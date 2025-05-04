Some days ago, a video was circulating on social media of a man reportedly cheating the BCRS system by repeatedly inserting a bottle with a piece of string attached to it into one of the machines. He would put the bottle into the machine, quickly pull it out and insert the same bottle again. I imagine the goal was to get the machine to dispense 10 cents after 10 cents for the same bottle. I have no idea whether he succeeded in his bid to fool the mechanism but I remember reading some of the comments under the post.

Far from condemning the act and calling it out for what it was, people were congratulating the man for stealing. When I read comments like these, I can’t help but wonder what mental gymnastics some folks must go through to make robbery seem like a great thing.

I saw a repetition of those mental gymnastics last Tuesday when the European Court of Justice ruled that Malta’s “golden passport” scheme must end. As expected, the top court ruled the scheme illegal and said the cash-for-citizenship programme goes against the principles of European law.

Among other things, the court stated that the acquisition of Maltese nationality and, by default, European citizenship cannot be reduced to “a mere commercial transaction”.

I refuse to believe that the only way we can keep this country afloat is by literally prostituting ourselves and opening our doors to all and sundry

Even more embarrassingly, the court added: “Such a practice does not make it possible to establish the necessary bond of solidarity and good faith bet­ween a member state and its citizens, or to ensure mutual trust between member states.”

You’d think that, upon seeing such statements by the European court, literally calling the country a sellout (because it is), many of us would curl up and die.

God knows, I certainly wanted to, even though I was expecting this outcome, and, yet, the local comments that followed this ruling were as ridiculous and farcical as they come, with people even going so far as to claim that other countries were just jealous of us.

I honestly can’t even fathom where this nonsense comes from, given you can’t even see us on most world maps.

Now, I know we are a country with limited resources, and that’s hardly going to change, but I refuse to believe that the only way we can keep this country afloat is by literally prostituting ourselves and opening our doors –and, by extension, the doors of the European Union – to all and sundry.

Perhaps the greatest and most bitter irony in all this was that those in favour of the passport scheme were accusing those against it of being traitors and wanting to see the nation decline, and it’s genuinely unfathomable to me how you can arrive at this particular conclusion.

It seems like many in this country genuinely don’t care where money comes from and who or what has to suffer as long as it’s in their pockets.

We always seem to be out for what we can gain without thought for any moral or ethical bastion.

We’ve even gone as far as to flip the narrative entirely and accuse those who want their country to maintain a shred of dignity of being the problem.

If you loved your wife, you wouldn’t sell her body for money, so why do you think it’s okay to do that to your country? Or would you?