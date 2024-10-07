THEATRE

Il Trittico

To celebrate the 100th death anniversary of Italian composer Giacomo Puccini, the Aurora Opera House in Victoria is presenting a triptych of one-act operas, Il Trittico, featuring Puccini’s Il Tabarro, Suor Angelica and Gianni Schicchi, on October 12 at 7pm.

Il Trittico runs the gamut from high drama and heartbreaking tragedy to devilish black comedy and farce and is being performed in Malta as a whole for the first time.

Colin Attard will conduct the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, the Aurora Opera Chorus and an international cast of opera artists. These include Renata Vari, Andrea Carcassi, Armando Pina Lopez and Laura Esposito.

Local cast members include Graziella Debattista, Claire Ghigo, Anna Azzopardi, Nadia Vella, Louis Andrew Cassar and Roberta Hili.

The aesthetics have been entrusted to Riccardo Buscarini (stage direction), Luke Azzopardi (costume design), Mike Zerafa (set design) and Moritz Savan Stoeckle (lights design).

The opera will be sung in Italian with English surtitles. Each opera is 60 minutes long and there will be a 30-minute interval between each performance. Doors open at 6.15pm. Tickets from teatruaurora.com.

Ċetta from Valletta

A musical comedy inspired by Paul Arnaud’s song Ċetta from Valletta is being staged in Valletta from October 12 to 20.

The story is set in the early 1950s, where a graceful and joyful singer by the name of Ċetta brightens every corner of Valletta’s Mandraġġ area, and sings in Strait Street. She and her friend Rita fall in love with two young men who work at Caffé Premier in Pjazza Reġina.

Ċetta does her best to pursue her dream of advancing from performing in Strait Street to singing at the Premier and eventually in Sliema.

The cast includes Laura Bruno in the title role, Frida Cauchi, Hermann Bonaci, Jeremy Grech, Maria Bonaci, Ray Abdilla, Simon Curmi, Michael Tabone and Ishmael Grech.

The show, certified 12+, features a script by Frida Cauchi and lyrics by Joe Julian Farrugia, direction by Hermann Bonaci and musical direction by Joe Brown.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Laura Bruno will play the title character. Photo: Hermann Bonaci Productions

Toi Toi Babies: Up in the Air

The TOI TOI participatory theatre produced for babies between 0-3 years, presents the first of a four-part series exploring the elements at the Manoel Theatre Studio on October 12 and 13 at 9.30 and 11.30am.

Breezing through the clouds, flying with the butterflies and birds, the show explores the importance of air to humans, animals and most of the things on Earth. It features newly commissioned music, played live as part of an accessible, immersive production introducing babies to musical instruments. Adults are encouraged to aid their baby’s participation.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Danusan & Friends

Comedy duo Danusan and some special guests are presenting a new sketch show at the Junior College Auditorium between October 11 and November 2.

The show is certified 14+. For tickets, log on to ticketmonti.com. Tickets for some of the dates are already sold out.

Il-Każin tal-Imqarbin

From the award-winning production team behind It-Teatru tal-Miskin comes an evocative new queer musical in Maltese. Penned by Luke Saydon, Il-Każin tal-Imqarbin is inspired by true Maltese queer stories.

The plot is set in 1986, in a secret club − a place of irreverence where men come to be free. But one day, AIDS rears its ugly head and the music stops.

Directed by Denise Mulholland and movement directed by Chakib Zidi, the production features a stellar cast, namely Jamie Cardona, Luke Saydon, Ryan Grech, Raphael Pace and Josette Ciappara.

Il-Każin tal-Imqarbin is rated 15+ and will be performed at the Valletta Campus Theatre in Maltese with English surtitles on October 12, 17, 19, 24, and 26, and Maltese surtitles on October 27. The first two weekends are sold out.

For tickets, visit ticketline.com.mt. The project is supported by Arts Council Malta, Aġenzija Żgħażagħ, MGRM and HIV Malta.

Luke Saydon, Ryan Grech and Raphael Pace in a promotional photo for Il-Każin tal-Imqarbin.

MUSIC

Sustain-Delay: Crackle & Memory

The Malta Society of Arts’ Sustain-Delay strand of its performing arts programme, offering a unique live performance exploring the memories of our pasts through experimental sound, returns with Crackle & Memory on October 9 at 8pm.

This time, artist and Sustain-Delay artistic director Kurt Buttigieg, together with Yasmin Kuymizakis, will present their personal archival content.

For more information and tickets, visit artsmalta.org.

Kurt Buttigieg and Yasmin Kuymizakis. Photo (right): Maria Galea

Feeder live in concert

Welsh rock band Feeder is playing live at the Aria Complex in San Ġwann on October 11 as part of their ‘Black & Red Tour 2024’.

