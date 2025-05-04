The importance of sleep was the focus of Times of Malta’s ‘Breakfast in Bed’ event, organised by Pink in collaboration with Hästens for a deeper understanding of the life-changing benefits of one of the core pillars of lifestyle science.

Held at The Phoenicia Malta, it brought together a panel of leading experts from the fields of cardiology, psychiatry, oncology and preventive medicine to show guests the far-reaching – and often overlooked – effects of a good sleep routine on mental, heart and gut health.

Moderated by psychiatrist and master Hästens trainer Bogdan Matei, the panel discussion left the audience enlightened and inspired by the power of quality sleep.

