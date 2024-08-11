I remember once seeing a photo of what cancer looks like when it’s spread throughout the body in a medical book. It was haunting to see a perfectly pink, healthy-looking lung being eaten away by something that looked so unnatural by comparison. It was also incredible to think that this devastation had been caused by something as small and as simple as an unchecked cell abnormality.

What stood out to me as the greatest irony was that, while this anomaly was quietly multiplying, the person would look perfectly healthy and function like they always had. Deterioration can take time but we all know it when we see it.

It was this image that came to mind as I read that former MP Jason Azzopardi has filed a court application requesting a magisterial inquiry into an alleged identity fraud racket involving Identità.

Yes, you read that right. Since it’s a new week, it’s only fitting that we have a fresh scandal to focus on and this week’s came courtesy of Identità, which allegedly started operating this particular racket nine years ago.

Azzopardi has made allegations that approximately 18,000 false Maltese identity cards were issued and each document was allegedly sold for between €2,000 and €8,000. In case you were wondering, the people involved made an estimated €60 million.

And because this particular Netflix series episode wouldn’t be complete without some sex, drugs and rock and roll, further allegations have been made about lavish parties attended by influential figures where cocaine and South American sex workers would be present, explicitly organised to secure irregular work permits for Colombian sex workers.

If all this weren’t enough, these seemingly incredible allegations were further cemented by a report that an elderly woman had a random, new letterbox installed at her house after she had been admitted into a home for older people where two Indian strangers received letters stating that they could pick up their residence permits. It’s almost too diabolical to comprehend.

Sometimes, I feel like screaming where are you going, Malta? But it seems no one can hear me over the sound of the dirty money clinking into their coffers - Anna Marie Galea

This has become the new normal in Malta. How can you read these allegations and not feel your heart sink further? Do people still think these scandals are being pulled out of thin air? Sometimes, I feel like a game show host randomly pulling names of Maltese government organisations out of hats every week.

As dramatic as it sounds, every day, the list of people and institutions that don’t seem to have been infected by the cancer of corruption that has gripped this country gets ever shorter. From the outside, so many people felt that we were doing so well but it’s clear that what has been happening on the inside tells a different story. How long can this go on before the country implodes?

I’m not going to lie. It’s hard not to feel shame, frustration and disgust.

It’s even harder to sit side by side with your people peaceably and learn how easy it seems to have been for everyone to sell out.

Yes, I did expect better; perhaps that is my fault and my fault alone. Sometimes, I feel like screaming where are you going, Malta? But it seems no one can hear me over the sound of the dirty money clinking into their coffers.