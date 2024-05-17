Shop Salesperson at Ultimate San Gwann, Cutajar Limited

Cutajar Limited, a leading company in consumer electronics and household appliances, is looking for a full-time Shop Salesperson for their Ultimate San Gwann outlet in Malta. This entry-level position involves selling well-known brands such as Harman Kardon, JBL, Sony, and Delonghi.

Ideal candidates:

Candidates should have professional working proficiency in both Maltese and English. The ideal candidate will be sales-oriented, customer-focused, and familiar with current trends in IT, consumer electronics, and technology. Attributes include good communication skills, a proactive and positive attitude, and the ability to work effectively as part of a team.

Experience needed:

Responsibilities include meeting sales targets, assisting customers in making informed purchasing decisions, maintaining up-to-date knowledge of products, and ensuring a high level of customer service. Familiarity with the brands represented by Cutajar Limited and the ability to quickly learn new product features are important.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can apply for the Shop Salesperson position at Ultimate San Gwann through the provided link: https://jobhound.mt/jobs/shop-salesperson-ultimate-san-gwann-480?ref=TOMWA

Quality Assurance Clerk at Maypole

Maypole, a company undergoing a period of growth, is seeking a Quality Assurance Clerk to join their team in Qormi, Malta. This full-time associate role in the Manufacturing & Production sector involves managing quality assurance administrative tasks under the guidance of the Head of HACCP and Quality Management.

Ideal candidates:

Candidates should have professional working proficiency in both Maltese and English. The ideal candidate will be familiar with Microsoft Office applications and preferably have knowledge of an ERP system. Experience in a similar quality assurance or food-related position is beneficial, though not required as training will be provided. Key traits include reliability, attention to detail, and the ability to multitask effectively.

Experience needed:

The role includes updating and generating QA/QC forms and reports, maintaining Quality/HACCP log spreadsheets, preparing Quality Manuals/Mixing documents, and managing document system upkeep and approval workflows. The clerk will also handle scheduling for pre-requisite programs like microbiology testing, calibration, pest control, and waste management, as well as ordering stationery and obtaining quotes for supplies and services.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can apply for the Quality Assurance Clerk position at Maypole through the provided link: https://jobhound.mt/jobs/quality-assurance-clerk-277?ref=TOMWA

Marketing Executive at Malta Public Transport Services (Operations) Limited

Malta Public Transport Services is looking for a Marketing Executive to join their Sales Department in Luqa, Malta. This full-time executive position is an exciting opportunity to work with a diverse and dynamic team focused on enhancing marketing efforts across various channels.

Ideal candidates:

The ideal candidate should hold a Bachelor’s degree in marketing or a related field, with a preference for specialization in digital marketing. They should have at least three years of experience in marketing, particularly in digital platforms such as SEO, CRM, social media, and display advertising. Candidates should be highly creative, data-driven, and stay updated with the latest digital marketing trends and practices.

Experience needed:

Responsibilities include planning and executing all marketing efforts, liaising with product owners to develop marketing plans, managing social media presence, and overseeing the company's website content. The role also involves coordinating a library of media assets and measuring the performance of marketing campaigns using tools like Google Analytics and AdWords.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can apply for the Marketing Executive position at Malta Public Transport Services through the provided link: https://jobhound.mt/jobs/marketing-executive-463?ref=TOMWA

Sales Representative at Homemate Co. Ltd

Homemate Co. Ltd in Malta is seeking Sales Representatives to join their team on a full-time basis. This entry-level position in the Retail & Customer Service sector offers a dynamic work environment where motivated individuals can provide a high standard of customer service, maintain store presentation, and assist customers with their shopping needs.

Ideal candidates:

Ideal candidates should be team players yet capable of working independently. They must enjoy a fast-paced, friendly, and exciting work environment. Candidates should have an eye for detail, excellent communication skills, and be IT literate. Previous experience in retail, particularly knowledge of tools, is beneficial but not required. Due to company expansion, flexibility to work in various locations in Malta, including the Mriehel flagship store and a new outlet in Mosta, is necessary.

Experience needed:

The role includes keeping shelves stocked and well-maintained, assisting customers in selecting the right products, and liaising with suppliers. Candidates must be able to work flexible hours daily, including weekends and public holidays, any time between 8:30 AM and 8:00 PM.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can apply for the Sales Representative position at Homemate Co. Ltd through the provided link: https://jobhound.mt/jobs/sales-representative-462?ref=TOMWA

Front Office Assistant at Fexserv Financial Services Limited

Fexserv Financial Services Limited is looking for a Front Office Assistant to join their team in Victoria, Malta. This full-time, entry-level position in the Finance sector involves providing customer support over the counter and by phone, handling cash transactions with precision, and performing various administrative tasks. The salary range for this role is from €17,500 to €18,000 annually.

Ideal candidates:

Candidates should be highly motivated and self-driven, with a passion for performance and a pleasant outgoing personality. They must have excellent communication skills and be fluent in both Maltese and English. A smart appearance, reliability, and punctuality are essential. The ability to work independently and as part of a team, with keen attention to detail, is crucial. Previous experience in a cash-handling environment and own transportation are preferred.

Experience needed:

The role requires managing a cash float, balancing and reconciling procedures, preparing daily 'End-of-day sheets, and ensuring transactions are completed efficiently and accurately. Additional responsibilities include maintaining mail correspondence, filing, generating reports, adhering to compliance procedures, and following health and safety guidelines.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can apply for the Front Office Assistant position at Fexserv Financial Services Limited through the provided link: https://jobhound.mt/jobs/front-office-assistant-467?ref=TOMWA