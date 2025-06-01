Here’s the problem with the current state of English football: last Saturday Sheffield United missed out on promotion to the Premier League after snatching defeat from the jaws of victory in the play-off final against Sunderland.

It should have stung like hell and been utterly heartbreaking. But you know what? I wasn’t massively bothered.

Sure, there was the initial anger, frustration and disappointment at losing a big match at Wembley. And that was accentuated by the fact that just a few weeks ago we were top of the Championship before, in true Blades fashion, finding a way to avoid all forms of promotion.

Yet I recovered from my initial sadness quite quickly, quite probably while the supporters were still crawling their way out of Wembley. Why? Because, to be honest, the thought of going up no longer holds much appeal.

The financial rewards of reaching the Premier League are insane. Of course they are. It’s very hard not to be at least a tiny bit enthusiastic about the idea of your club getting a couple of hundred million in additional revenue. It should mean better players, better facilities and an overall brighter future.

But if you forget the money for a moment, what else is there for fans of newly promoted teams to look forward to? I’ll tell you what. Nothing! Absolutely nothing.

The gap between the new kids on the block and the other 17 clubs who are already there is immense, and it is only getting wider with every passing year. The same three sides that went up have come straight back down for the last two seasons, and it wouldn’t surprise me if we are talking about the same thing happening again in 12 months’ time.

If you go up and have any sort of ambition of staying there you need to spend, what, £150 to £200 million on new players? That is a monstrous amount and, if it goes wrong, it puts your entire existence at risk.

And the chances of it going wrong are pretty darned high given that the incumbent 17 teams will also be strengthening at the same time, further widening the gap.

So, what generally tends to happen is that a newly promoted team strengthens a bit without breaking the bank and pins their hopes on being able to scratch and scrape their way to the 38 or so points needed for safety. But it rarely works, and what you end up with is a season of fan torture, defeat after defeat, hardly any goals scored, the horrors of VAR, and relegation with games to spare.

It is the very definition of football hell.

If the end goal you are playing for is no longer worth winning, then football’s primary purpose is lost

Of the three teams that went up this year, only Leeds United, in my opinion, have a fighting chance of staying in the top flight. They are a big club by nature, have substantial resources at their disposal, and the squad they went up with already includes a number of players who won’t be out of place in the Premier. But even they will struggle against the establishment.

In the aftermath of Sheffield United’s 10th consecutive play-off failure (a remarkable 100 per cent record) my wife pointed out that not being in the Premier isn’t as bad as it used to be. After all, thanks to the internet you can still watch all their games live these days, she said. And it’s true! In the past, for us overseas fans, one of the rewards of going up used to be getting to watch your team on the telly.

But that sort of misses the point.

Because why play football or support a club if there isn’t an ultimate prize to aim for? It’s true, another season in the Championship isn’t such a bad thing – I will still watch pretty much all United’s games, we will probably win more than we lose, and we shouldn’t be on the wrong end of too many spankings.

Yet if the end goal, your main objective, the very thing you are playing for is no longer worth winning, then football’s primary purpose is lost. And it is going to take something truly radical to get it back.

From celebration to horror

Despite their immense amounts of success on the field, Liverpool’s history is also littered with more than their fair share of misfortune and tragedy.

Last Monday’s car ramming incident as their fans celebrated their 20th title success is just the latest in a long list of events that make you wonder if the club isn’t a little bit jinxed.

It seems moments of horror have a way of following the club around, from Heysel to Hillsborough. Even their previous title success came as the world battled a killer pandemic, again tainting their success with sadness.

When I heard about the car driving through the crowds who had gathered in their hundreds of thousands, I feared the worse. Like everyone else, my mind went instantly to mass fatalities.

Thankfully that wasn’t the case. Due to the crowds, the vehicle didn’t have much momentum. And the rapid intervention of brave fans and the police ensured the drugged-up maniac behind the wheel couldn’t keep going.

But it’s still another example of a significant moment in Liverpool’s history being blackened by tragedy, a celebration that will now always be remembered for the wrong reasons.

Found some cash, Jim?

Funny isn’t it?! Manchester United can’t find the money to keep all their backroom staff employed. They can’t find the money to offer the remaining staff free sandwiches at lunchtime. And they can’t find the money to cover sending crucial support staff to the Europa League final.

Yet they can still find £62.5 million to spend on Matheus Cunha.

Before you slam me for being an idiot, I understand that company operations and football operations are different. And I am equally aware that the payments for Cunha will be made over several years.

But the point I made a few months ago at the beginning of this cutback process remains perfectly valid: there is no way, as Sir James Ratcliffe claimed, that the cost cutting was necessary because the club was going to ‘run out of money’.

Utter nonsense, and anyone who fell for his bare-faced lie is a muppet.

Selling one player, pretty much any first-team player, for a decent sum would have earned enough in transfer fees and saved enough in wages to make all the cuts unnecessary. Fact.

I don’t mind a football club tightening its belt and maybe cutting away some of the dead wood. But don’t try and get me to agree that ordinary, hardworking people need to bear the brunt of the reductions when there are dozens of millionaires wandering the round the corridors of power and dozens more sitting pretty in the dressing room.

It’s nonsense.

