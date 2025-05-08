As the College of Cardinals gathers in the Sistine Chapel to vote for a new pope, crowds outside will watch for the most dramatic moment of the conclave, when a wisp of white smoke appears above the chimney. This smoke – made by burning the ballots – indicates that a new pope has been elected and he has accepted.

After a short period of time, a cardinal appears on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica and makes the announcement in Latin: “Habemus papam!” – “We have a pope!” He then announces which cardinal has been selected and which name the new pope has chosen for himself.

Read the full story at Times2.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.