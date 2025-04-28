Over the past three weeks, the village of San Lawrenz has enjoyed its first-ever artist residency programme, organised by the local council, and the village is now celebrating its successful conclusion.

This residency, an initiative of the San Lawrenz Local Council and part of the project Enhancing the Rural Artistic Characteristics of San Lawrenz, was co-funded by the European Union through the LEADER Rural Development Programme for Malta 2014–2020. The project aimed to explore the cultural, natural, and rural heritage of San Lawrenz while strengthening community participation through the arts.