Formed in 1994, the band has released 12 studio albums, 12 compilations, four EPs and 43 singles.The band will be supported by local band Shostakovich’s Nightmare.

The concert is organised by NnG Promotions and Rock ‘n’ Malta. Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets from showshappening.com.

Welsh band Feeder. Photo: Facebook/Feeder

MCIF Concert

The Malta Cultural Institute Foundation is holding a concert at The Imperial, Sliema, on October 12 at 7.30pm.

Taking part will be trumpeter Luigi Zammit, violinist Eloise Borg and pianist and singer Amy Borg. The Cameo Folklore Dancers will also take part.

The progamme includes works by Gershwin, Haydn, Sherwin, Hille and Bizet.

Seats can be reserved here.

Rock and Pop Classics of the 80s & 90s

The Gozo Youth Orchestra is presenting some of the best pop and rock numbers from the 1980s and 1990s at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on October 12.

Under the direction of its musical director, Joseph Grech, the youth orchestra will perform alongside the Rockin’ Knights Band, led by Marc Galea, and a line-up of local guest vocalists, with backing vocals by the 7SPP choir, under the direction of Dorothy Bezzina.

The show will feature over 24 classic numbers, by Depeche Mode, Queen, R.E.M, Aerosmith, and The Verve, among many others.

The event is supported by Festivals Malta, Visit Malta and Arts Council Malta, among other sponsors. Tickets from www.teatruaurora.com.

The theatre during a previous edition of the show. Photo: George Scerri/Ministry of Gozo

Jazz Assemblea

Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta is hosting a weekend of jazz from October 11 to 13.

Performers include the Dominic Galea Jazztet, the Angela Vella Zarb Quartet, Joe ‘Bibi’ Camilleri Trio, the Vinny Vella Trio, Sfera and the George Curmi ‘il-Pusé’ Quartet.

The event also includes an exhibition and the screening of the documentary Strait Street to Abbey Road about jazz veteran Tony Carr's journey in the international jazz scene (certified 16).

For more information and tickets, visit kreattivita.org.

DANCE

Puerto Flamenco

The Salesian Theatre in Sliema is hosting two evenings of flamenco on October 11 and 12.

The special event will feature a collaboration between Puerto Flamenco, the renowned duo led by dancer Francesca Grima ‘La Chica’ and percussionist Andrej Vujicic, and some of the most talented young artists in the tablao scene. These include dancer Miguel El Rubio, vocalist Manuel Niño De Gines and guitarist David Caro.

The theatre will be transformed for the evening, with part of the venue arranged with chairs and tables to create an intimate, tablao-style atmosphere.

After the show, there will be an after-party where one can enjoy tapas and Spanish wine till late. Tickets from tsmalta.com.

The event is supported by Arts Council Malta and the Spanish Embassy in Malta.

Francesca Grima ‘La Chica’ of Seville-based dance company Puerto Flamenco.

MISCELLANEOUS

Mdina Grand Prix

Malta Classic’s iconic Grand Prix returns for its 14th edition between October 10 and 13.

The Mtaħleb Hill Climb Circuit, that will test vehicles’ power to the limit, is back on October 10. On October 11, spectators will admire a display of classic vehicles, while on Saturday, cars are put to the test on a track of tight bends, sweeping curves and inclines that wind their way through a valley of vineyards and terraced hills. The day comes to a close with timed drives, determining the starting order of Sunday’s Mdina Grand Prix.

Follow Malta Classic’s social media pages for updates and information about the vehicles that will take part in the Malta Classic. Tickets from ticketmonti.com.

Beauty Festival Malta

The one-day festival, powered by Lucy Makeup Store, is being held at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali on October 12 from 9am to 8pm. The event will see 75 of the top beauty brands showcasing their latest products. Visitors can also enjoy spot prizes, exclusive discounts and complimentary goody bags and take part in masterclasses.

Tickets from thebeautyfestival.com.

Museums by Candlelight

Theree Heritage Malta sites in Vittoriosa – the Malta Maritime Museum, the Inquisitor’s Palace and Fort St Angelo – will be open on October 12 and 13 with reduced admission rates and optional pre-booked guided tours. Besides, on October 12, all three sites will be illuminated with the flickering, warm light of candles and torches.

The public can also visit four exhibitions: An Island at the Crossroads, at the Malta Maritime Museum; Fare Convito – The Archaeology of Banqueting in Hospitaller Malta at the Inquisitor's Palace, Betrayal and Vengeance – The Slaves’ Conspiracy of 1749 and Threads of Faith – Liturgical Vestments of the Order of St John.

The guided tours will be taking place regularly, in both Maltese and English. All three sites will open their doors at 9am and remain open until 11pm on October 12 and until 7pm on October 13.

For more information, visit the Heritage Malta Facebook page.

Fort St Angela by candelight. Photo: Heritage Malta

