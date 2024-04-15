In recent years, St Julian’s has changed, from a strictly-entertainment-only area to a mixed-use space where smart business offices sit comfortably next to high-end restaurants, entertainment spaces and supermarkets. It has also become easier on the eye – with landmark developments such as the Zaha Hadid-designed Mercury Towers neighbouring the elegant self-contained development of Pender Gardens.

What has also changed is the way we work. Gone is the nine-to-five grind from the same cubicle – instead, office practices such as shared spaces, hot-desking, and day passes to managed offices have become the norm, fuelling greater productivity and success.

Combine the both – the gentrification of St Julian’s with a change in how we work – and you have Ruby Ninu.

The Munich-based Ruby Group – renowned for its design-oriented hotels and innovative workspaces – opened the doors to Ruby Ninu last February, thus bringing Ruby’s distinctive blend of design and functionality to Malta.

Situated in Pender Gardens and surrounded by an engaging business and leisure district, Ruby Ninu is spread over 1,090 square metres. Combining inspiring public areas and intelligently designed offices, Ruby Ninu showcases Ruby’s Lean Luxury, which prioritizes superior location quality, thoughtful room design, streamlined processes, and outstanding value, is evident in its workspaces.

Equipped with state-of-the-art amenities including height-adjustable desks, ergonomic seating, and abundant natural lighting, Ruby Ninu’s offerings cater to diverse needs, featuring private offices tailored for teams of one to 12 individuals, as well as fixed and flex desks available for rent with flexible terms and minimal notice periods.

The 125 fully-equipped workspaces are meticulously designed to optimise productivity and versatility. Amenities such as barista coffee, tea, fresh fruit, internet, cleaning, and all other ancillary costs are included.

Day passes start at €30, while memberships begin at €60 per month and provide workspace users with unparalleled flexibility, granting access to all available public spaces and features.

The workspace also boasts an open kitchen in the community space, complete with all necessary amenities, quiet areas for video conferences or private meetings, and uniquely designed meeting rooms that can accommodate 10 to 14 people.

These rooms are equipped with the latest technology, ideal for brainstorming sessions, presentations, or team meetings. Available for hourly bookings, these meeting rooms are accessible to both tenants and non-tenants alike.

Ruby Ninu takes the mantra of ‘location, location, location’ to new levels. Accessible from a large parking space, Ruby Ninu is perfectly situated for business lunches and after-work drinks. Moreover, its close proximity to five-star hotels and high-end accommodation makes it perfect for business meetings and visitors from abroad. And for something a bit quieter after work, the beach promenade is close by.

Fabian Zellinger, Vice President of Corporate Development, Systems and New Ventures at Ruby said: “This new location perfectly enhances our network for both existing and prospective members, building upon our foundation in Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands.”

Ruby’s workspace offering caters to creative companies of all sizes, be it start-ups, mid-size companies or the subsidiaries of international companies.

Ruby Ninu flexibly caters for temporary or long-term office needs. The flexibility in both contract terms and space requirements allows for tailor-made solutions, offering tenants maximum planning security.

www.ruby-workspaces.com/ninu