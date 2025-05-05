THEATRE

Into the Woods

The Manoel Theatre is staging the 1987 multiple-award winning musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine.

Into the Woods intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters’ wishes and quests. The main characters are taken from Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, Rapunzel, Cinderella and several others.

The story is about a childless baker and his wife and their quest to begin a family, their interaction with a witch who has placed a curse on them, and their interaction with other storybook characters during their journey.

The cast includes Joel Parnis, Rachel Fabri, Thomas Camilleri, Ryan Grech, Gianluca Cilia, Nadia Vella, Dorothy Bezzina and Stephen Oliver, among others. Direction is in the hands of Lucienne Camilleri, while Ryal Paul Abela is musical director.

Into the Woods, certified 6+, is being staged on May 9-11, 14-18. There will also be matinée shows. For tickets, visit teatrumanoel.mt. Read more about the show on Times2.

Il-Manifest tal-Qlub Maqsuma

A gripping political drama set in Malta’s turbulent 1980s is being staged at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, on May 9-11 and May 16-18.

The story kicks off near the end of Mintoff’s political reign, in 1984. It follows Kris, the son of Fredu Pisani, whose father’s decisions − made years earlier and driven by family interests − pull him into the turmoil of the past.

Directed by Miguel Formosa, the play stars Ben Abela, Peter Galea, Mikhail Basmadjian, Raquel Theuma, Michela Farrugia, Gianni Selvaggi and Marvic Doughty.

Suitable for an audience aged over 16, the Maltese play will have English surtitles. Tickets from kreattivita.org.

Photo: Lorella Castillo

Deathtrap

Ira Levin’s dark comedy thriller Deathtrap is being staged by MADC at its clubrooms in Santa Venera for another weekend on May 9-11.

Directed by Joe Depasquale, the show tells the story of a once-successful playwright (Richard Godden) who is desperate for a hit show. He becomes obsessed with a young writer’s (Adrian Farrugia) manuscript, and soon the two of them are locked in a deadly battle of wits and creativity.

The cast also includes Eoin Kennedy, Angelica Sant and Giselle Borg Oliver.

The show is suitable for an audience aged over 14. Tickets from madc.com.mt.

Actors Richard Godden, Giselle Borg Olivier and Adrian Farrugia in Deathtrap. Photos: Josmar Muscat

TOI TOI: Splashing Through Water

TOI TOI participatory theatre, produced for babies between 0-3 years, is presenting the final part of a four-part series exploring the elements at the Manoel’s Studio Theatre at 81, Old Mint Street, Valletta, on May 10 and 11.

With the help of storytellers (and some very special friends), the young audience members will discover the wonders of water. The show features newly commissioned music, played live as part of the accessible, immersive production introducing babies to musical instruments.

There will be shows at 9.30 and 11am on both performance dates.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Actors and musicians in Splashing Through Water. Photo: Facebook/TOI TOI

Naughty Malta 3

Naughty Malta, a show based and inspired by real, anonymous confessions, is back for its third edition with new confessions.

Created and directed by comedian Steve Hili, the show stars Comedy Knights Pia Zammit and Naomi Said, TikTok personality James Ryder, actor Toni Attard and Hili himself.

Naughty Malta 3, suitable for an audience over 18 years of age, will be staged on May 9-11 and 16-18 at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab.

For more information, visit naughtymalta.com. Tickets from showshappening.com.

Naomi Said, Toni Attard, Pia Zammit and James Ryder are the protagonists of Naughty Malta 3.

MUSIC

Iljieli fit-Teatru: Beatfest

Legendary local band Lord Adder are performing at the green room of Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta tomorrow, May 5, as part of the Iljieli fit-Teatru programme.

Originally founded in 1992, Lord Adder have played in most local venues as frontmen as well as supporting acts to big names such as Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Saxon, Girls School, and Smokie.

In this first Beatfest concert for 2025, Lord Adder will be performing all-time favourites from Deep Purple, Dire Straits, Pink Floyd, Beatles, Black Sabbath, and Creedence Clearwater Revival.

The event starts at 7.30pm. Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

Lord Adder performing in 2024. Photo: Facebook/Lord Adder

Strettação with Banda Balada

The Strada Stretta programme within the Valletta Cultural Agency is celebrating the rhythms and grooves of Brazil at Mae West in Strait Street, Valletta, on May 9 at 8pm.

Performing on the night will be an eight-piece group, Banda Balada, who formed for the occasion. They will be fusing the various musical styles and genres that make up the sounds of Brazil, from bossanova to jazz and beyond.

