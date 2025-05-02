Jade sits at her desk, staring at the pile of unfinished assignments in front of her. Around her, classmates chat and laugh, but she is in a different world, feeling detached as though she were sitting behind a thick pane of glass.

No matter how much she tries, it seems impossible to catch up. Yesterday, she stayed up late studying, only to realise that everything she had read is slipping away as soon as she turns the page.

It is not just the piling schoolwork. The noise of the school corridors, the expectations, the pressure to fit in − it all feels overwhelming. Teachers often remind her about due dates and deadlines and that her national SEC examinations are only a year away. They rarely ask if and how she is coping.

