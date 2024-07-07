I’m not an avid series watcher; God knows I don’t have the time. However, I have watched my fair share of political thrillers. I remember watching the original BBC House of Cards years and years ago and marvelling at the Machiavellian Francis Urquhart but I also wondered how he got away with so much for so long. When plots are so far-fetched and daring, it’s hard to suspend one’s disbelief. Who was it that said that truth is stranger than fiction?

In the Mexican telenovela that is the political scene in our country, every day brings some new intrigue worthy of a blockbuster series; however, the latest one to hit the newsstands appears to be one right out of Urquhart’s playbook.

I know that I’m going to sound like a bit of a conspiracy theorist when I say this but I was always of the opinion that a number of people didn’t quite stomach former health minister Chris Fearne. When the time came to choose a replacement prime minister instead of Joseph Muscat, I hoped that Fearne would be picked.

I felt that he was hardworking and capable but, as time passed, it became more and more apparent to me that there might have been an agenda against him for quite some time. I had mentioned this to a couple of friends in passing but felt a bit ridiculous in doing so. Feelings are not proof of anything, after all.

However, the allegations that Fearne made this past week based on leaked documents and e-mails obtained by the OCCRP and given to Times of Malta and The Boston Globe have gone a long way towards supporting the hunches I had.

This man occupied one of the highest positions in the country and this happened to him; what then lies in wait for the rest of us? - Anna Marie Galea

You see, in the past days, Fearne has gone to the police commissioner to ask him to investigate claims that Steward Health Care funded a “heinous frame-up” to the tune of a suspected €6,500,000. Fearne is alleging that this smear campaign was launched “to politically eliminate” him, and that when no dirt was found to throw at him, it was fabricated instead to try to block him from continuing to do his duty towards his patients, his ministry and his country.

It is impossible not to be worried about the seriousness of these claims and not to marvel at just how much of a ride we seem to have collectively been taken on. This man occupied one of the highest positions in the country and this happened to him; what then lies in wait for the rest of us?

It’s also remarkable to think about the lengths allegedly gone to to muddy this man’s name, given that the secret operation included everything from using bank records to accessing phone data to planting media stories. The phrase “Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore” comes to mind.

I urge the police commissioner to truly take on the task of getting to the bottom of this sordid chapter in our history. We must investigate the leads to all the foul chains that have gripped and drained this country for far too long. Ironically and perhaps fittingly, one of Urquhart’s most iconic lines gives me some dark hope that the truth will eventually come out: “Nothing lasts forever. Even the longest, most glittering reign must come to an end someday.”