Entrance is free.

Silver Screen: A Concert of Movie Themes

The AFM Band is performing some of the greatest movie themes of all time in a concert at Ta’ Qali National Park on May 9 at 8pm.

Entrance is free but donations will be collected in support of charitable organisations.

SummerLust Festival

The annual concert organised by Għaxaq Music Events is this year hosting Chris Norman, the original voice of Smokie, and his band on May 9 and Italian star Gigi D’Alessio on May 10.

Norman will be supported by local act Different Minds, and there will be a warm-up set by Alex Grech and closing set by Pierre Cordina.

D’Alessio will be supported by Ivan Grech & Band and will be followed by a closing set by Ziggy.

Main entrance at Għaxaq Grounds is free, but VIP tickets are available from showshappening.com.

For more information, visit the Facebook page SummerLust – Għaxaq music events.

Italian singer Gigi D'Alessio, one of the headliners at SummerLust Festival. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Piano Trio

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra is presenting a programme of chamber music featuring works by Sergei Rachmaninoff, Clara Shumann and young Maltese composer Pierre Louis Attard for piano, violin and cello at Robert Samut Hall, Floriana, on May 11 at 11am.

Highlights include Rachmaninoff’s Piano Trio Elegique No. 1, Attard’s premiere of Piano Trio, and Clara Shumann’s Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 17.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Bir Miftuħ International Music Festival

The closing concert of this year's festival is taking place at Bir Miftuħ chapel, Gudja, on May 10 at 8pm.

It will feature a performance by the Re:Orchestra of Rotterdam Ensemble accompanied by soprano Gillian Zammit and mezzo soprano Clare Ghigo.

Their programme features work by Schubert, R. Strauss, Haendel, Mahler and Karl Fiorini.

Tickets are against a donation of €25 per person and include refreshments after the performance in the church grounds.

For more information, contact Din l-Art Ħelwa on info@dinlarthelwa.org or call 2122 0358/2122 5952.

The Bir Miftuħ chapel in Gudja. Photo: DLĦ

MISCELLANEOUS

Tinkering Day

The Valletta Design Cluster is hosting the second edition of Tinkering Day on May 10 from 10am onwards.

Inspired by the Global Maker movement, the event celebrates the passion and ingenuity of local investors, makers and hobbyists of all ages.

Visitors can explore creations from artists blending traditional Maltese craftsmanship with modern innovation, and engage in interactive workshops, hands-on activities and inspiring talks.

For more information, visit the Valletta Design Cluster Facebook page.

A Repair Café will be one of the many activities being held during Tinkering Day on May 10. Photo: Facebook/Valletta Design Cluster

May Spring

Fair Villa Rundle in Victoria is hosting a market dedicated to spring on May 10 and 11 in Victoria.

There will be local crafts, food and various activities for children.

Entrance is free.

Museums by Candlelight

Heritage Malta, in collaboration with the Vittoriosa local council, is organising another edition of ‘Museums by Candlelight’, on May 10 from 7pm onwards.

The Malta Maritime Museum, the Inquisitor’s Palace and Fort St Angelo will be open against a donation of €3 for all the three sites, which will be illuminated by torches and candles on the night.

One will be able to visit the exhibitions: An Island at the Crossroads, at the Malta Maritime Museum, which takes visitors on a journey through Malta’s salt-scented centuries, focusing on how our islands were always at the heart of navigation; Fare Convito – The Archaeology of Banqueting in Hospitaller Malta’ at the Inquisitor’s Palace, which reveals the intricate rituals of baroque banqueting in Malta; and Threads of Faith – Liturgical Vestments of the Order of St John, also at the Inquisitor’s Palace, which showcases the refined garments worn by the clergy during the rule of the religious order in Malta.

There will also be performances by Luke Briffa, Ta’ Verna Folk Band and Bernie & Pod, while re-enactors from Show of Arms will animate Fort St Angelo.

The museums will close at midnight. Tickets will be available both online and at the door.

Fort St Angelo lit by candlelight. Photo: Heritage Malta

Lest We Forget

VisitMalta, in collaboration with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, is organising two evening tours at the Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery in Mtarfa, on May 10 at 6 and 9pm.

The tours will be led by actor and guide Jeremy Grech, who will provide a historical interpretation of several military events connected to the site.

Through immersive storytelling, Grech will bring to life remarkable episodes from World War II, highlighting the bravery and sacrifice of the heroes buried there.

Bookings can be made by e-mailing military.mta@visitmalta.com.

whatson@timesofmalta.com