Nottingham Forest have been thrust into the Premier League relegation zone after being hit with a four-point deduction for breaches of financial rules, that are becoming a dominant topic in the world’s richest league.

Everton have also suffered a six-point deduction, reduced from 10 on appeal, to leave the Toffees fighting to prolong their 70-year status in the top flight.

The Premier League now faces the embarrassment of having relegation decided in tribunals after the season has finished, with the deadline for the appeals process coming five days after the final day of the campaign.

AFP Sport looks at the rules, why they are often criticised and what could come next.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com