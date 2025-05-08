As the College of Cardinals gathers in the Sistine Chapel to vote for a new pope, crowds outside will watch for the most dramatic moment of the conclave, when a wisp of white smoke appears above the chimney. This smoke – made by burning the ballots – indicates that a new pope has been elected and he has accepted.

After a short period of time, a cardinal appears on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica and makes the announcement in Latin: “Habemus papam!” – “We have a pope!” He then announces which cardinal has been selected and which name the new pope has chosen for himself.

Read the full story at Times2.