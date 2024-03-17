St Patrick is more popular in St Julian's than the town's own patron saint, according to the parish priest of the locality, even as many revellers during Sunday's massive street party in Spinola actually had no idea who St Patrick was.

As thousands streamed into the town, Fr Paul Mizzi lamented that St Patrick's celebration on March 17 - commemorating the patron saint of Ireland - receives more attention and attendance than the village feast which celebrates St Julian.

“For the past seven years, March 17 has been all about music and drinking. It would be nice if more attention was paid to the actual feast of St Julian. Without a doubt, St Patrick is more popular. The reality is St Julian's is a traditional feast and St Patrick’s is a social event for the young,“ he said

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Pat Azzopardi, whose birthday falls on St Patrick’s Day, said as she was leaving the St Julian's parish church that five years ago the music from the celebration was so loud that she could feel the church vibrate during the service.

When approached and asked who St Patrick is, many of the party-goers had no idea.

I could feel the church vibrate - Pat Azzopardi

But they were there when St Patrick's celebrations officially began on Sunday, with music starting at 1pm. The party is due to carry on until midnight.

As in previous years, the streets of St Julian's experience an auditory overload.

The cacophony resulting from a mix of music from different DJs could be heard from at least 400 meters away. The competing DJs outside every bar and restaurant in St Julian's played anything from a techno version of an Irish folk song to Britney Spears.

Celebrating St Patrick in St Julians. Photo Matthew Mirabelli

The smell of cigarette smoke and alcohol filled the air around the bars and restaurant stalls lining the streets. At times, the green smell of cannabis overtakes the beer.

Many attendees this year said there were more people than in previous years but they also felt that the event was better organised.

St Patrick Celebrations in St Julian's. Photo Matthew Mirabelli

Although people from all walks of life, including families and pensioners, celebrate the event annually, St Julian's residents tend to avoid the celebrations.

And, like their parish priest, they also wish that their patron saint and his feast were given more attention.

Mayor Guido Dalli, however, acknowledged there was a benefit to having St Patrick's celebrated in his hometown.

“The money that goes to the NGOs present at St Patrick's Day helps generate most of the funds for the actual village feast," he said.