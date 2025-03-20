Ireland draws a clear distinction between military and political neutrality. While it stays out of military alliances, it does not shy away from taking a firm political stance – an approach that appears to differ from Malta’s policy.

Speaking to Times of Malta during a visit ahead of St Patrick’s Day, Irish Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan emphasised that Ireland’s military neutrality does not prevent it from taking a strong political position on global issues.

“Ireland’s neutrality is military neutrality… This doesn’t mean that we are politically neutral… In effect, our policy of military neutrality means that we don’t align ourselves with any military alliances,” O’Callaghan said.

As tensions rise between Russia, Europe and the US, Malta’s constitutional neutrality has come under increased scrutiny. In practice, the country has often taken a more cautious or ambiguous stance on international political matters in an effort to uphold its neutrality.

At a European Council summit earlier this month, 26 EU leaders committed to increase defence spending – only Hungary’s Viktor Orban did not sign the final statement.

Malta reaffirmed its neutrality, refusing to take sides and urging the EU to adopt a “peace first” approach and offering to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Prime Minister Robert Abela argued Ukraine must make “compromises” to end the war and opposed increased military funding, warning it could escalate tensions.

Meanwhile, Irish Tánaiste (deputy prime minister) Simon Harris condemned Russia’s “barbaric and illegal” invasion, while Taoiseach (prime minister) Micheál Martin pledged further financial aid, adding to Ireland’s nearly €400 million in humanitarian and non-lethal military support.

O’Callaghan explained how Ireland implemented the policy of military neutrality as a way of maintaining its independence.

“We are a member of the international community as we abide by the rules-based system that exists in international law. We always want to emphasise the importance of the UN Charter. That’s why we were so outraged by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which was clearly in breach of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter,” he said.

Unlike Malta, Ireland does not have an issue with spending money to strengthen its armed forces.

O’Callaghan explained that the main focus of defence spending would be on an air-defence radar system, but it will also include more aircraft, weaponry, and even cybersecurity.

Hamas’ actions ‘outrageous’, Israel’s response is ‘disproportionate’

The neutrality question in foreign policy is also an issue when it comes to the Israeli-Hamas war.

Ireland has been one of the strongest European voices in support of Palestine and formally recognised the state of Palestine in 2024, together with Spain and Norway.

The Maltese government has come close to recognising Palestinian statehood but has yet to recognise it, saying that it will only do so once the time is right.

Both countries are pushing for a two-state solution.

O’Callaghan, an Irish Fianna Fáil politician who has served as Minister for Justice, Home Affairs, and Migration since January 2025, said the actions of Hamas were “outrageous”, but Israel’s response has been “disproportionate”.

The Irish feel a connection to the Israel-Palestine conflict, having endured a bloody 30-year political struggle in Northern Ireland during the late 20th century that had similar traits to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, he said.

“Ultimately, this conflict ended once people recognised that a political problem was at the root of the conflict. Similarly, in the Middle East there is a political problem at the root of this issue that needs to be confronted and resolved,” O’Callaghan said.

Cocaine is a ‘huge problem’ in Ireland

Cocaine use in both Ireland and Malta has soared over the past few years. Recently Times of Malta reported about Valletta’s cocaine fuelled nightlife, while a study also found that cocaine deaths have surged.

The Irish justice minister acknowledges that drugs are a “huge problem” in his country, mainly cocaine.

“The gardaí (the Irish police) have done very well recently in terms of apprehending illegal importation of drugs, mainly cocaine,” O’Callaghan said.

To prevent this drug from continuing to ruin people’s lives, O’Callaghan said that the approach should be to educate young people about the dangers of this drug.

“Some people in Ireland take cocaine recreationally. A lot of these people are very civic-minded in other ways, but they seem to be unaware.

“They don’t seem to link the fact that their own personal cocaine use is fuelling criminal activity,” O’Callaghan said.

O’Callaghan was very clear he has no intention of legalising cannabis, not even adopting a similar system Malta’s partial legalisation.

“Cannabis has a very negative impact on people’s mental health, young people and young men particularly; it just generates apathy, it induces psychosis in many of them,” O’Callaghan said.

However, the minister said he is open to removing criminal convictions on people found to be in possession of small amounts of cannabis.

He is, however, not considering doing the same for harder drugs like cocaine.

Femicide should not be a criminal offence

In response to the growing number of femicides in Malta, parliament unanimously approved a bill in June 2022 that included femicide as an aggravated offence in the Criminal Code.

In August 2024, Nicolette Ghirxi was stabbed to death at her residence in Birkirkara by her former partner, Irish national Edward William Johnston, who was shot dead by the police hours later after he pointed a replica gun at the police.

Femicide has been a growing concern in both Malta and Ireland, with studies showing rising cases in Ireland.

O’Callaghan, however, dismissed making a femicide a criminal offence.

“We have murder and manslaughter… If we were going to go down the route of having different penalties for the murder of women and men then I think there may be issues,” O’Callaghan said.

As a preventive measure, O’Callaghan said Ireland plans to introduce a policy allowing women to check if their partner has prior assault or sexual assault convictions.

During his visit to Malta, the Irish minister also met with Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Justice counterpart Jonathan Attard.