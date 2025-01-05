Giulia Magri asked a few experts to offer their guide to what lies ahead for the economy, tourism, construction, and more.

Marie Briguglio

Economy: Expect populist short-term measures – Marie Briguglio

Some of the questions we asked in 2024 focused on how to regulate the construction industry, manage immigration, how to wean Malta off the water and electricity subsidy, what to do about drug use, how to reduce the number of cars on the road, how to improve infrastructure, how to make the public sector more cost-effective, and how to improve quality of life, mental health and well-being of those who are materially deprived, unwell or alone.

The fact some of these questions have been around for several years says something about our ability (or willingness) to deal with them. But will we do better in 2025? Unlikely. The time to make difficult decisions is in the early years of the electoral term. Now, as elections draw closer, and the gap between the incumbent and the opposition narrows, the stakes will become higher and short-term populist measures will likely trump other approaches needed for a more holistic and sustainable economic approach.

So, I suspect that while slogans on quality of life will occupy more space in the media, in effect, it is material growth that will continue to be prioritised. I also envisage that people will continue to drive (subsidised) cars, crowding out public spaces and other forms of mobility. The water and electricity subsidy will probably remain in place, benefitting the rich and poor alike (even in the face of growing concern about fiscal implications).

Regulation of the construction industry will increase by way of showing that “something is being done” but will not improve results on the ground. The government will clamp down on immigration in response to the public outcry of “too many foreigners”, leaving businesses grappling for labour, and immigrants in limbo in the interim.

The use of drugs will continue to be an open secret, sedating a good percentage of the population. And though pro-social measures will increase, people who are materially deprived, unwell or alone may find it increasingly difficult to grapple with the bureaucracy needed to navigate the complex minefield that the public sector has become. The public sector will likely expand further in the usual pre-electoral binge.

This may not sound like the most optimistic outlook for 2025 but neither is it the most pessimistic. A lot of things work and many of these are first-world problems. I guess I simply have no reason to think that 2025 will be any better than 2024 – though I do hope to be proven wrong. Maybe new political forces will create enough disruption to do so.

Marie Briguglio is an academic and economist.

Andre Pizzuto

Development: Planning will continue to be Achilles Heel – Andre Pizzuto

The contractors’ licences will come into force after decades of lobbying from Kamra tal-Periti. If implemented correctly through adequate enforcement of standards and disciplinary measures, this long-awaited reform is widely expected to bring about a step change in the quality and professionalism on construction sites.

The renewal of the profession will see an acceleration through 2025 as government funding is made available to Kamra tal-Periti to introduce various professional standards and mandatory, continuous professional development.

Planning will continue to remain Malta’s principal Achille’s heel, frustrating local residents and potential foreign investors in equal measure. Housing unaffordability, overtourism, property speculation, greenwashing, and archaic transport infrastructure will continue to dominate the economy.

Andre Pizzuto is president of Kamra tal-Periti.

Michael Stivala

Construction: A ‘slowdown’ because of a slow process – Michael Stivala

The construction industry will slow down with the main reason being excessive bureaucracy. Developers are exhausted from a slow process within government entities and are opting to reduce the pace of development. Also, the necessary labour force is a challenge due to a slow process within Identità.

Meanwhile, wages within the industry will continue to increase at a double-digit percentage. A lot of changes to processes and regulations are being discussed but we will remain without concrete decisions.

I predict sales will continue to increase due to the fact there is less supply and an increase in construction costs. The number of deeds will decrease but the total turnover will increase. Another factor is that a large number of developments are being kept for rent and not for sale.

The rental market residential will remain as is. The effect of complications in the process of working permits in all industries might have a slight effect on prices. Office rental will remain with the same challenges of low demand we faced in 2024.

Michael Stivala is a developer and president of the Malta Developers’ Association.

Toni Attard

Entertainment: The battle of Vittoriosa and Victoria for culture capital – Toni Attard

While the artistic abundance of 2024 was exciting, concerns about sustainability persist. Artists continue to face precarious working conditions, compounded by the steep rise in production costs in a post-COVID environment. The increased artistic output has also heightened the demand for public funding, yet the available resources have not seen significant growth.

These challenges are likely to remain focal points in 2025, with sectoral associations advocating for increased investment, fairer funding distribution, better accountability, and improved access to creative spaces.

