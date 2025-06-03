The first public consultation on voluntary assisted euthanasia brought together participants from diverse walks of life. Among the most powerful contributions were those from daughters recounting their fathers’ end-of-life experiences, stories that added a deeply human dimension to an already complex debate.

Their testimonies revealed the devotion of families navigating final moments with loved ones in pain. One participant shared how her father, after exhausting all medical options and accepting his prognosis, clearly expressed a wish to end his suffering through assisted dying.

Stories like these reveal the emotional weight of end-of-life care and remind us why this issue calls for thoughtful, compassionate policymaking, one anchored in both individual autonomy and our shared sense of responsibility.

Although we rarely think about such decisions in everyday life, any of us, at any age, could one day face a devastating diagnosis. This reality raises profound questions. Should people have the right to make decisions about their dignity and quality of life in the face of terminal illness? And how can we respect that choice while also protecting society’s commitment to life, especially when people are most vulnerable?

These are among the most difficult ethical questions in healthcare today, and Malta’s evolving discussion around assisted voluntary euthanasia reflects global debates on medical ethics, compassion and personal freedom. The complexity of the issue does not lend itself to easy answers. That is why we have published a consultation document to guide a serious and informed national conversation.

Developed by medical and legal experts, the document draws from best practices in countries that already regulate assisted voluntary euthanasia. While Malta has previously debated this issue, this is the first time our society has had access to detailed principles, criteria and safeguards to support meaningful public dialogue.

This consultation seeks to move the discussion forward in a compassionate and responsible way that respects both the terminally ill and the wider public. That is why we must also address one of the biggest concerns often raised: the so-called ‘slippery slope’.

This is the fear that, over time, criteria for voluntary euthanasia could expand to include those who are not terminally ill or are suffering from less severe conditions.

A more troubling worry is that social or financial pressures might lead some to feel obliged to make a final decision and end their suffering on their own terms to spare their family from hardship.

It is precisely to prevent such outcomes that the proposals in the consultation document contain clear safeguards to ensure this can never happen in Malta.

The document is equally clear that palliative care must always be the first option. The government remains committed to investing in this area, as outlined in the national strategy for palliative care. Medical professionals are expected to guide patients toward palliative options first.

At no point may anyone encourage or pressure someone to choose assisted dying. The request must come voluntarily and directly from the individual alone.

This consultation is based on the principle that safeguards are not secondary – they are the core foundation of any legislative change. The sanctity of the choice must remain with the patient, supported by medical and legal safeguards and no one else.

It must be strictly limited to a small number of terminally ill individuals with no other option when even the best palliative care cannot relieve their suffering.

Equally, no person should ever make such a decision in isolation or under duress. It must be a free and informed choice, made under careful safeguards and without coercion, supported by healthcare professionals, mental health experts and loved ones.

This is ultimately about ensuring that those who are terminally ill and enduring unimaginable suffering are given the dignity to decide when they have reached their limit, within a framework grounded in care, respect and compassion.

Let me be clear: this consultation is not a challenge to religious belief or a questioning of the sanctity of life but an invitation to reflect on shared values of compassion. I have spoken to people of deep religious conviction who still see compassion in giving others facing terminal, irreversible illnesses a choice to end their pain under strict conditions.

At the same time, I deeply respect those who, in good conscience, cannot support this change. Their views deserve sincere acknowledgement.

As someone told me last week: “This issue is too important to be left to the politicians.” I could not agree more. That is why we launched this public consultation, Facts.mt, to hear from you directly.

Voluntary-assisted euthanasia is not a partisan matter. It transcends ideology and politics. It requires that we approach each other with open hearts and minds, ready to listen, learn and make space for difficult but necessary conversations.

Rebecca Buttigieg is Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality.