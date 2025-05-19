DANCE

Mortal Heroes

The national dance company, ŻfinMalta, is presenting a new creation by Sita Ostheimer, as part of its 10-year anniversary season, at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta from May 23 to 25 at 7.30pm.

Ostheimer’s work is a journey in search of the ‘Other’, through her distinctive movement language and approach to sound and light. In Mortal Heroes, she leads the audience on a journey of deep self-reflection and remembrance, of leaving and returning.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

THEATRE

Visible Voices

Opening Doors is presenting three nights of performances showcasing works by its music, dance and theatre groups.

This year’s performances place the association members’ creativity at the forefront, with work shaped by their voices and artistic leadership. A number of guest performers will join in this celebration of art and diversity.

These include Diellza Ilgner, Inclusive Ltd, Claire Tonna, Mariele Zammit and dance students from the University of Malta.

The project is funded by the Voluntary Organisations Project Scheme (VOPS), managed by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector (MCVS) and supported by the ministry for inclusion and the voluntary sector (MIV).

Tickets are free but one must register via kreattivita.org.

Long Story Short

Ignite Theatre Malta is staging a collection of four plays, written and directed by ensemble members, on May 23, 24, 30 and 31.

The troupe will present the plays #womeninmalefields and I am Knight on May 23 and Down the Rabbit Hole and Playtriarchy on May 24, both at the Naxxar Peace Band Club.

Shows on May 30 and 31 will be performed at Tigullio in St Julian’s.

The plays are suitable for an audience aged over 16. Tickets from showshappening.com.

A cast member during rehearsals for Down the Rabbit Hole. Photo: Ignite Theatre Malta

An Evening of Improvisation

An evening of improv theatre, featuring Conrad Toft and Simone Ellul, is being held at the British Legion in Valletta on May 24 at 7.30pm.

In the first show, Armando, a storyteller shares genuine moments from their life, inspiring an ensemble of improvisers to explore and expand these tales through unscripted scenes.

In the second show, Shades of Emotion, Toft and Ellul will take one emotion from the audience and explore it through real-life stories. The intertwining of these stories will inspire their scenes and lead them on a journey that digs deep into the characters and relationships they portray.

Toft and Ellul have improvised together since 2012 as part of The Ghost Sheep, an international English-language improv troupe based in Brussels that came to an end during COVID. In 2024, they started performing together.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

MUSIC

Songs of Love, Night and Serenity

Barocco Foundation, in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa, is holding another lunchtime concert at Our Lady of Victories chapel, Valletta, on May 20.

Soprano Alexandra Camilleri Gambin and tenor Jester Rosales are performing a varied repertoire that includes German lieder, French works and contemporary numbers. The programme includes pieces by Haydn, Gluck, Beach, Schubert, Poldowski and Tchaikovsky.

After the concert, patrons are invited for free to the cellar of the church to watch a short audiovisual show about the building, history and the restoration of this gem.

The concert starts at 12.30pm. Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €10. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mailing baroccobookings@gmail.com.

Soprano Alexandra Camilleri Gambin

Warda: Songs for Springtime

Soprano Marouska Attard and pianist Maria-Elena Farrugia are performing in a recital of art songs written in the romantic and post-romantic era where both poets and composers had a profound connection with nature.

May is also the month when Catholics honour Mary the mother of God, also referred to as the mystical rose. The programme will thus also include songs that celebrate the Blessed Mary.

The event, organised by The Jesuits’ Church Foundation, is being held at the Oratory of the Onorati, Valletta, on May 22 at 7.30pm. Entrance is free but donations are welcome.

Ritmu Roots Festival

Ritmu Roots Festival returns from May 21 and 24.

The event spans four days, featuring an array of performances, presentations and discussions, highlighting the rich tradition of għana alongside other regional folk music and practices.

Organised by Festivals Malta, the main event will be held at the Argotti Gardens, Floriana.

For more information, visit ritmu.mt. Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

The festival's logo

Lullaby for Birkenau ‒ A Mass for Peace

The St Paul Metropolitan Orchestra is marking its 10th anniversary with a Royal Command Performance in aid of ALS Malta at St Paul’s Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina, on May 23 at 7.30pm. Presiding over the event will be Prince Sandor and Princess Hertha Margarete Habsburg Lothringen.

The orchestra, under the direction of Mark Agius, will be accompanied by the

Anarcrusis Concert Choir, St Monica Vocal Ensemble, the Rotondo Choir and soloists soprano Karen Darmenia, tenor Charles Vincenti, solo clarinet Noel Beck and guest artist Fr Karm Debattista.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Leone Goes Pop

The Leone Band, under the baton of Colin Attard, will perform the 16th edition of Leone Goes Pop at the Aurora Theatre in Victoria on May 23 at 8pm.

Various singers will perform alongside the band, including Sarah Bonnici, Amber, Gianluca Bezzina and Remy. Xarulu’ will return with an opening warm-up set.

Angie Laus will compère the evening. Tickets from teatruaurora.com.

The event's poster

Shakespeare’s Characters in Music

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, directed by Michael Laus, is presenting works inspired by Shakespeare’s rich characters at Piazza D’Armi, Fort St Elmo, Valletta, on May 24 at 8.30pm.

The programme features Walton’s Henry V, Suite, Tchaikovsky’s Hamlet, Fantasy Overture and Suite No. 2 from Romeo and Juliet.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Beata Maria

The UK-based Renaissance Choir will be performing in a number of churches in Malta and Gozo in the coming days.

They will first perform at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta on May 25 at 8.15pm and at the Annunciation church, Vittoriosa, on May 26 at 5pm.

The choir will perform a number of unaccompanied works, including by Palestrina, Victoria, Rachmaninov and Rheinberger.

Entry to both concerts is free. More information about their other concerts next week.

MISCELLANEOUS

Wonders of the Mind

Pjazza Teatru Rjal is presenting an evening of magic with well-known local magician Vanni Pulé at its Greenroom on May 19, at 7.30pm.

Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

Vanni Pulé

460th anniversary of the Great Siege

Heritage Malta is celebrating the 460th anniversary of the Great Siege with an exclusive evening curator’s tour at Fort St Angelo in Vittoriosa on May 20 at 7pm.

Visitors will listen to tales of bravery and heroism, and learn more about the role that the fort played during the siege which ended with Malta’s victory against the Ottomans on September 8,1565.

The tour is fully booked.

The Sphinx of Delft: Vermeer’s Masterpieces

AsinMalta’s last lecture of the season, dedicated to the life and works of Johannes Vermeer, is being held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, St Julian’s, on May 22 at 6.30pm.

Vermeer’s works are revered for their rich colours, quality of light and for his ability to imbue everyday scenes with poetry and serenity. However, the artist is a highly mysterious figure; there is very little historical documentation about him in existence, and less than 40 works are attributed to him. As a result, he’s earned the nickname ‘the Sphinx of Delft’.

The lecture will be delivered by Stella Grace Lyons, an art history lecturer, speaker and writer accredited with The Arts Society.

For more information and to register, e-mail mem.asinmalta@theartssociety.org.

Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer

whatson@timesofmalta.com