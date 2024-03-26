Malta's top exporters will be going head to head at the Malta International Business Awards, after TradeMalta announced the third edition of the competition on Tuesday.

Businesses can submit their nominations until the end of May for any of the four awards that are up for grabs.

The award categories are Best SME Exporter, Best Large Exporter, Best Emerging Markets Exporter, and Best High Potential Exporter.

There is also an overall winner.

"At TradeMalta, we recognise the dedication and perseverance required for businesses to thrive in the global arena. That's why we are delighted to organise once again the Malta International Business Awards," TradeMalta CEO Anton Buttigieg said in a statement.

"This initiative is aimed at celebrating the remarkable efforts of Malta-based businesses trading internationally. Through these awards, we seek to shine a spotlight on the businesses that dare to dream big," he said.

Winners will receive an additional grant of €10,000, over and above the €30,000 that Trade Malta already offers local exporters.

The grant rises to €20,000 for the overall competition winner.

Winners also get a flight ticket to Dubai, the chance to use the Malta International Business Awards logo, and a trophy.

All finalists will also get a corporate video financed by TradeMalta.

Finalists will be announced towards the end of July and the awards night will be on November 29.

TradeMalta and auditing firm Grant Thorton will scrutinise applicants and provide a shortlist of finalists. A judging panel will then decide on the winners following a short presentation from each finalist company.

At an event announcing the awards, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Ian Borg said Malta is working hard to encourage innovation and international collaboration in business.

The awards are a way to acknowledge the contribution that businesses are making locally and abroad, he said.

"The awards are a platform to show how Malta is a powerful centre of commerce and investment while encouraging businesses to grow through international trade," he said.

HSBC, The Malta Chamber, the government, Emirates, Grant Thorton and Times of Malta are all supporting the initiative.

Those interested can find more information at www.miba.mt