tickets for the show, suitable for an audience aged over 17, are available from showshappening.com.

Sqaqien

An event organised by the San Lawrenz local council will see 14 artistic performances taking place alongside walking lanes in the locality.

The route will start from the car park of the Kempinski San Lawrenz at 8pm. Among others there will be dance, song, folk music, drama and art. Performers include Moveo Dance Company, guitarist Mark Rapa, the Gozo Diocese Choir and Ta' Ċangura Folk Group,

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page. Attendance is free.

Sculptor Peter Aquilina is among the artists taking part in Sqaqien. Photo: Alessio Sultana

Malta Artisan Markets − Easter market

Malta Artisan Markets is hosting its Easter edition at The Phoenicia in Floriana on March 10 from 10am to 6pm.

As usual, artisans will be showcasing their wares, ranging from hand crafts and fashion accessories to gourmet treats and Easter sweets.

There will also be live music and entertainment for children.

Entrance is free. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

A painting by Watercolours of Malta, one of the exhibitors at the Malta Artisan Markets' Easter edition. Photo: Facebook

VISUAL ARTS

Dream [of] Land

An interdisciplinary exhibition project combining narratives of identity, belonging and home through the blurred overlap of art-making and craft is on dispay at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

Dream [of] Land brings together a body of collective work exploring the tangible manipulation of matter through acts of weaving, moulding and sculpting, not only of conventional materials but of narratives, memories and legacies.

The exhibition seeks to question and redefine the significance of matter and materiality, by regarding it as an active agent with its own historicity and potentiality for dreams and change.

Curated by Elyse Tonna and Sarah Chircop, it features the work of Francesca Beltrame, Noah Fabri, the LaLaLa Collective, Femmy Otten, Florence Peake, Sephora Schembri, Dasha Tsapenko and Rakel Vella. Margarita Pulè is the project manager.

Dream [of] Land runs until April 21. For more information, visit kreattivita.org.

An artwork on display at Spazju Kreattiv. Photo: Lisa Attard

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Let Me Be Myself The Life Story of Anne Frank

The University of Malta Library in collaboration with The Tayar Foundation is hosting the exhibition Let Me Be Myself - The Life Story of Anne Frank until March 21.

The exhibition consists of 34 panels, each containing key images and texts about the world that surrounded Anne Frank, from the rise of Hitler to the persecution of the Jews and World War 11. It also gives an account of her life: from her birth in 1929 up to her death in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945.

The library is open Monday to Friday from 7am to 8pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 12.15pm. It is closed on Sundays and public holidays. Entrance is free.

In the Footsteps of the Hospitallers: 900 Years of Chivalry, Faith & Charity

The National Library of Malta in Valletta is hosting an exhibition about the Knights of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta (SMOM).

By means of maps, documents, printed works and objets d’art, In the Footsteps of the Hospitallers traces the story of the Order, starting from their humble beginnings in Jerusalem during the mid-11th century.

The exhibition, curated by Maroma Camilleri, is dedicated to the memory of a prominent Maltese member of the Order of Malta, the Bailiff Fra’ John Edward Critien, Grand Prior of Rome, who passed away on December 3, 2022.

It will remain open during library hours until March: Monday to Friday: 8.30am to 4.30pm; Saturdays: 8.30am to 12.30pm (every third Saturday of the month, the library opens from 8.30am to 3.30pm. Entrance is free.