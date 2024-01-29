When Chris Fearne was interviewed by Tim Sebastian shortly after the first three arrests in connection with the assassination case of Daphne Caruana Galizia, he stated: “It was a shocking murder, this was a criminal gang trying to bring out a message that freedom of expression in Malta is threatened.”

Daphne’s journalism had just exposed the involvement of a cabinet minister and an OPM chief of staff in the Panama Papers scandal, among other misdeeds by government and public officials. I searched her writings and saw that she had never even once mentioned or referred to the “criminal gang” that Fearne had referred to.

So, what did the deputy prime minister mean by these words?

Did three petty criminals decide to murder an unknown journalist for no reason other than a personal distaste for what she had written about Joseph Muscat, Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri, Chris Cardona or Nexia BT?

We suspected the hit men were merely hired guns for the job and, in time, we soon started to realise that Fearne’s strange statement to Sebastian was not that strange at all.

Yet, Fearne has supported this decadent regime of Muscat and Robert Abela for years and now looks to a brighter future within the EU structures.

Malta is going through an inspired, enlightened era where the power brokers, and not the law, decide anything from fake disability pensions to informal secret pardons from criminal prosecution.

It’s a new year and Abela has resolved to rehabilitate the likes of Rosianne Cutajar, Justyne Caruana and Joseph Cuschieri. All have now been absolved for their piggery and abuse of public funds. They deserve another chance at the game.

Abela is acting like a priest in a confessional. He decides who gets away with what and he does so in ecclesiastical secrecy. There is no public debate from him about this or anything else.

His last line of defence consists of asserting that his political opponents, when in power, acted even worse than he has.

For the record, in 11 years, this Labour administration has failed to initiate even one case of political corruption despite the numerous allegations of corruption exposed by the media.

The only case that came near was that of a former Gozitan minister’s husband, which was finally thrown out of court in what many believe was a politically motivated stitch-up.

We witnessed, in 2019, how EU leaders, finally realising what a liability Muscat was, started ostensibly ignoring him at official meetings. He needed to be seen as resigning in the national interest, while, in reality, he was choosing his successor and his termination payouts.

His former legal advisor was his safe choice. He already knew where all the dirt was buried. This ensured a safe transition of continuity.

Abela did not flinch from continuing to pay up to a further €280 million to a clearly non-performing contractor named Steward. And when others took the legal initiative to try and end this mega heist, his administration defended the contractor instead and did so for four long years in court.

Then, when the courts’ verdict of collusion between his administration and international fraudsters became final, he crossed the room and claimed the victory as his. He is still battling with the disastrous fallout and the hopeless prospects of getting any of the stolen millions back.

Ayn Rand, in her 1957 novel Atlas Shrugged, described being ruled by men who themselves produce nothing and who deal in favours. She wrote:

“When you see that men get richer by graft and by pull than by work and your laws don’t protect you against them, but protect them from you. When you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming a self-sacrifice, you may know that your society is doomed.”

Wise words indeed.