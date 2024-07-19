When we look at gambling as an industry, we can see that it is dominated by online slots and sports betting, especially football betting. As someone who enjoys gambling on both, I think deciding between the two is a difficult choice and changes depending on what is happening in the world of sports.

Playing online slots

I play online slots a decent amount and although I really enjoy playing them at all times, I find myself playing them when sports aren't on. Slots are a lot of fun and with Casinos like Boylesports offering a massive range of games, it is no wonder why people like me find themselves playing them often.

But when I say that I play them when sports aren't on, what do I mean? Well, as much as I love clothes and playing them, sports are a massive part of my life and a huge hobby for not just me but for most people in the world. This could be seen as a negative for online slots but I actually think this is a positive. With sports betting being so popular and having the biggest numbers of players, whenever sports aren't on and people want to gamble, they turn to online slots as a fun alternative.

Best time to play slots online

Slots are one of the biggest forms of online betting and their popularity is major. So finding out when other people are playing and playing at that time too is your best bet.

But why? Well, playing slots at the same time as everyone else means that you have more of a chance to win, especially on progressive jackpot games. Progressive jackpots are jackpots that get bigger over time as players fail to win. The more players playing these games, the bigger the jackpot and the bigger the chance of them being paid out.

The holidays

The holiday season, whether it's New Year's or Christmas, brings out a lot of players from around the world. A lot of people have Christmas, New Year’s or Hanukkah off which means they are more likely to be sat at home and nothing gets you in the holiday spirit than spinning while waiting for presents, and hopefully not disappointing presents either!

The competition you will face during these times is hard but if you are the lucky person to win the jackpot it will be a Holiday season to remember.

Summertime

Another popular season for slots is the summertime, this is due to online casinos offering a lot of bonuses, including free spins offers, cashback deals and no deposit offers. Online Casinos do this in hopes of people coming to their casinos and depositing. So, if you enjoy playing slots all year round, be ready to pounce on the deals when it comes to summer.

The end of the month

A more obvious time to play slots is the end of the month, or sometimes the very beginning. The reason for the popularity during this time is fairly self-explanatory. People get paid and after all of their necessary things are paid they have disposable income. This is when people start to play slots and this is usually when I play too.

Find the peak hours

Most slot players know that the best time to play slots is in the evening or the early morning. The peak times for online casinos are between 8pm and 2am, this is because of people finishing work and wanting to wind down.

Slots are a lot of people's hobbies, similar to playing video games like Grand Theft Auto. If you are one of those people, finding the best time to play is imperative for the best chance of winning.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/