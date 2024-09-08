When I first started to give a more current affairs slant to my column a few years ago, I did sometimes think I would eventually run out of things to write about. When you need to deliver something once a week, come rain or shine, it does cross your mind if you’ll have anything worth sharing from one week to the next.

Sadly, it turns out that I couldn’t have picked a better moment in Malta’s history to make my transition into one of the country’s minor shrieking John the Baptists (I have the bellowing in the desert to an unhearing, uncaring group of people down; all I need is the beard).

Although I’ve always found something to gripe about, I did wonder whether it was just my perception or whether I had just become something of a truffle hog for scandal. It turns out that, as usual, it had nothing to do with perception.

When the owners of the Instagram page ‘Limestone Jungle’ questioned internet tool ChatGPT about how frequently scandal hits Malta, artificial intelligence’s reply was: “It’s challenging to pinpoint a specific week in Malta that hasn’t had some form of scandal, particularly in recent years.”

You see, the beauty of the internet lies in the fact that, although our weak human minds can’t always keep up, forget information or become desensitised, the web is forever.

Just last week, lawyer Jason Azzopardi stated that he had filed a court application alleging that LESA officials have been transferring traffic fines onto unsuspecting tourists. According to Azzopardi, this multimillion-euro racket involved the fraudulent transfer of penalty points incurred by Maltese drivers onto tourist rental cars without the tourists’ knowledge.

This after the ongoing Identità debacle, also taken to the courts by Azzopardi where he alleges that 18,000 cards were issued off the back of forged documentation.

It’s hard not to think of the mafia octopus metaphor with such allegations being brought to the court’s attention.

It continues to become apparent that every institution which is meant to govern in one way or another has been hollowed out - Anna Marie Galea

Azzopardi is no fool: if he didn’t have enough evidence to back his claims, he would have never dreamt of taking the steps he has. He knows what’s at stake more than anyone else.

I honestly can’t believe that things have come to this and in such a short time too. What has happened to us? What has made everyone feel like it’s okay to pull off these disgustingly greedy immoral stunts? This is not how a democratic country is meant to work and people don’t even seem bothered enough to pretend anymore. This isn’t one or two cards that were allegedly forged: 18,000 is almost the entire population of Gozo in 1921.

As more and more time passes, it continues to become apparent that every institution which is meant to govern in one way or another has been hollowed out. Everyone is constantly out for what they can get and apparently spending plenty of time thinking of new ways to game and cripple the system in place.

We don’t even look okay from the outside anymore the rot has set in so deep.

What kind of people are we to keep shrugging our shoulders in the face of such filth?

What a mess we are in. And what a tragedy that so few can see it.