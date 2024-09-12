The localities with the cleanest bathing water are mostly found in Gozo and Comino, a recent study has found.

Only three of the top 10 were in Malta, according to a recent analysis of ocean bacteria levels by University of Malta professor Victor Axiak.

Popular swimming areas such as Ramla Bay, Comino’s Santa Marija Bay and Mġarr’s Għajn Tuffieħa all made it into the top 10, while other favourite spots such as Xlendi and St George’s Bay appeared near the bottom.

Balluta was the least clean locality listed in the study which, only using data from 2021 to 2023, did not take into account the recent contamination which led to the bay being closed for two months.

Gozo’s Ramla il-Ħamra, Daħlet Qorrot, Marsalforn, San Blas and Ħondoq ir-Rummien were joined by Comino’s Santa Marija and San Niklaw localities to occupy seven of the 10 spot spots.

Only Għajn Tuffieħa, Wilġa St Julian’s and White Tower Bay in Malta featured in the top 10.

Meanwhile, popular tourist hotspots Sliema, Mellieħa and St Paul’s Bay were among the five least clean areas.

In total, 44 localities across Malta, Gozo and Comino were included in the study, which was carried out using data collected from 87 coastal stations by the Environmental Health Directorate.

Axiak looked at weekly levels of two types of bacteria, Escherichia coli and Intestinal enterococci, from each station for three years. He used this data to calculate a value representing the fifth highest levels of contamination for each locality.

Scoring the highest overall, Balluta was used as the yardstick by which to measure other localities, representing full, or 100% contamination.

Axiak said he used the two types of bacteria as to “check whether a bathing locality is fit for bathing”, adding the presence of each usually suggested sewage leaking into the sea.

Levels of contamination in Balluta astoundingly high

However, he stressed that while some beaches fared better than others, according to EU and World Health Organisation (WHO) standards, “almost all 87 stations were officially classified... as fit and safe for bathing”.

“Only 1% of the data failed to satisfy these safety requirements,” he said.

Describing the levels of contamination in Balluta as “astoundingly high” and 10 times the level of the best beaches, the university professor said that in general, busy bathing areas and those in densely populated urban areas “rarely make it in the top cleanest 10 spots”.

The quality of the country’s bathing water has been called into question this summer after contaminated water led to the closure of several popular beaches.

Balluta Bay was closed for around two months due to E. coli contamination, leaving tourists disappointed and residents and businesses owners frustrated.

The beach was later engulfed in murky green water attributed to algae growth described as a “red flag” by marine biologist Alan Deidun, who suggested sewage leaks could accelerate the growth. The Water Services Corporation (WSC) later insisted their network was not to blame.

Meanwhile, in early July, St George’s Bay in Birżebbuġa was closed for a second time after becoming contaminated with sewage traced to a blockage in a nearby public toilet.

Several spots in St Paul’s Bay also saw closures over the summer.