At the European level, 2025 is expected to bring continued threats to freedom of expression, particularly for minority artists and cultural professionals in countries experiencing democratic instability. Additionally, proposed funding cuts for the arts in cities like Berlin and policy changes in the Netherlands in favour of nationalism are troubling indicators of another turbulent year for the European cultural landscape.

These issues may also impact the future of the European cultural agenda which, at the EU Commission level, will be spearheaded by Commissioner Glenn Micallef. His leadership in 2025 will be pivotal in addressing these challenges in addition to the impacts of AI and climate change on culture.

One of the most significant European cultural moments in Malta in 2025 will likely be the pre-selection process for Vittoriosa and Victoria as candidate cities for Malta’s European Capital of Culture title in 2031.

Toni Attard is founder of Culture Venture and creative producer of Udjenza.

Marceline Naudi

Women’s issues: Legislators reluctant to do the right thing – Marceline Naudi

When it comes to women’s human rights, we are, of course, still lacking. Violence against women is a gross violation of women’s basic human rights and is still something that many people, including those in power, struggle with. If I had a euro for every time someone said “What about the men? What about the elderly? What about the children?” every time we mark International Day of Eliminating Violence against Women, I would be a seriously rich woman!

Last year, I hoped that young women now in certain key positions would be able to push the women’s human rights agenda forward, as is befitting in a civilised nation in the 21st century. Sadly, I was being overly optimistic. It would appear they are still subject to the pressures from the old guard. That is not good enough. I wish I could say that I predict this will change in 2025, but sadly, once more, I think I will be overly optimistic.

It would seem that we still lack legislators and policymakers (if you’ll excuse the sexist expression) with balls! We lack legislators and policymakers who are ready to do the right thing by women, who are ready to stick their necks out, and who do not live in the shadows of fear for losing their job or votes.

In 2024, we had two femicides, notwithstanding being told that the vast majority of the recommendations made following the femicide of Bernice Cassar have been implemented – clearly there is something amiss here.

We also had the launch of a sexual health strategy (14 years overdue) that skirts the whole issue of abortion. Here too there is much amiss.

I’m sorry to say that while I hope that I am grossly mistaken, in reality, I do not expect much change concerning women’s human rights in Malta in 2025.

Marceline Naudi is an academic and lecturer.

Tony Zahra

Tourism: A pivotal year for sustainable tourism – Tony Zahra

To sustain the success of tourism as a key economic driver, the focus must shift from discussing overtourism to better management practices. MHRA believes that 2025 will be a pivotal year, where all stakeholders align to ensure responsible, sustainable progress in tourism.

Tourism is a dynamic industry, constantly adapting to new opportunities and challenges, such as digitalisation, connectivity, climate change, and emerging accommodation models like short-term rentals (STR).

Malta is no stranger to these developments and MHRA recognises the importance of STRs in the tourism landscape. Like any new market development, such rentals must be managed effectively. Policies aligned with the new EU STR regulations, coming into force in 2025, should safeguard sustainability while ensuring short-term rentals contribute to a diverse array of tourism offerings that cater to the most discerning visitors.

As president of MHRA, I believe Malta’s tourism sector must prioritise high-quality experiences to attract high-spending tourists. Regenerative tourism policies must be integral to this, focusing on the preservation and restoration of Malta’s unique environment and cultural heritage. Our commissioned carrying-capacity study provides valuable insights to guide sustainable development. The study emphasises that Malta’s tourism success depends on a skilled, dedicated workforce.

To maintain the island’s appeal, we must invest in continuous professional development and strengthen institutions like the Institute of Tourism Studies. While the ‘skills pass’ is a positive step, its narrow focus on hotels and restaurants fails its potential.

Efforts should focus on incentivising the recruitment, development and retention of top talent at all levels, both local and foreign, and also through effective migration policies. This will enhance service standards and ensure sustainability in Malta’s tourism industry.

Global challenges, including ongoing conflicts, highlight the need for peace and stability. These factors impact humanity’s well-being and are the foundation for a thriving tourism industry.

Malta, a beautiful Mediterranean destination, must focus on sustaining what makes it uniquely beautiful. By prioritising sustainability, policy alignment and quality infrastructure in the coming year, Malta’s tourism will thrive, benefiting all – investors, employees, tourists, and the community.

Tony Zahra is president of Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA).