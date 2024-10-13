In a rapidly evolving world, the landscape of talent is continuously shifting. Advancements in technology, shifts in global economies, and changes in societal needs, certain skills and abilities will stand out in the future job market. As HR professionals, it’s crucial to ask ourselves: what are the talents of the future? These talents will not only shape industries on a global scale but also influence the workforce landscape here in Malta. Below, I will discuss global trends and provide insights tailored specifically to Malta’s workforce and economic landscape.

Digital literacy and technological skills

In the age of digital transformation, proficiency in technology is non-negotiable. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, blockchain, and automation necessitates that future workers have a strong understanding of digital tools and platforms. Skills such as coding, data analytics, and cybersecurity will be essential across various economic sectors. While robots and AI systems will handle repetitive tasks, human workers will still need to manage and collaborate with these systems. Being tech-savvy will no longer be a bonus; it will be a baseline requirement.

In Malta’s context:

The Maltese government’s commitment to becoming a digital economy hub means that tech talent will remain in high demand. The future workforce in Malta will need to possess strong digital literacy and the ability to adapt to emerging tech trends. Private educational institutions are also playing a critical role, ensuring that students are equipped with the necessary attributes.

Emotional intelligence and human-centric skills

As automation takes over many routine tasks, what will set future talent apart is emotional intelligence. Skills such as empathy, communication, leadership, and conflict resolution will become more valuable. These human-centric abilities are difficult to automate and will be key in managing teams - especially in remote settings - while fostering strong client relationships.

Employers will increasingly look for individuals who can blend technological expertise with interpersonal skills. Talents who can lead teams, understand diverse work environments, and promote collaboration will form the backbone of future workplaces.

In Malta’s context:

As Malta continues to grow as an international business centre, companies recognise the importance of emotional intelligence in the workplace. The increasingly diverse workforce, bolstered by the influx of international talent in critical sectors like iGaming, underscores the need for soft skills such as cultural awareness and adaptability. HR is focusing more on hiring candidates who not only have the necessary skills but also exhibits emotional intelligence. Moreover, HR’s role in performance management can emphasise emotional intelligence as a key leadership trait.

Lifelong learning and adaptability

The fast pace of technological and economic change means that lifelong learning will be crucial for success. Learning will no longer be confined to formal education early in life. Future workers will need to continuously update their skills to stay competitive.

Reskilling and upskilling will become common practices, and employees who can learn new skills quickly and apply them will be highly sought after. This trend aligns with the growing trend of flexible work arrangements, where talent may need to shift roles or industries several times throughout their careers.

In Malta’s context:

Both the government and the private sector have initiated programs to promote continuous learning and development. With a strong emphasis on education and training programs in emerging fields like AI, robotics and digital marketing, the Maltese workforce is positioning itself to remain agile amid rapid changes. Employees who embrace a learning mindset will find ample opportunities in the local market.

Sustainability and green skills

As the world grapples with climate change, the future of work will increasingly prioritise sustainability. Workers with expertise in renewable energy, environmental conservation, and sustainable business practices will be essential. Green technologies and industries such as electric vehicles, energy efficiency, and sustainable agriculture will require talented individuals to drive growth.

This trend will shape not just industries, but entire economies, where the push for green energy and sustainable development is gaining momentum.

In Malta’s context:

Malta is uniquely positioned to become a leader in green innovation, especially given its geographical and environmental challenges. However, much work remains to be done. The country must focus on renewable energy resources and sustainable practices, which can create more green jobs. Therefore, we can create more future talent with skills in sustainability, climate science, and green technology, who will play a crucial role in driving Malta’s green agenda forward.

Creativity and innovation

The ability to think outside the box and generate creative solutions will remain a prized talent. As automation handles more routine work, human creativity will be crucial for problem-solving, design, and innovation. The demand for talents who can innovate; whether in product design, marketing, or technology will only increase.

Future leaders will need to be visionary thinkers, capable of guiding their industries into new territories and responding to emerging challenges with fresh ideas.

In Malta’s context:

Malta has a growing reputation as a hub for creative industries, including media, gaming, and design. This growth is fuelled by a vibrant start-up ecosystem, local and foreign entrepreneurs, and incentives that support innovation. Talents who bring creativity and forward-thinking ideas to these sectors will be instrumental in shaping Malta’s future economy.

A note to our future generation:

STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) are the backbone of modern education and innovation. They play a crucial role in shaping future careers and offering wide-ranging opportunities. Most importantly, STEM subjects foster critical thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills, which are essential for addressing complex challenges such as climate change and cybersecurity.

Conclusion

The future of work will demand a blend of hard and soft skills, encompassing technical proficiency, emotional intelligence, adaptability, and creativity. The global shift towards digitalisation, sustainability, and innovation will redefine what it means to be talented in tomorrow’s job market.

In Malta, where industries like iGaming and fintech drive the economy, the talents of the future will need to combine technological expertise with strong interpersonal and adaptive skills (more needs to be done with regards to blockchain). With strategic investments in the education system (putting priorities first) and a commitment to continuous learning, Malta is well-positioned to cultivate the next generation of leaders and innovators.

As the workforce landscape continues to change, one thing is certain: the talents of the future must be agile, forward-thinking, and prepared to embrace both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Mark Bugeja is FHRD Board Member and Head of Human Resources at Nectar.